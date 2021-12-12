« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:16:19 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 08:59:00 am
I've not even had a reply.

For the record, I think it is absolutely scandalous that error. To prevent me from being unable to access the website whatsoever due to that error would seem to me to be a pretty serious problem. Don't mind others getting luckier on the same credits etc that's the nature of the beast, but basically because of that, I had zero chance of a ticket as soon as the sale started (but wouldn't find that out until about 40 minutes into the sale after wasting my time). And I'm worried it will happen again. You at least need the confidence that you'll be able to access the website when your queue position reaches 0.

The website opened for everyone around noon then there was a huge drop about 1.24pm. I managed a ticket with credit.

You also could have reclicked your link and joined the back of the queue.

This is just an FYI before you speak to the club again.

I got the same error and had queue position number 33. I'm in two minds about speaking to ticket office tonight about it at the window.
Ab125

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:40:43 am
Quote from: "Stuart" on Yesterday at 02:44:45 pm
Anyone seen anything since this morning

Id say Id there is a drop itll be tomorrow/friday

Just keep an eye on here and randomly checking website
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:08:41 am
annoying there was no members signup and presale for Lana Del Rey...
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:23:34 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:08:41 am
annoying there was no members signup and presale for Lana Del Rey...

You won't be annoyed when you've seen the prices...
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:34:43 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:23:34 am
You won't be annoyed when you've seen the prices...

will be double after touts for Wembley, i've decided to hold off for now anyway  :)
Hij

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:46:17 am
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 09:16:19 am
The website opened for everyone around noon then there was a huge drop about 1.24pm. I managed a ticket with credit.

You also could have reclicked your link and joined the back of the queue.

This is just an FYI before you speak to the club again.

I got the same error and had queue position number 33. I'm in two minds about speaking to ticket office tonight about it at the window.

Thanks for the heads up and am happy to be corrected where I get something wrong. I refreshed the link but didn't click it again- which perhaps would have "solved" the issue (albeit going right to the back of the queue). My mate got one even though his queue position was much longer than mine. Happy for him, but still have a sour taste over it all.

Understand about later in the day and while I'm fortunate enough to work from home I've just moved out with my daughter so I can't with good conscience risk my job spending 3 and a half hours trying for a single for City ;D
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:58:47 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:46:17 am
Thanks for the heads up and am happy to be corrected where I get something wrong. I refreshed the link but didn't click it again- which perhaps would have "solved" the issue (albeit going right to the back of the queue). My mate got one even though his queue position was much longer than mine. Happy for him, but still have a sour taste over it all.

Understand about later in the day and while I'm fortunate enough to work from home I've just moved out with my daughter so I can't with good conscience risk my job spending 3 and a half hours trying for a single for City ;D

100% mate, sour taste is right. Our accounts all got sorted through a mate and I know in is in and all that. But with my queue position we should be sitting together and we're not.

Club needs to sort it out.
pl_kop_1969

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:33:44 am
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:07:09 pm
How do we do a group complaint though ? They've got enough people on X telling them this between yesterday and also in the 13+ sale for them not to be able to fob it off.

Isn't this the sort of thing Spirit of Shankly should be taking up with the club? It seems like a quick win as you'd think it should be easy enough to see who has been using other people's links. If anyone has a contact in SoS, they could see if they're interested.
Dodger747

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:41:53 am
Absolutely, a supporters' union should be taking this up with the club, whether SoS have supporters' interests at heart is a point of debate however given the makeup of their membership...
John Higgins

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:45:45 am
Quote from: Dodger747 on Today at 11:41:53 am
Absolutely, a supporters' union should be taking this up with the club, whether SoS have supporters' interests at heart is a point of debate however given the makeup of their membership...

What's this absolute nonsense all about?
Dodger747

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:50:42 am
There is a perception, I can't say how widespread it is, that SoS looks after it's members vested interests only and don't represent fans as a wider group.

