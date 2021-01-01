« previous next »
Hij:
I'm sorry for you but objectively that is hilarious :lmao

Haha couldnt agree more.  Says everything thats wrong with the website though doesnt it.
Eventually weve done four accounts today, if this is any help to anyone .

If youre not sure about duplicate email go onto the normal website and choose login and then click link for reset password. Enter email and click reset password. You then get link to reset password and access your myLFC account.

They must have created dummy accounts at some point (during Fan Update perhaps?) and this was causing the conflict. Once we were able to access that account after changing password then it had the correct name but a default DoB something like 01/01/1990 which we then had to change. Then went to login from ticketing and this time recognised that email being same as your ticketing email and linked them okay.

Incidentally there were a couple of conflicts with phone numbers but discovered this didnt stop the process for us. Two of the accounts now have wrong phone numbers but well leave that for now. One time it pointed out the conflict but allowed you to proceed, the other time it never queried even though they were different.
they seem to have removed the unique mobile number requirement...
claresy2005:
they seem to have removed the unique mobile number requirement...

That was a bonkers one to have in the first place

Emails are free to create for kids (albeit you don't need them now looking at the FAQ's they have created aliases within the application) but phone numbers aren't
anyone else stuck in the doom loop of

Due to you linking a Ticketing & Membership account to your MyLFC account, you are unable to update your profile on this page. Continue to Update Profile

and when you click on update profile it gets you nowhere?

i think might be due to an invalid greyed out phoen number on the "old account "
XXXXX  XXXX
Invalid phone number

i think this is cos its got a space in it - but no option to do anything about it (changing mob number on the new page doesnt feed back to the "old page")
