Members Sales

Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45320 on: Today at 09:16:41 am
Anybody who doesn't think this is a shambolic  is kidding themselves.

Day after Day, week after week, year after year they get worse and worse. Yet you still have people believing that a tick box exercise is going to make a blind bit of difference. It's a system and a software that's not fit for purpose and as ever there is nobody responsible, nobody accountable and not explanations for anything

Fans get shit on day after day by this club and it's approach to ticketing

Logged

Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45321 on: Today at 09:21:30 am
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 09:14:13 am
Jumped the gun? No. Needed to check whether ACS payment for Real Madrid had gone through and when I went to log into account the system required you to change to the new set-up. Other half locked out of season ticket account (despite putting season ticket number in the system randomly linked an old account - and no there wasnt an email from the club advising this) and Everton away tickets to buy Thursday. Been on webchat since 8.15am and still waiting. Why not do this in the close season?

Yep this is spot on, it appears whether you have had an e-mail or not, you have to follow this new set up. It's a joke, you want to do the most basic of things that you could do on Sunday, on Monday you are presented with a new set up

I had no mail, and what about the fans not on here or scrolling through socials that didn't get a mail it's nothing short of disgusting, but you still get people defending it

As you say RedCase, if jumping the gun is wanting to check you ticket account as you have done before then hundreds would be guilty, it's a joke that it's being defended.
Logged

stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45322 on: Today at 09:21:32 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:17:59 am
Think there's a small element here of people jumping the gun on a half deployed system earlier yesterday - probably could have been deployed better, but doubt its the click of 1 button and everything switches over given what they're trying to achieve here with the merging of different accounts for different services into 1. Says in the notices they'd notify people when it is live and ready with videos and FAQ's provided showing people what to do, everyone's just tried to crack on themselves the second the site came back up from being down rather than waiting for this

Probably issues for those with incorrect details on their ticketing account which therefore wouldn't match up with the MyLFC account, also seems to be a bug with the DOB on the MyLFC accounts and no doubt those who got emails about accounts with the same email address and didn't action them - will probably have to contact the club to sort

Not sure where the fan update conspiracies come from, its literally just to merge services into 1 set of login credentials for everything to make things easier going forward


How can it be jumping the gun when if all anyone is trying to do is login to their ticketing account but now cant access it cos they have to go through all these riddiculous hoops, what would you propose everyone do?
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,331
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45323 on: Today at 09:24:35 am
There's also tickets on sale now for Real Madrid, so anyone that wants to buy has to go through this rigmarole.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Redcase

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45324 on: Today at 09:31:46 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:24:35 am
There's also tickets on sale now for Real Madrid, so anyone that wants to buy has to go through this rigmarole.

And if they have any problems they wont be able to buy. Been on webchat since 8.15. The 7 minute wait is now 1 hour and 16 minutes. Still waiting
Logged

stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45325 on: Today at 09:32:19 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:24:35 am
There's also tickets on sale now for Real Madrid, so anyone that wants to buy has to go through this rigmarole.

Be nobody able get on there! 🤣🤣
Logged

Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,073
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45326 on: Today at 09:34:15 am
Yeah I basically went into our group chat yesterday and was like, you'll wanna get this sorted now lads while it's front of mind, don't leave it till you need to use the website.

Got mine and my daughters sorted at least relatively easily to be fair, although I needed to use my work number to give her a 'phone number'.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45327 on: Today at 09:34:27 am
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 09:31:46 am
And if they have any problems they wont be able to buy. Been on webchat since 8.15. The 7 minute wait is now 1 hour and 16 minutes. Still waiting

Im the same. Got on earlier. As soon as I told them what the issue was, they disconnected. Rejoined 0830 and still waiting on my 7 minute wait. I think they've fucked it off though as if you try and join on another device it isn't available. They're a shambles
Logged

didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45328 on: Today at 09:36:30 am
The site is no longer user friendly...even if you do link up then it just stays in ur details page and have to come out and look for the ticket page where ur already logged in which is a security issue for me but it should be one click away the ticket page. Even now when u log in ur not where you want to be on the site.
Logged

mighty magpie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45329 on: Today at 09:37:25 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:17:59 am
Think there's a small element here of people jumping the gun on a half deployed system earlier yesterday - probably could have been deployed better, but doubt its the click of 1 button and everything switches over given what they're trying to achieve here with the merging of different accounts for different services into 1. Says in the notices they'd notify people when it is live and ready with videos and FAQ's provided showing people what to do, everyone's just tried to crack on themselves the second the site came back up from being down rather than waiting for this

Probably issues for those with incorrect details on their ticketing account which therefore wouldn't match up with the MyLFC account, also seems to be a bug with the DOB on the MyLFC accounts and no doubt those who got emails about accounts with the same email address and didn't action them - will probably have to contact the club to sort

Not sure where the fan update conspiracies come from, its literally just to merge services into 1 set of login credentials for everything to make things easier going forward

I fully understand what you're saying but with a madrid sale in less than 48 hours, people are entitled to crack on and check their access.

