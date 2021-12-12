« previous next »
Anybody who doesn't think this is a shambolic  is kidding themselves.

Day after Day, week after week, year after year they get worse and worse. Yet you still have people believing that a tick box exercise is going to make a blind bit of difference. It's a system and a software that's not fit for purpose and as ever there is nobody responsible, nobody accountable and not explanations for anything

Fans get shit on day after day by this club and it's approach to ticketing

Quote from: Redcase on Today at 09:14:13 am
Jumped the gun? No. Needed to check whether ACS payment for Real Madrid had gone through and when I went to log into account the system required you to change to the new set-up. Other half locked out of season ticket account (despite putting season ticket number in the system randomly linked an old account - and no there wasnt an email from the club advising this) and Everton away tickets to buy Thursday. Been on webchat since 8.15am and still waiting. Why not do this in the close season?

Yep this is spot on, it appears whether you have had an e-mail or not, you have to follow this new set up. It's a joke, you want to do the most basic of things that you could do on Sunday, on Monday you are presented with a new set up

I had no mail, and what about the fans not on here or scrolling through socials that didn't get a mail it's nothing short of disgusting, but you still get people defending it

As you say RedCase, if jumping the gun is wanting to check you ticket account as you have done before then hundreds would be guilty, it's a joke that it's being defended.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:17:59 am
Think there's a small element here of people jumping the gun on a half deployed system earlier yesterday - probably could have been deployed better, but doubt its the click of 1 button and everything switches over given what they're trying to achieve here with the merging of different accounts for different services into 1. Says in the notices they'd notify people when it is live and ready with videos and FAQ's provided showing people what to do, everyone's just tried to crack on themselves the second the site came back up from being down rather than waiting for this

Probably issues for those with incorrect details on their ticketing account which therefore wouldn't match up with the MyLFC account, also seems to be a bug with the DOB on the MyLFC accounts and no doubt those who got emails about accounts with the same email address and didn't action them - will probably have to contact the club to sort

Not sure where the fan update conspiracies come from, its literally just to merge services into 1 set of login credentials for everything to make things easier going forward


How can it be jumping the gun when if all anyone is trying to do is login to their ticketing account but now cant access it cos they have to go through all these riddiculous hoops, what would you propose everyone do?
There's also tickets on sale now for Real Madrid, so anyone that wants to buy has to go through this rigmarole.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:24:35 am
There's also tickets on sale now for Real Madrid, so anyone that wants to buy has to go through this rigmarole.

And if they have any problems they wont be able to buy. Been on webchat since 8.15. The 7 minute wait is now 1 hour and 16 minutes. Still waiting
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:24:35 am
There's also tickets on sale now for Real Madrid, so anyone that wants to buy has to go through this rigmarole.

Be nobody able get on there! 🤣🤣
Yeah I basically went into our group chat yesterday and was like, you'll wanna get this sorted now lads while it's front of mind, don't leave it till you need to use the website.

Got mine and my daughters sorted at least relatively easily to be fair, although I needed to use my work number to give her a 'phone number'.
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 09:31:46 am
And if they have any problems they wont be able to buy. Been on webchat since 8.15. The 7 minute wait is now 1 hour and 16 minutes. Still waiting

Im the same. Got on earlier. As soon as I told them what the issue was, they disconnected. Rejoined 0830 and still waiting on my 7 minute wait. I think they've fucked it off though as if you try and join on another device it isn't available. They're a shambles
The site is no longer user friendly...even if you do link up then it just stays in ur details page and have to come out and look for the ticket page where ur already logged in which is a security issue for me but it should be one click away the ticket page. Even now when u log in ur not where you want to be on the site.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:17:59 am
Think there's a small element here of people jumping the gun on a half deployed system earlier yesterday - probably could have been deployed better, but doubt its the click of 1 button and everything switches over given what they're trying to achieve here with the merging of different accounts for different services into 1. Says in the notices they'd notify people when it is live and ready with videos and FAQ's provided showing people what to do, everyone's just tried to crack on themselves the second the site came back up from being down rather than waiting for this

Probably issues for those with incorrect details on their ticketing account which therefore wouldn't match up with the MyLFC account, also seems to be a bug with the DOB on the MyLFC accounts and no doubt those who got emails about accounts with the same email address and didn't action them - will probably have to contact the club to sort

Not sure where the fan update conspiracies come from, its literally just to merge services into 1 set of login credentials for everything to make things easier going forward

I fully understand what you're saying but with a madrid sale in less than 48 hours, people are entitled to crack on and check their access.

