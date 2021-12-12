

Not 'Defending' 'them', just think the reaction is way over the top again, it's a major IT change this stuff happens away from LFC daily and takes time - maybe 8+ years in IT & Web Development desensitised me to all this



Well it's certainly not been tested, in any way shape or form. I'm a software test manager, and been in software testing for 20+ years and this has not been through any type of test phase performed by software testers, nothing ever does, because if it was most of this stuff would never see the light of day as it's that badly designed, this goes for Queue IT, and LFC, the requirements gathering session of what was needed must have been comicalThe fact that there appears to be no UAT system to check these things before putting them live is utterly comical, this statement comes from last year when soemthing appeared on the history page and when challenged LFC's repsonse was you shouldn't see that we're just testing. Testing stuff on a live system is top of this list of things not to do in software delivery 101The fact that the system falls on it's arse at the drop of a hat, proves it's never really been put through a real stress test (until recently maybe coz of 'supposed bot attacks'. The fact that it blocks people completely randomnly for little or no reason, suggests the approach to security testing is highly flawed. It's had no UX testing in any wayLaughed my head off when Dutton made the comment after last years shambles, that they'd had people in since 6 testing, TO staff yes but not testers.But as we know the tickets sell out every single time, so if the user experience is crap and some people miss out so what there's 1000's waiting to get tickets