You'd have to be a little more specific around what issues they might get involved with or not, and what specific issues make you feel that way. Personally I don't see it as wrong that they would get involved in things like ticket prices and matchday atmosphere and not get involved in the cost of posting a replica shirt to Malaysia, but maybe that's just me.
What has this got to do with anything? Bit of a random comment to make.
They could get involved with the issue of what are supposedly unique links being used by someone other than the person the link was sent to, people being blocked on the site for clicking once every 10 minutes and those that are raising it with the club essentially being told to fuck off and stop bothering them.
These aren't brand new problems that only started happening yesterday.
I don't actively seek out their social media posts, but I've yet to come across anything that suggests they are raising these issues.
Of course, a union should be focused on issues faced by it's members first and foremost, but given the lack of evidence they have taken on these issues (I'll state again I don't go actively looking for them, so if they have stated they are addressing these issues then I'll take it back), are none of their members having these issues and it's solely just non SOS members?