There will be some who miss tickets on wednesday because of this.
Logged

didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45330 on: Today at 09:42:59 am
I'm not one for calling someone to be sacked but whoever did the software testing is absolutely useless. My wife does this as a job and I showed her the problems all she said the tester is blaggin a job there he doesn't know basic principles. She said this is a rushed p product not ready for release. My feeling is they rushed it for the international gap cus the site will get really busy in the next few months with non stop games.
Logged

DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45331 on: Today at 09:45:50 am
Quote from: didopich on Today at 09:36:30 am
The site is no longer user friendly...even if you do link up then it just stays in ur details page and have to come out and look for the ticket page where ur already logged in which is a security issue for me but it should be one click away the ticket page. Even now when u log in ur not where you want to be on the site.

Same issue here, terrible
Logged

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45332 on: Today at 09:50:38 am
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 09:14:13 am
Jumped the gun? No. Needed to check whether ACS payment for Real Madrid had gone through and when I went to log into account the system required you to change to the new set-up. Other half locked out of season ticket account (despite putting season ticket number in the system randomly linked an old account - and no there wasnt an email from the club advising this) and Everton away tickets to buy Thursday. Been on webchat since 8.15am and still waiting. Why not do this in the close season?

Not sure needed to is the right phrase? you wanted to.. you'd know that from your bank account, or by the emails you get once they tell everyone if its successful or not, the day after payment runs end (today)

They should have just shut the site down for a few days whilst it was done, but no doubt be complaints there too if they did that people can't login to check things they don't need to check then and there. Also be no doubt if they waited till the off season people would say they never get anything done and everything takes ages why cant things be done sooner etc and have a whinge that the sites down on a random Wednesday afternoon in June because they wanted to add to F&F  :lmao

If ticket master went down for a day when there's sales on Thursday there'd not be this much uproar

Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 09:21:32 am

How can it be jumping the gun when if all anyone is trying to do is login to their ticketing account but now cant access it cos they have to go through all these riddiculous hoops, what would you propose everyone do?

People can't go a day without logging in when there's nout going on, just a Madrid sale thats been up since Friday


Not 'Defending' 'them', just think the reaction is way over the top again, it's a major IT change this stuff happens away from LFC daily and takes time - maybe 8+ years in IT & Web Development desensitised me to all this
« Last Edit: Today at 09:52:41 am by 30fiver »
Logged

Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45333 on: Today at 09:53:10 am
Or maybe you think you're experienced and you're not. 8 years is peanuts
Logged

stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45334 on: Today at 09:59:14 am
Be plenty going on to see if they can forward tickets, the game is a Week away!
Logged

DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45335 on: Today at 09:59:55 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:50:38 am
Not sure needed to is the right phrase? you wanted to.. you'd know that from your bank account, or by the emails you get once they tell everyone if its successful or not, the day after payment runs end (today)

They should have just shut the site down for a few days whilst it was done, but no doubt be complaints there too if they did that people can't login to check things they don't need to check then and there. Also be no doubt if they waited till the off season people would say they never get anything done and everything takes ages why cant things be done sooner etc and have a whinge that the sites down on a random Wednesday afternoon in June because they wanted to add to F&F  :lmao

If ticket master went down for a day when there's sales on Thursday there'd not be this much uproar

People can't go a day without logging in when there's nout going on, just a Madrid sale thats been up since Friday


Not 'Defending' 'them', just think the reaction is way over the top again, it's a major IT change this stuff happens away from LFC daily and takes time - maybe 8+ years in IT & Web Development desensitised me to all this

I didn't get an email, neither did some others. Needed to check whether we definitely had the tickets. Doing this now is one of the worst times to do it all year
Logged

DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45336 on: Today at 10:01:21 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 09:59:14 am
Be plenty going on to see if they can forward tickets, the game is a Week away!

Exchange and forwarding still say Brighton Leverkusen and Villa  ;D
Logged

Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,073
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45337 on: Today at 10:03:24 am
In terms of general communication, I only found out about this through a) here and b) because my mate Jay sent me a whatsapp later on that day asking me what to do.