Whether that's the correct approach or not given people pay and actively join SoS is up for debate, but imo they don't serve LFC fans as a whole.
John Higgins

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:57:24 am
Quote from: Dodger747 on Today at 11:50:42 am
There is a perception, I can't say how widespread it is, that SoS looks after it's members vested interests only and don't represent fans as a wider group.

Whether that's the correct approach or not given people pay and actively join SoS is up for debate, but imo they don't serve LFC fans as a whole.
You'd have to be a little more specific around what issues they might get involved with or not, and what specific issues make you feel that way. Personally I don't see it as wrong that they would get involved in things like ticket prices and matchday atmosphere and not get involved in the cost of posting a replica shirt to Malaysia, but maybe that's just me.
Oh Campione

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:32:17 pm
Quote from: Dodger747 on Today at 11:41:53 am
Absolutely, a supporters' union should be taking this up with the club, whether SoS have supporters' interests at heart is a point of debate however given the makeup of their membership...

Join the union and contribute then, anyone can join
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:38:54 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on Today at 11:57:24 am
You'd have to be a little more specific around what issues they might get involved with or not, and what specific issues make you feel that way. Personally I don't see it as wrong that they would get involved in things like ticket prices and matchday atmosphere and not get involved in the cost of posting a replica shirt to Malaysia, but maybe that's just me.

What has this got to do with anything? Bit of a random comment to make.

They could get involved with the issue of what are supposedly unique links being used by someone other than the person the link was sent to, people being blocked on the site for clicking once every 10 minutes and those that are raising it with the club essentially being told to fuck off and stop bothering them.

These aren't brand new problems that only started happening yesterday.

I don't actively seek out their social media posts, but I've yet to come across anything that suggests they are raising these issues.
Of course, a union should be focused on issues faced by it's members first and foremost, but given the lack of evidence they have taken on these issues (I'll state again I don't go actively looking for them, so if they have stated they are addressing these issues then I'll take it back), are none of their members having these issues and it's solely just non SOS members?
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:35:10 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 12:32:17 pm
Join the union and contribute then, anyone can join

I joined years ago and nothing happened. No involvement so I stopped. This is a myth you don't get heard at all.  They did internal election's back then that I or anyone like me could never win. They all know each other and vote for each other it's all about who you know there. The issues they seem to tackle are always  charity which is great and the rest is looking after STH and away ladder (themselves). They got gaslighted by Sky Sports around the super league and showed how desperate and immature they are by defending UEFA and Sky's little money earner (Prem League). They got used like pawns and not just them to be honest.
We told em to use the situation and demand a better run leagues and prices from UEFA and use it to sit down on the table and discuss. Uefa used them and formed a Super League of their own and Sky are still charging crazy prices for TV. I could go on but they are just shortsighted at everything. Boycotting  the flags and atmosphere in the stadium against Palace last year when we were going for the league. Boycott  outside pick ur games etc even Klopp was bemused as to why do that way!?. It was just stupid and showed they just do the same every time instead of thinking of new ways to get headlines. Not showing flags before a game doesn't get u TV exposure anymore.
Last Edit: Today at 01:43:26 pm by didopich
Oh Campione

Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:10:57 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 01:35:10 pm

I joined years ago and nothing happened. No involvement so I stopped. This is a myth you don't get heard at all.  They did internal election's back then that I or anyone like me could never win. They all know each other and vote for each other it's all about who you know there. The issues they seem to tackle are always  charity which is great and the rest is looking after STH and away ladder (themselves). They got gaslighted by Sky Sports around the super league and showed how desperate and immature they are by defending UEFA and Sky's little money earner (Prem League). They got used like pawns and not just them to be honest.
We told em to use the situation and demand a better run leagues and prices from UEFA and use it to sit down on the table and discuss. Uefa used them and formed a Super League of their own and Sky are still charging crazy prices for TV. I could go on but they are just shortsighted at everything. Boycotting  the flags and atmosphere in the stadium against Palace last year when we were going for the league. Boycott  outside pick ur games etc even Klopp was bemused as to why do that way!?. It was just stupid and showed they just do the same every time instead of thinking of new ways to get headlines. Not showing flags before a game doesn't get u TV exposure anymore.

