Author Topic: Members Sales

NickoH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45080 on: Today at 03:58:40 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 03:44:29 pm
Run a register your interest period like they do now. Select your stand preference or your pricing preference at the very least at that point and let the club pick the seat and take your money. No actual sale, no messing about picking seats, job done.

What if demand exceeds supply in a particular stand or pricing preference?






WaffleHouse

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45081 on: Today at 04:06:48 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 03:58:40 pm
What if demand exceeds supply in a particular stand or pricing preference?

That inevitably will happen, and so some people will have to miss out on their first choice. Perhaps the most "loyal" fans would get prioritised in that instance.


Bapsandwaps

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45082 on: Today at 04:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 03:40:27 pm
I think 13+ goes up, and how they offer/sell tickets may very well change
Big Phil said they will honour loyalty, balloting everyone doesn't do that

That's it. we have been unbelievable for a good while now with incredible signings on a budget. It only takes a couple of seasons not challenging for anything and the numbers start to drop. We have all seen it. Loyality is guaranteed bums on seats.


Rodneyhide

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45083 on: Today at 04:09:55 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:42:31 pm
they wont stick everyone in a big ballot

Hence the separation
Ballot / those currently in 13+


Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45084 on: Today at 04:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 04:09:55 pm
Hence the separation
Ballot / those currently in 13+

Is that not what they do currently?


sonofkenny

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45085 on: Today at 04:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:12:31 pm
Is that not what they do currently?

yep


Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45086 on: Today at 04:20:35 pm »
Just dont do away with late availability is the only thing Im that arsed about for home league games, I get sorted virtually every game via that.


D🐶G

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45087 on: Today at 04:21:24 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 03:58:40 pm
What if demand exceeds supply in a particular stand or pricing preference?
Youd probably have to pick so many pricing options in order of preference and go from there..

Not perfect obviously, but Id say its much better than the extreme of chucking everyone, regardless of previous attendance and loyalty, into the one ballot and also does away with the stress, hassle and inconvenience of the sales, while the club dont have to worry about investing in the ticketing system too much.

Twitter - @ElmDag - 19 League Titles  8 FA Cups  9 Football League Cups  16 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

D🐶G

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45088 on: Today at 04:22:22 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:42:31 pm
they wont stick everyone in a big ballot
It wouldnt surprise me at all. I wouldnt put anything past time if its the most convenient and hassle free thing for them to implement.

Twitter - @ElmDag - 19 League Titles  8 FA Cups  9 Football League Cups  16 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

D🐶G

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45089 on: Today at 04:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:20:35 pm
Just dont do away with late availability is the only thing Im that arsed about for home league games, I get sorted virtually every game via that.
Which kind of proves the point that the system and process around getting access tickets isnt that bad at all, for me. Those that want to go every game, get to every game, those who want to go occasionally, also seem to have the opportunity to do so.

The aggro, hassle and frustrations seem to stem from the actual buying of the tickets and the system. So why arent they just addressing that issue rather than looking at making whole sale changes?

Twitter - @ElmDag - 19 League Titles  8 FA Cups  9 Football League Cups  16 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45090 on: Today at 04:29:32 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 04:25:05 pm
Which kind of proves the point that the system and process around getting access tickets isnt that bad at all, for me. Those that want to go every game, get to every game, those who want to go occasionally, also seem to have the opportunity to do so.

The aggro, hassle and frustrations seem to stem from the actual buying of the tickets and the system. So why arent they just addressing that issue rather than looking at making whole sale changes?

I would imagine that they get a fair bit of feedback from the 'I've had a membership for 15 years and only gotten 1 ticket' crew which isn't the same as yours or mine to be fair which probably drives a fair bit of this.


Biscuitman

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45091 on: Today at 04:42:22 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 04:25:05 pm
Which kind of proves the point that the system and process around getting access tickets isnt that bad at all, for me. Those that want to go every game, get to every game, those who want to go occasionally, also seem to have the opportunity to do so.

The aggro, hassle and frustrations seem to stem from the actual buying of the tickets and the system. So why arent they just addressing that issue rather than looking at making whole sale changes?

Playing devils advocate, the critics would probably say thats fine if,

You are tech savvy with regard to the system,
Able to access the ticketing system right up until ko,
Ok if you live locally so that youre flexible with travel arrangements etc,

But as we all know the club want a high proportion of tourists that will also spend big in the shop.



sonofkenny

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45092 on: Today at 04:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Today at 04:42:22 pm
Playing devils advocate, the critics would probably say thats fine if,

You are tech savvy with regard to the system,
Able to access the ticketing system right up until ko,
Ok if you live locally so that youre flexible with travel arrangements etc,

But as we all know the club want a high proportion of tourists that will also spend big in the shop.



