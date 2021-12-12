« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45280 on: Yesterday at 08:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:24:08 pm
How does this work for children by the way?

Do they expect children to create an LFC account and an email address?

Someone can create an account for the child, they just need to use a different email address to their account.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45281 on: Yesterday at 08:27:12 pm »
Related to the post above about children. From my experimenting I think they want each account to have a unique mobile number too lord knows what happens when you have a little un without a mobile if thats the case 
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45282 on: Yesterday at 08:29:40 pm »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Yesterday at 08:26:17 pm
Someone can create an account for the child, they just need to use a different email address to their account.

That's a bit ridiculous if true.

Quote from: claresy2005 on Yesterday at 08:27:12 pm
Related to the post above about children. From my experimenting I think they want each account to have a unique mobile number too lord knows what happens when you have a little un without a mobile if thats the case 

I might go on to live chat tomorrow and present them with this scenario.

My 7 year old daughter has a general admission pass. If I wanted to upgrade that to a membership I'm not going to be able to.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45283 on: Yesterday at 08:31:25 pm »
Yep it definitively doesnt like the same mobile on different acounts . Whoop de do another success. And the same two people defending them further up

Absolute shambles
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45284 on: Yesterday at 08:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 08:04:19 pm
Yeah it was only when I went into the ticket area that I sorted it.

My daughter only has an account on the ticket site so I'm hoping that won't be an issue I'll only use hers for the FA Cup games if one drops all members.

She needs the other one too
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45285 on: Yesterday at 08:33:40 pm »
Yes from the dicking about I've been doing the mobile number is an issue. Same one is on my account and my son's - when I log into my account it automatically logs me into the 5 year olds and not my 13+ account.

Sound get in. Cheers.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45286 on: Yesterday at 08:36:20 pm »
Quote from: liamo3 on Yesterday at 08:00:05 pm
Ok I have worked it out step by step

Make sure you have a MyLFC account first.
When you set this up make sure all fields are complete the reason I say this is when you register for the account first for some reason it resets some of the fields under your account profile. So make sure you go back in and ensure all fields like DOB and phone numbers etc are all correct and save.
Then login to the ticket portal and it should work linking...

The bug here is when you create your MyLFC account it resets some of the fields on your account profile, example my DOB changed 1/1/1900 and phone number field was empty. So log back into your MyLFC account and make sure this is correct.

Tried that mate but no joy, keep getting error messages. Doing my fucking head in this, I can access my membership account on my iPad but when I try on my phone the system keeps giving error message. I think the problem could be linked to the fact at one point I did have two membership IDs due to my mistake.
One for my ticketing account and one for my MyLfc which seems to be the problem but can I fuck get rid of the one I dont use now.
Anyone know if the ticket office is open for stuff like this through the week?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45287 on: Yesterday at 08:45:35 pm »
This is driving me around the bend I've never had any Lfc account or products except my ticketing account which ive always logged on by supporter ID and password now when I try to create a MyLfc account it's saying my password is invalid even though it meets their password criteria.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45288 on: Yesterday at 08:48:15 pm »
Phil Dutton has excelled himself here.

The user interface for logging in to your membership profile seems to be totally f*cked.

I cannot see my profile because Ive tried sorting my sons single sign on, obviously the link seems to have been unsuccessful because I cant see his membership profile and I cant seem to log out to log in to mine.

Why have they chosen now to do this?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45289 on: Yesterday at 08:50:03 pm »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 08:48:15 pm
Phil Dutton has excelled himself here.

The user interface for logging in to your membership profile seems to be totally f*cked.

I cannot see my profile because Ive tried sorting my sons single sign on, obviously the link seems to have been unsuccessful because I cant see his membership profile and I cant seem to log out to log in to mine.