Sitting and moaning on a forum isn't going to change anything with SoS - we aren't going to agree on this but if you disagree with the direction taken by the union you could join, attend meetings, contribute ideas, run for positions (even if not successful), encourage more members to join to help vote for you.  They all know each other becuse they do all of these things, change just doesn't fall in your lap.  They also have a clear structure in place for people to make change, they can't just listen to people on forums and social media
Craig S

Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:20:20 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 01:35:10 pm
Boycotting  the flags and atmosphere in the stadium against Palace last year when we were going for the league. Boycott  outside pick ur games etc even Klopp was bemused as to why do that way!?. It was just stupid and showed they just do the same every time instead of thinking of new ways to get headlines. Not showing flags before a game doesn't get u TV exposure anymore.

That wasn't SOS, or even against palace, you absolute helmet.
It was the lads who actually get off their arses and go and wave the flags. You have even got the competition wrong, it wasn't even a league game. It was against Atalanta.

Was funny the reaction to that protest when we were in Atalanta and speaking to their supporters. They thought it was brilliant.

Meanwhile back home....cryarse, cryarse, cryarse
Last Edit: Today at 02:23:56 pm by Craig S
John Higgins

Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:25:15 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 01:35:10 pm

I joined years ago and nothing happened. No involvement so I stopped. This is a myth you don't get heard at all.  They did internal election's back then that I or anyone like me could never win. They all know each other and vote for each other it's all about who you know there. The issues they seem to tackle are always  charity which is great and the rest is looking after STH and away ladder (themselves). They got gaslighted by Sky Sports around the super league and showed how desperate and immature they are by defending UEFA and Sky's little money earner (Prem League). They got used like pawns and not just them to be honest.
We told em to use the situation and demand a better run leagues and prices from UEFA and use it to sit down on the table and discuss. Uefa used them and formed a Super League of their own and Sky are still charging crazy prices for TV. I could go on but they are just shortsighted at everything. Boycotting  the flags and atmosphere in the stadium against Palace last year when we were going for the league. Boycott  outside pick ur games etc even Klopp was bemused as to why do that way!?. It was just stupid and showed they just do the same every time instead of thinking of new ways to get headlines. Not showing flags before a game doesn't get u TV exposure anymore.

This is factually incorrect on almost every point made.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:44:08 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:20:20 pm
That wasn't SOS, or even against palace, you absolute helmet.
It was the lads who actually get off their arses and go and wave the flags. You have even got the competition wrong, it wasn't even a league game. It was against Atalanta.

Was funny the reaction to that protest when we were in Atalanta and speaking to their supporters. They thought it was brilliant.

Meanwhile back home....cryarse, cryarse, cryarse
Yes it was Atalanta I stand corrected and the response from fans in the kop where I was too wasn't good. Many didn't agree. There was a massive debate on Twitter about it not just from online warriors.
"We are disappointed in the Football Clubs decision towards ticket prices for 24/25. In response, there will be no flags on The Kop for Thursday nights game. Unlike the Clubs own approach, this has been agreed in consultation with other fan groups" Spion post stating they agreed this with the other groups. That group was SOS as much as you might want to disagree.
⛑️
Last Edit: Today at 02:53:53 pm by didopich
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:59:40 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on Today at 02:25:15 pm
This is factually incorrect on almost every point made.
Yes it was Atalanta..
If ur talking about the Super league...I spoke to a person who I won't name for obvious reasons after the event and he admitted that "We missed a massive opportunity to bring Uefa to the table" We  jumped the gun because they thought  it was more important the be one of the first group's on the street.
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:04:50 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:59:40 pm
Yes it was Atalanta..
If ur talking about the Super league...I spoke to a person who I won't name for obvious reasons after the event and he admitted that "We missed a massive opportunity to bring Uefa to the table" We  jumped the gun because they thought  it was more important the be one of the first group's on the street.