I never understand that spend big in the shop line, ages ago yes but not now. surely most tourists just buy online like normal people do?



MightyRed42

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45093 on: Today at 04:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:20:35 pm
Just dont do away with late availability is the only thing Im that arsed about for home league games, I get sorted virtually every game via that.

Spot on. Its the only real way to build credits. I never got anything in the ballots until I crossed the 4+ threshold and I was only able to do that through the additional members sales.


Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45094 on: Today at 04:52:26 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:47:47 pm
I never understand that spend big in the shop line, ages ago yes but not now. surely most tourists just buy online like normal people do?

If you have a family of 4 people who have never been/go once a season vs 4 mates who go every game, the former are far more likely to spend money in the club shop than the latter, Im not really sure theres much argument against that.

Im not necessarily saying that it influences ticketing policy but Ive been going to watch us for over 20 years and I dont think Ive set foot in the club shop since 2003, which, coincidentally, was one of my first matches.

Saying that they mostly spend online so its irrelevant is like saying Disney land dont need shops in the park for the same reason - the point is people spend money to commemorate holidays and trips and therefore more revenue will be generated from people who view it as a holiday or a trip rather than those of us who go all the time and would far rather spend the hours (and money) before and after the match with our mates


Biscuitman

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45095 on: Today at 04:53:21 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:47:47 pm
I never understand that spend big in the shop line, ages ago yes but not now. surely most tourists just buy online like normal people do?

Fair point but there do still tend to be fans going to games with carriers full of club stuff.

My original point was more that there are fans, including in the uk, who just cant devote time to sitting at a computer etc trying to buy.
I have mates in that position who thought the ballot was going to be perfect in allowing them to get to two or three games a season and have, like many others, got the square root of nothing since the ballots started.


sonofkenny

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45096 on: Today at 04:54:39 pm »
the number of true 'tourists' must be tiny thou?


bignred84

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45097 on: Today at 04:54:53 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:47:47 pm
I never understand that spend big in the shop line, ages ago yes but not now. surely most tourists just buy online like normal people do?

You do know that last season at the Legends match the club shop at Anfield took the most in takings that they ever have done.

why are club bags allowed in on a match day yet smaller sized bags is a point blank no.

** How many match going regulars (members or STH) actually go the legends game)



Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45098 on: Today at 04:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Today at 04:53:21 pm
Fair point but there do still tend to be fans going to games with carriers full of club stuff.

My original point was more that there are fans, including in the uk, who just cant devote time to sitting at a computer etc trying to buy.
I have mates in that position who thought the ballot was going to be perfect in allowing them to get to two or three games a season and have, like many others, got the square root of nothing since the ballots started.

The thing is though that late availability wouldnt assist with that anyway as it is, by definition, late.

Its a mechanism to distribute tickets which become available close to the match so it will be of little use to people who live further away. Its not like theyre tickets which are coming out of the ballot pot, thankfully.


Biscuitman

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45099 on: Today at 04:55:21 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:54:39 pm
the number of true 'tourists' must be tiny thou?

In 60K yes I agree.


sonofkenny

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45100 on: Today at 04:56:17 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 04:54:53 pm
You do know that last season at the Legends match the club shop at Anfield took the most in takings that they ever have done.

why are club bags allowed in on a match day yet smaller sized bags is a point blank no.

** How many match going regulars (members or STH) actually go the legends game)



that game will have been full of one off visitors, how many 'tourists' to a usual first team game i bet it is a couple of % tops


bignred84

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45101 on: Today at 05:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 03:40:27 pm
I think 13+ goes up, and how they offer/sell tickets may very well change
Big Phil said they will honour loyalty, balloting everyone doesn't do that

At the end of the day surely they or any other club has to reward loyalty*
*those that attend, not just buy.

The thing with a ballot demand for certain games (50-70%) will far outstrip availability.

Oh yes I want/will to attend Everton, Man Utd, Man City, Spurs, Arsenal.

ahh but what about Fulham, Brentford, Southampton etc, Oh I'm busy that weekend oh and the other one to.


Rodneyhide

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45102 on: Today at 05:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:12:31 pm
Is that not what they do currently?

No. The 13+ as I previous said would go up. I only referred to them as 13+ because that's what they are now. We still have credits right now too so no it's not the same at all. Context to a message is important.


kopitenkw

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45103 on: Today at 05:10:47 pm »
I sent a complaint email to LFC last night about my experience in the bulk sale yesterday and below is part of the reply I have just received:

''There were significant amounts of malicious activity found again during the 13+ sale on Tuesday 12th November. However, we had relevant measures in place which stopped most of the issues and ensured the sale continued.