There will be some who miss tickets on wednesday because of this.
I'm not one for calling someone to be sacked but whoever did the software testing is absolutely useless. My wife does this as a job and I showed her the problems all she said the tester is blaggin a job there he doesn't know basic principles. She said this is a rushed p product not ready for release. My feeling is they rushed it for the international gap cus the site will get really busy in the next few months with non stop games.
Quote from: didopich on Today at 09:36:30 am
The site is no longer user friendly...even if you do link up then it just stays in ur details page and have to come out and look for the ticket page where ur already logged in which is a security issue for me but it should be one click away the ticket page. Even now when u log in ur not where you want to be on the site.

Same issue here, terrible
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 09:14:13 am
Jumped the gun? No. Needed to check whether ACS payment for Real Madrid had gone through and when I went to log into account the system required you to change to the new set-up. Other half locked out of season ticket account (despite putting season ticket number in the system randomly linked an old account - and no there wasnt an email from the club advising this) and Everton away tickets to buy Thursday. Been on webchat since 8.15am and still waiting. Why not do this in the close season?

Not sure needed to is the right phrase? you wanted to.. you'd know that from your bank account, or by the emails you get once they tell everyone if its successful or not, the day after payment runs end (today)

They should have just shut the site down for a few days whilst it was done, but no doubt be complaints there too if they did that people can't login to check things they don't need to check then and there. Also be no doubt if they waited till the off season people would say they never get anything done and everything takes ages why cant things be done sooner etc and have a whinge that the sites down on a random Wednesday afternoon in June because they wanted to add to F&F  :lmao

If ticket master went down for a day when there's sales on Thursday there'd not be this much uproar

Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 09:21:32 am

How can it be jumping the gun when if all anyone is trying to do is login to their ticketing account but now cant access it cos they have to go through all these riddiculous hoops, what would you propose everyone do?

People can't go a day without logging in when there's nout going on, just a Madrid sale thats been up since Friday


Not 'Defending' 'them', just think the reaction is way over the top again, it's a major IT change this stuff happens away from LFC daily and takes time - maybe 8+ years in IT & Web Development desensitised me to all this
Or maybe you think you're experienced and you're not. 8 years is peanuts
Be plenty going on to see if they can forward tickets, the game is a Week away!
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:50:38 am
Not sure needed to is the right phrase? you wanted to.. you'd know that from your bank account, or by the emails you get once they tell everyone if its successful or not, the day after payment runs end (today)

They should have just shut the site down for a few days whilst it was done, but no doubt be complaints there too if they did that people can't login to check things they don't need to check then and there. Also be no doubt if they waited till the off season people would say they never get anything done and everything takes ages why cant things be done sooner etc and have a whinge that the sites down on a random Wednesday afternoon in June because they wanted to add to F&F  :lmao

If ticket master went down for a day when there's sales on Thursday there'd not be this much uproar

People can't go a day without logging in when there's nout going on, just a Madrid sale thats been up since Friday


Not 'Defending' 'them', just think the reaction is way over the top again, it's a major IT change this stuff happens away from LFC daily and takes time - maybe 8+ years in IT & Web Development desensitised me to all this

I didn't get an email, neither did some others. Needed to check whether we definitely had the tickets. Doing this now is one of the worst times to do it all year
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 09:59:14 am
Be plenty going on to see if they can forward tickets, the game is a Week away!

Exchange and forwarding still say Brighton Leverkusen and Villa  ;D