Why have they chosen now to do this?
Wonder is there is a tactical element to it, with demand so high this week for Madrid
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45290 on: Yesterday at 08:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Kg3192 on Yesterday at 08:50:03 pm
Wonder is there is a tactical element to it, with demand so high this week for Madrid

Just an idiot element
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45291 on: Yesterday at 08:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Kg3192 on Yesterday at 08:50:03 pm
Wonder is there is a tactical element to it, with demand so high this week for Madrid

Luckily were on the ACS and got Man City in the last ballot. But I was looking to keep my eyes peeled for any returns for Newcastle away, good luck with that now
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45292 on: Yesterday at 08:55:01 pm »
Had the error linking account due to empty details.

Fix: login to your account on my lfc and change the DOB back to yours. When making account I put in my correct DOB but then for some reason it reset it to something like 0/0/1900, changed it to mine and bang, worked straight away!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45293 on: Yesterday at 08:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:31:27 pm
She needs the other one too
Oh fantastic ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45294 on: Yesterday at 08:59:49 pm »
I can get to my ticketing profile now by logging on in a private browsing session.

I assume thats because cookies havent been stored. Im still stuck in that I cannot see anything on the lads account even though the email address, address and supporter ID all match up.

I would say my mind is blown by how shite this is but then I remembered this is LFCs ticketing website and they insist on being the shittest in the business
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45295 on: Yesterday at 09:24:45 pm »
I assume that 'Error linking user due to existing link' - means your ticket account email is the same as the MyLFC account? But then, there doesn't seem to be a way to get into your ticketing account - but you can log into some naff MyLFC and check rewards and pretend points.

BUT in the case where they don't match, and you do link the accounts - then you can access your ticketing account

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45296 on: Yesterday at 09:25:41 pm »
Anything to do with the clubs ticketing process is completely exhausting, leaves you feeling like you've just ran a marathon, they're lucky we love the team so much otherwise I think lots just wouldn't bother trying for tickets anymore! Think I got there in the end but who fucking knows.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45297 on: Yesterday at 09:28:12 pm »
Actually, I should get off my high horse and accept that I mustve buggered up the linking for my sons account.

I managed to do mine and my 6yo daughters, but not his. Expecting a lengthy livechat session. 😔
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45298 on: Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm »
So Ive managed to link my accounts, I think, apparently my mobile phone number was in a different format. But when I try to access the ticketing site I just get a banner with Link Account and when I click on Sign In nothing happens
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45299 on: Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm
So Ive managed to link my accounts, I think, apparently my mobile phone number was in a different format. But when I try to access the ticketing site I just get a banner with Link Account and when I click on Sign In nothing happens
Exactly the same here. Have messaged the club and see what they respond, hopefully tomorrow. Will post on here when they get back to me.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45300 on: Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 08:48:15 pm
Phil Dutton has excelled himself here.

The user interface for logging in to your membership profile seems to be totally f*cked.

I cannot see my profile because Ive tried sorting my sons single sign on, obviously the link seems to have been unsuccessful because I cant see his membership profile and I cant seem to log out to log in to mine.

Why have they chosen now to do this?
I hope you're not having a pop at him mate, his fanboys on here will not be happy.

Anyway, Phil Dutton is Head of Ticketing...so as this an issue that is ultimately linked to ticketing, it clearly has nothing to do with him. 
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45301 on: Yesterday at 10:19:06 pm »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45302 on: Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm »
Do the phone numbers need to match between the my lfc and ticketing account? My lfc has a different countrys number to my ticketing as I moved. When I try and update the phone number it doesnt work and I get an error message saying the client is no longer active login failed. Im guessing it also needs relinking again also
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45303 on: Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm »
No wonder they get so many other things wrong if this is the thing that's been keeping them busy for months.

Incompetent.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45304 on: Yesterday at 10:34:27 pm »
My over arching question from all of this is how long will it take for them to claim the issues theyve had with launching this have miraculously deleted and corrupted all the STWL data and therefore they are null and voiding it for everyone ? I give it a few months
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45305 on: Yesterday at 10:43:52 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm
I hope you're not having a pop at him mate, his fanboys on here will not be happy.