And I'm relatively in the loop, there will be lots of people with no idea, that said, it was relatively easy for me - more difficult for my mate as he used different emails for different accounts.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45338 on: Today at 10:06:57 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:50:38 am

Not 'Defending' 'them', just think the reaction is way over the top again, it's a major IT change this stuff happens away from LFC daily and takes time - maybe 8+ years in IT & Web Development desensitised me to all this

Well it's certainly not been tested, in any way shape or form. I'm a software test manager, and been in software testing for 20+ years and this has not been through any type of test phase performed by software testers, nothing ever does, because if it was most of this stuff would never see the light of day as it's that badly designed, this goes for Queue IT, and LFC, the requirements gathering session of what was needed must have been comical

The fact that there appears to be no UAT system to check these things before putting them live is utterly comical, this statement comes from last year when soemthing appeared on the history page and when challenged LFC's repsonse was you shouldn't see that we're just testing. Testing stuff on a live system is top of this list of things not to do in software delivery 101

The fact that the system falls on it's arse at the drop of a hat, proves it's never really been put through a real stress test (until recently maybe coz of 'supposed bot attacks'. The fact that it blocks people completely randomnly for little or no reason, suggests the approach to security testing is highly flawed. It's had no UX testing in any way

Laughed my head off when Dutton made the comment after last years shambles, that they'd had people in since 6 testing, TO staff yes but not testers.

But as we know the tickets sell out every single time, so if the user experience is crap and some people miss out so what there's 1000's waiting to get tickets
« Last Edit: Today at 10:10:50 am by Tiz Lad »
Logged

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45339 on: Today at 10:08:17 am
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 09:53:10 am
Or maybe you think you're experienced and you're not. 8 years is peanuts

On the wind up as you always are, but in that industry wouldn't say it is 'peanuts', would agree with you if it was in a field that'd been around a hell of a lot longer but its not

A lot get bored and move on as did I 8 months ago, it becomes quite repetitive
Logged

koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,755
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45340 on: Today at 10:12:11 am
error page when i try to log in now, thank god the sales were last week.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45341 on: Today at 10:12:46 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:06:57 am
Well it's certainly not been tested, in any way shape or form. I'm a software test manager, and been in software testing for 20+ years and this has not been through any type of test phase performed by software testers, nothing ever does, because if it was most of this stuff would never see the light of day as t's that badly designed. this goes for Queue IT, and LFC, the requirements gathering session of what it needed must have been comical

The fact that there appears to be no UAT system to check these things before putting them live is utterly comical, this statement comes from last year when soemthing appeared on the history page and when challenged LFC's repsonse was you shouldn't see that we're just testing. Testing stuff on a live system is top of this list of things not to do in software delivery 101

The fact that the system falls on it's arse at the drop of a hat, proves it's never really been put through a real stress test (until recently maybe coz of 'supposed bot attacks'. The fact that it blocks people completely randomnly for little or no reason, suggests the approach to security testing is highly flawed. It's had no UX testing in any way

Laughed my head off when Dutton made the comment after last years shambles, that they'd had people in since 6 testing, TO staff yes but not testers.

But as we know the tickets sell out every single time, so if the user experience is crap and some people miss out so what there's 1000's waiting to get tickets

Agree, the testing will have been done by the odd few devs, maybe a junior in house or people who are using it the way its intended to be used rather than how people might use it or the people with blag details on their accounts so get mismatches

There is a test site, not sure why its not used more - maybe it is and its still just a clunky release into prod

Know theres a test site because a few years ago when you googles season tickets lfc or something along them lines there was an indexed (another mistake should have been turned off) site which was a test URL you could go on and try buy a season ticket on, think it was a test page for relocation or something. Laughable at the time if anyone tried sticking in their card details who knows what'll have happened
Logged

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45342 on: Today at 10:14:44 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:12:11 am
error page when i try to log in now, thank god the sales were last week.

Probs why the bulks were a week earlier than usual thinking about it

Maybe they saw this week as one of the best weeks of the year to do this, because in comparison to other weeks the traffic will be a lot lower

The madrid and everton criteira is 'high' by normal standards so not many will be on for them (in comparison to others) and city is a 4+ game so again the volume compared to say a fulham is massively different
Logged

DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45343 on: Today at 10:23:05 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:14:44 am
Probs why the bulks were a week earlier than usual thinking about it

Maybe they saw this week as one of the best weeks of the year to do this, because in comparison to other weeks the traffic will be a lot lower

The madrid and everton criteira is 'high' by normal standards so not many will be on for them (in comparison to others) and city is a 4+ game so again the volume compared to say a fulham is massively different

But why even bother considering it, just do it for next season or even when changes with ticketing happen in 2 seasons. Just odd
Logged

DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45344 on: Today at 10:24:44 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:12:11 am
error page when i try to log in now, thank god the sales were last week.