Super league wasnt even a bad idea, uefa and PL just dont want to share the pie. If youve ever negotiated before that was just the first round of them. The terms would have changed to include promotion, etc. Skys PR offensive was ridiculous at the time. And yes it could have been used as a great negotiation tactic to all the issues with fifa, uefa and PL, now we just let them call the shots and kill any competition.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:09:40 pm
Both FIFA and Uefa did their own league/cup since. That FIFA one apparently is going to bring lots of money and the clubs will want to go.
Sky were scared of clubs bringing in their own streaming platforms which would have been much cheaper for fans to watch their team.
When Uefa came out with the slogan football is for the fans we could of stuck 2 fingers and asked them to sort out the final allocations.
Last Edit: Today at 03:11:54 pm by didopich
seandundee123

Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:19:59 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 08:59:00 am
I've not even had a reply.

For the record, I think it is absolutely scandalous that error. To prevent me from being unable to access the website whatsoever due to that error would seem to me to be a pretty serious problem. Don't mind others getting luckier on the same credits etc that's the nature of the beast, but basically because of that, I had zero chance of a ticket as soon as the sale started (but wouldn't find that out until about 40 minutes into the sale after wasting my time). And I'm worried it will happen again. You at least need the confidence that you'll be able to access the website when your queue position reaches 0.

My reply from LFC:

Thank you for contacting Liverpool Football Club.

I'm sorry to hear about this and for any inconvenience this has caused.
 
To help my investigation, please could you include a screenshot of this in your reply. Once received, I'll be more than happy to look into this further for you.
 
  :butt
benitezexpletives

Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:01:23 pm
Is @lfctickethelper on twitter legit?
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:16:37 pm
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Today at 04:01:23 pm
Is @lfctickethelper on twitter legit?

Their most recent tweets suggest they facilitate touting, so no, they're not legit. They're c*nts.
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:17:21 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 01:35:10 pm

I joined years ago and nothing happened. No involvement so I stopped. This is a myth you don't get heard at all.  They did internal election's back then that I or anyone like me could never win. They all know each other and vote for each other it's all about who you know there. The issues they seem to tackle are always  charity which is great and the rest is looking after STH and away ladder (themselves). They got gaslighted by Sky Sports around the super league and showed how desperate and immature they are by defending UEFA and Sky's little money earner (Prem League). They got used like pawns and not just them to be honest.
We told em to use the situation and demand a better run leagues and prices from UEFA and use it to sit down on the table and discuss. Uefa used them and formed a Super League of their own and Sky are still charging crazy prices for TV. I could go on but they are just shortsighted at everything. Boycotting  the flags and atmosphere in the stadium against Palace last year when we were going for the league. Boycott  outside pick ur games etc even Klopp was bemused as to why do that way!?. It was just stupid and showed they just do the same every time instead of thinking of new ways to get headlines. Not showing flags before a game doesn't get u TV exposure anymore.

Not sure how many premier league away games you attend.

but thanks to S.O.S and other Supporters group all premier league games are capped at £30
when some clubs used to charge £50-60.

Plenty of other campaigns as well.
they cant please every single person.
Hogan37

Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:34:08 pm
Anyone's NFC updated for the weekend yet?
si999

Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:45:50 pm
Quote from: Hogan37 on Today at 04:34:08 pm
Anyone's NFC updated for the weekend yet?

I wouldn't expect it to update until after tonight's match.
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:49:05 pm
Quote from: Hogan37 on Today at 04:34:08 pm
Anyone's NFC updated for the weekend yet?
Mine has but I dont have tickets for tonight
