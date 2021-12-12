Join the union and contribute then, anyone can join



I joined years ago and nothing happened. No involvement so I stopped. This is a myth you don't get heard at all. They did internal election's back then that I or anyone like me could never win. They all know each other and vote for each other it's all about who you know there. The issues they seem to tackle are always charity which is great and the rest is looking after STH and away ladder (themselves). They got gaslighted by Sky Sports around the super league and showed how desperate and immature they are by defending UEFA and Sky's little money earner (Prem League). They got used like pawns and not just them to be honest.We told em to use the situation and demand a better run leagues and prices from UEFA and use it to sit down on the table and discuss. Uefa used them and formed a Super League of their own and Sky are still charging crazy prices for TV. I could go on but they are just shortsighted at everything. Boycotting the flags and atmosphere in the stadium against Palace last year when we were going for the league. Boycott outside pick ur games etc even Klopp was bemused as to why do that way!?. It was just stupid and showed they just do the same every time instead of thinking of new ways to get headlines. Not showing flags before a game doesn't get u TV exposure anymore.