This happens when I use a link thats saved from previous use. Now I have to enter the website every time otherwise it tells me an error
Logged

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45345 on: Today at 10:27:54 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 10:23:05 am
But why even bother considering it, just do it for next season or even when changes with ticketing happen in 2 seasons. Just odd

Be someone working in a digital transformation role given a target by a director somewhere saying get single sign on done by end of the year

Its ticketing related so the paint brush comes out to slap them with it publicly, but ultimately wont be them who 'implemented' this - probably the reason they're last to go put it off long enough
Logged

77kop05

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45346 on: Today at 10:28:45 am
No way this should have been dropped in now. Anyone with a brain could see there would be issues. Should've been left until the end of the season with a decent window of no sales.
But that'd be too much commen sense at play.
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,331
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45347 on: Today at 10:31:07 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:34:15 am
Yeah I basically went into our group chat yesterday and was like, you'll wanna get this sorted now lads while it's front of mind, don't leave it till you need to use the website.

Got mine and my daughters sorted at least relatively easily to be fair, although I needed to use my work number to give her a 'phone number'.

That's all well and good, but if they don't ever allow you to change her mobile number you're fucked  :D

There'll be people that no longer use a certain email that their account is linked to, yet they're saying email addresses can't be changed.

We shouldn't be being told we need to create a new account on the LFC page, get an email address and a mobile phone number for children.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,331
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45348 on: Today at 10:37:10 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:50:38 am
Not sure needed to is the right phrase? you wanted to.. you'd know that from your bank account, or by the emails you get once they tell everyone if its successful or not, the day after payment runs end (today)

They should have just shut the site down for a few days whilst it was done, but no doubt be complaints there too if they did that people can't login to check things they don't need to check then and there. Also be no doubt if they waited till the off season people would say they never get anything done and everything takes ages why cant things be done sooner etc and have a whinge that the sites down on a random Wednesday afternoon in June because they wanted to add to F&F  :lmao

If ticket master went down for a day when there's sales on Thursday there'd not be this much uproar

People can't go a day without logging in when there's nout going on, just a Madrid sale thats been up since Friday


Not 'Defending' 'them', just think the reaction is way over the top again, it's a major IT change this stuff happens away from LFC daily and takes time - maybe 8+ years in IT & Web Development desensitised me to all this

Ticketmaster generally tend to be competent though. I've used them many many times for all sorts of events and the only issue I've ever encountered was the Oasis sale.

I'd be confident of Ticketmaster notifying me of a change such as this and would be even more confident of them implementing it properly.

Sale after sale after sale for years LFC has fucked things up. Now they're implementing a pretty significant change without notifying anyone and it not working for people when they try to do it.

There may not be an absolute need for people to be doing it right this minute, but should they wait until they are trying to buy tickets to encounter these problems, or is it better for them to get the problems sorted early so they are able to do whatever it is they need to do?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45349 on: Today at 10:37:43 am
Think the main problem with this deployment isn't the timing its the fact there's issues for some people. If it worked okay people would go meh takes 60 seconds whatever, and be fine with it being 3 days before a sale

Hopefully everyone will be emailed today about the changes and what to do etc (as it said everyone would be emailed with a video and FAQ's in the notice posted on the site in October)

Those pre-emailed were just the ones who had duplicate emails, as they had to rectify it prior to this change
« Last Edit: Today at 10:42:17 am by 30fiver »
Logged

RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,761
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45350 on: Today at 11:03:28 am
This is working for some not others live chat is now closed they ask you to fill out a form which I did when I tried to upload screenshots it said upload failed my problem is when fan update happened I transferred one of my 2 STs to my brother the supporter ID in his name is impossible to create a SSO.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

L6row7

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45351 on: Today at 11:11:17 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:50:38 am
Not sure needed to is the right phrase? you wanted to.. you'd know that from your bank account, or by the emails you get once they tell everyone if its successful or not, the day after payment runs end (today)

They should have just shut the site down for a few days whilst it was done, but no doubt be complaints there too if they did that people can't login to check things they don't need to check then and there. Also be no doubt if they waited till the off season people would say they never get anything done and everything takes ages why cant things be done sooner etc and have a whinge that the sites down on a random Wednesday afternoon in June because they wanted to add to F&F  :lmao

If ticket master went down for a day when there's sales on Thursday there'd not be this much uproar

People can't go a day without logging in when there's nout going on, just a Madrid sale thats been up since Friday


Not 'Defending' 'them', just think the reaction is way over the top again, it's a major IT change this stuff happens away from LFC daily and takes time - maybe 8+ years in IT & Web Development desensitised me to all this

Not defending them yet constantly defending them.