Anyway, Phil Dutton is Head of Ticketing...so as this an issue that is ultimately linked to ticketing, it clearly has nothing to do with him.

Tbf, I think it might just be me thats bollocksed something with one of my kids accounts 😐

Still do my understand the purpose of this overhaul. There was no problem with knowing membership numbers to log in.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45306 on: Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm »
So other half set up mylfc account. Put season ticket number in to link it. System randomly ignored that and has linked an old fancard account instead. Locked out of season ticket account. Anyone else got same problem or knows the solution?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45307 on: Yesterday at 11:19:42 pm »
I always just keep my ticketing account open on a Chrome page on my phone but now when I click on it it makes me sign in every time.  ::)

And now it is bringing up an error so the only way into it is to press the back button until it gets to an old version of the page.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45308 on: Yesterday at 11:33:13 pm »
Why they decided to do this half way through the season is beyond comprehension.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45309 on: Today at 06:23:42 am »
there is no way they did any basic level testing before rolling this out, what a joke lol

if its this glitchy for us, there are definitely smarter exploiters than all of us finding holes in the site
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45310 on: Today at 06:54:41 am »
Just weird that when I want to access the ticketing site now it takes me to the single sign on, but even when I do sign in it doesnt take me ticketing anymore it takes me to my account details? So I have to find the ticketing website again where Im then logged in
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45311 on: Today at 07:50:05 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:24:08 pm
How does this work for children by the way?

Do they expect children to create an LFC account and an email address?

I contacted the club yesterday to stick my child on a different email. They confirmed they had done this but they blatantly havnt as I still cant get the email, so I can change the password so I can log into my childs account.

An absolute shambles from the club here. AGAIN
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45312 on: Today at 08:17:59 am »
Think there's a small element here of people jumping the gun on a half deployed system earlier yesterday - probably could have been deployed better, but doubt its the click of 1 button and everything switches over given what they're trying to achieve here with the merging of different accounts for different services into 1. Says in the notices they'd notify people when it is live and ready with videos and FAQ's provided showing people what to do, everyone's just tried to crack on themselves the second the site came back up from being down rather than waiting for this

Probably issues for those with incorrect details on their ticketing account which therefore wouldn't match up with the MyLFC account, also seems to be a bug with the DOB on the MyLFC accounts and no doubt those who got emails about accounts with the same email address and didn't action them - will probably have to contact the club to sort

Not sure where the fan update conspiracies come from, its literally just to merge services into 1 set of login credentials for everything to make things easier going forward
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45313 on: Today at 08:25:48 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:17:59 am
Think there's a small element here of people jumping the gun on a half deployed system earlier yesterday - probably could have been deployed better, but doubt its the click of 1 button and everything switches over given what they're trying to achieve here with the merging of different accounts for different services into 1. Says in the notices they'd notify people when it is live and ready with videos and FAQ's provided showing people what to do, everyone's just tried to crack on themselves the second the site came back up from being down rather than waiting for this

Probably issues for those with incorrect details on their ticketing account which therefore wouldn't match up with the MyLFC account, also seems to be a bug with the DOB on the MyLFC accounts and no doubt those who got emails about accounts with the same email address and didn't action them - will probably have to contact the club to sort

Not sure where the fan update conspiracies come from, its literally just to merge services into 1 set of login credentials for everything to make things easier going forward

The issue is that there are sales tomorrow and most weeks thereafter so it literally makes no sense not to do this in the off-season. I successfully linked my accounts yesterday but now cant get in. Good luck resolving all these issues before tomorrow.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45314 on: Today at 08:30:15 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:50:05 am
I contacted the club yesterday to stick my child on a different email. They confirmed they had done this but they blatantly havnt as I still cant get the email, so I can change the password so I can log into my childs account.

An absolute shambles from the club here. AGAIN

So do kids needs a separate email and mobile number on there ticket account? Proper struggling to pin this info down and can't face live chat. My daughter has neither.