Unfortunately even though these measures were successful this did result in the sale slowing down. However, all supporters attempting to purchase tickets for the matches they were eligible were successful in completing the sales process.''
« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:09 pm by kopitenkw »


Rodneyhide

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45104 on: Today at 05:13:33 pm »
Quote from: kopitenkw on Today at 05:10:47 pm
I sent a complaint email to LFC last night about my experience in the bulk sale yesterday and below is part of the reply I have just received:



'There were significant amounts of malicious activity found again during the 13+ sale on Tuesday 12th November. However, we had relevant measures in place which stopped most of the issues and ensured the sale continued.

Unfortunately even though these measures were successful this did result in the sale slowing down. However, all supporters attempting to purchase tickets for the matches they were eligible were successful in completing the sales process.'

They've got the money
The user experience doesn't matter to them


anfieldash

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45105 on: Today at 05:15:02 pm »
Yes we did eventually complete, but my lad was one of those who out of nowhere had the invalid link message that stopped him buying when he got to the front of the queue and he had to join the back of the queue again. Be nice to hear that acknowledged as it was a major issue for us and it was a queue problem not a slow buying problem.


DanK1456

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45106 on: Today at 05:16:57 pm »
Quote from: kopitenkw on Today at 05:10:47 pm
I sent a complaint email to LFC last night about my experience in the bulk sale yesterday and below is part of the reply I have just received:

'There were significant amounts of malicious activity found again during the 13+ sale on Tuesday 12th November. However, we had relevant measures in place which stopped most of the issues and ensured the sale continued.

Unfortunately even though these measures were successful this did result in the sale slowing down. However, all supporters attempting to purchase tickets for the matches they were eligible were successful in completing the sales process.'

I am starting to accept the fact they are being targeted by "suspicious activity", but they have opened themselves up to it by their own ticketing sale policies. They also have blamed bots or malicious activity to get around saying they were incompetent


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45107 on: Today at 05:20:49 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:47:47 pm
I never understand that spend big in the shop line, ages ago yes but not now. surely most tourists just buy online like normal people do?

I think the gist of it is those tourists should stay at home, but continue to pump money into the club with online purchases.
Those that don't buy anything in the shop should reap the benefits of such behaviour.

I remember complaints about the club not capitalising commercially after Istanbul, with celebratory memorabilia being a bit shit. Of course, the cool kids shouldn't be buying anything though. It should be the tourists who shouldn't be allowed to attend games but still splash the cash from the comfort of their sofa so the cool kids can get all the tickets to watch the best players from all over the world represent the club.

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Billy Elliot

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45108 on: Today at 05:29:27 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:54:39 pm
the number of true 'tourists' must be tiny thou?

Wouldn't most non seasonal hospitalities be true 'tourist'? If so, its a growing minority


30fiver

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45109 on: Today at 05:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:52:26 pm
If you have a family of 4 people who have never been/go once a season vs 4 mates who go every game, the former are far more likely to spend money in the club shop than the latter, Im not really sure theres much argument against that.

I also think people lump this in to spending in the club shop but its not just the shop

Its buying food and drink in and around the ground, booking a tour the day before or after if they have come for the weekend as a one off etc


30fiver

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45110 on: Today at 05:48:39 pm »
Seen a lad on twitter banned for selling scan ins (at FV)

Good to see they're clamping down on this crap, he says its so the seat doesn't stay empty - must have never heard of the ticket exchange!

Only arsed about their credits


swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45111 on: Today at 05:49:38 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:48:39 pm
Seen a lad on twitter banned for selling scan ins (at FV)

Good to see they're clamping down on this crap, he says its so the seat doesn't stay empty - must have never heard of the ticket exchange!

Only arsed about their credits

Good..hope they track this more as loads of it happening


sonofkenny

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45112 on: Today at 05:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:20:49 pm
I think the gist of it is those tourists should stay at home, but continue to pump money into the club with online purchases.
Those that don't buy anything in the shop should reap the benefits of such behaviour.

I remember complaints about the club not capitalising commercially after Istanbul, with celebratory memorabilia being a bit shit. Of course, the cool kids shouldn't be buying anything though. It should be the tourists who shouldn't be allowed to attend games but still splash the cash from the comfort of their sofa so the cool kids can get all the tickets to watch the best players from all over the world represent the club.

Very true, dont forget they should subsidise the price of tickets for the super fans


Online MightyRed42

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45113 on: Today at 05:53:09 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:48:39 pm
Seen a lad on twitter banned for selling scan ins (at FV)

Good to see they're clamping down on this crap, he says its so the seat doesn't stay empty - must have never heard of the ticket exchange!

Only arsed about their credits

Tbf, we cant sell an AMS ticket on the exchange. But I get the point youre making.
Logged