Do they manage to send your payslip via email or they still using carrier pigeon?
Logged

Redcase

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45352 on: Today at 11:13:01 am
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 09:34:27 am
Im the same. Got on earlier. As soon as I told them what the issue was, they disconnected. Rejoined 0830 and still waiting on my 7 minute wait. I think they've fucked it off though as if you try and join on another device it isn't available. They're a shambles

Not really their fault on the end of webchat. Been trying to sort our problem since 9.31. Now 11.10 and theyve raised it with the single sign on team and will get back! Cant say whether that will be before sale for Everton tickets on Thursday.
Logged

ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,415
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45353 on: Today at 11:13:27 am
I have managed to sort my childs account.

1. I contact live chat to change the email address to a different one on their account
2. I then registered via the usual portal using the different email that was now associated to the account and linked my childs memebers account to it.

I can now log into both mine and my childs members accounts

I hope that helps for anyone that has linked accounts on the same email address
Logged

liamo3

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,591
  • MacKenzie you LIAR!!!!!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45354 on: Today at 11:14:33 am
UX basic 101 - If the number of people having issues is greater than the number of people not having issues then you have a problem. So far the data presented across multiple forums indicates bad UX completing the migration. Room for improvement.
Logged
Quote from: Murf on May  5, 2006, 09:49:56 pm
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.

Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,073
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45355 on: Today at 11:15:52 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:31:07 am
That's all well and good, but if they don't ever allow you to change her mobile number you're fucked  :D
Haha, aye, but people change phone numbers all the time and I have access to her email at least ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,141
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45356 on: Today at 11:17:32 am
Wasn't aware of the need to link accounts before I read it on here. Faff after faff isn't it
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45357 on: Today at 11:24:29 am
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 11:14:33 am
UX basic 101 - If the number of people having issues is greater than the number of people not having issues then you have a problem. So far the data presented across multiple forums indicates bad UX completing the migration. Room for improvement.

On the other hand usually only hear from those with issues though too that's the issue with review scores online for places you see more bad than good experiences, people rarely go out their way to comment on the middle ground of average/ok experiences, only personally know 1 person who's had a problem out of 20+ who've done it, and that was because his DOB was recorded wrong on his account, year was right but month and date weren't. Me and his son have the same birthday, did think was weird he also shared the same date... that's the only reason why I knew it was wrong after mentioning it in the car (and therefore knew what was needed to be put into MyLFC to fix it) otherwise he'd be locked out. However, in that case its his own fault for having it recorded wrong in there

Still, plenty of room for improvement with this. I'll probably be wrong on this, just think getting the pitchforks out again at the ticket office is OTT

Be some botched IT project they had no say in but get the stick for being the public facing interface - wonder if there were issues with the other services already migrated over?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:28:10 am by 30fiver »
Logged

mighty magpie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45358 on: Today at 11:25:56 am
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 11:14:33 am
UX basic 101 - If the number of people having issues is greater than the number of people not having issues then you have a problem. So far the data presented across multiple forums indicates bad UX completing the migration. Room for improvement.

to be fair i've not seen this. majority people are linking the accounts fairly easy

the ones that have trouble are people who have DOB incorrect by mistake or have the 01/01/1900 DOB bug on myLFC.
live chat will fix the former with ID.

then add in the touts with blag accounts on twitter having trouble knowing their DOB.  ;D
Logged

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
Re: Members Sales
Reply #45359 on: Today at 11:29:03 am
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 11:25:56 am
to be fair i've not seen this. majority people are linking the accounts fairly easy

the ones that have trouble are people who have DOB incorrect by mistake or have the 01/01/1900 DOB bug on myLFC.
live chat will fix the former with ID.

then add in the touts with blag accounts on twitter having trouble knowing their DOB.  ;D

That pretty much sums up what I've seen too

Rightly or wrongly.. sure there's some exceptions
Logged
