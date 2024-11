I never understand that spend big in the shop line, ages ago yes but not now. surely most tourists just buy online like normal people do?



If you have a family of 4 people who have never been/go once a season vs 4 mates who go every game, the former are far more likely to spend money in the club shop than the latter, Iím not really sure thereís much argument against that.Iím not necessarily saying that it influences ticketing policy but Iíve been going to watch us for over 20 years and I donít think Iíve set foot in the club shop since 2003, which, coincidentally, was one of my first matches.Saying that they mostly spend online so itís irrelevant is like saying Disney land donít need shops in the park for the same reason - the point is people spend money to commemorate holidays and trips and therefore more revenue will be generated from people who view it as a holiday or a trip rather than those of us who go all the time and would far rather spend the hours (and money) before and after the match with our mates