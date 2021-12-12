« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2397218 times)

Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44920 on: Today at 08:13:20 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 08:11:33 am
Also the cynic in me says they work all the bugs out with 13+ to hope to reduce our numbers.

nah, it's cos there's so many of you and what will help is invalidating the session after a purchase is completed as the queues will be fair.
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44921 on: Today at 08:13:56 am »
two minutes to go, no sign of this shopping.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44922 on: Today at 08:16:09 am »
1939, not bad ! you can tell it's got people who have bypassed it though already as it's only moved 1 place
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44923 on: Today at 08:16:12 am »
oh fuck off

Your queue number: 7901
Online Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44924 on: Today at 08:16:25 am »
15k. There simply has to be a better way than this
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44925 on: Today at 08:17:01 am »
4536 rejoice
Online Dodger747

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44926 on: Today at 08:17:02 am »
13k for me! Won't be much left for the 4+ games I have!
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44927 on: Today at 08:17:14 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:16:09 am
1939, not bad ! you can tell it's got people who have bypassed it though already as it's only moved 1 place

Thats my thinking too. Surely if they hold the queue they can identify the queue jumpers and ban them.

3,800 for me
Online Basset

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44928 on: Today at 08:17:20 am »
2503 .. your wait time is more than an hour.. This is going to be fun.
Online RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44929 on: Today at 08:17:29 am »
Like the way theyve already put the flow rate message on knowing full well what is going to happen
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44930 on: Today at 08:17:30 am »
Quote from: Dodger747 on Today at 08:17:02 am
13k for me! Won't be much left for the 4+ games I have!

It's guaranteed so no worries, you'll just be up in the gods
Online kopte4ever

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44931 on: Today at 08:17:39 am »
6300 and Im only logging in for 1 ticket aghhh
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44932 on: Today at 08:17:43 am »
Quote from: Kg3192 on Today at 08:16:25 am
15k. There simply has to be a better way than this

I'm all for the idea of just being allocated a seat like in the members and locals ballots but they need to flatten out the pricing.
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44933 on: Today at 08:17:43 am »
16000  :butt but another got 2000 so got lucky
Online Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44934 on: Today at 08:18:10 am »
7500 on one, 400 on the other  :) Pure jammy luck...
Online si999

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44935 on: Today at 08:19:36 am »
Our Links are both 15K :'(
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44936 on: Today at 08:20:45 am »

Queue should move more quickly as people are only buying for a handful of games.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44937 on: Today at 08:20:57 am »
Almost certainly going to be a fuck up.

2 different links have given me the exact same queue position
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44938 on: Today at 08:21:45 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:20:57 am
Almost certainly going to be a fuck up.

2 different links have given me the exact same queue position

Did you open them in different browsers / different sessions. If not, that's the only way you can get the same queue otherwise (unelss they've sent the same URL out twice of course)
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44939 on: Today at 08:23:34 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:21:45 am
Did you open them in different browsers / different sessions. If not, that's the only way you can get the same queue otherwise (unelss they've sent the same URL out twice of course)

Yeah opened from 2 different emails, so they open in different browsers.

Opened about 3 minutes apart so fuck knows what they've done.
Online kopte4ever

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44940 on: Today at 08:25:42 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:20:57 am
Almost certainly going to be a fuck up.

2 different links have given me the exact same queue position


Could the system be picking up IP address so sees multiple log in?
Online Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44941 on: Today at 08:26:18 am »
Being guaranteed a ticket isnt worth a w*nk when i need two together
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44942 on: Today at 08:27:32 am »
200 in ~10 mins, this is gonna be a long morning.
Online chris90

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44943 on: Today at 08:27:45 am »
12 minutes for 200 people to buy their tickets :butt
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44944 on: Today at 08:29:20 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:27:32 am
200 in ~10 mins, this is gonna be a long morning.
I was just trying to work out how long it should take if it carries on at the same rate - about 1000 every hour give or take, surely not?
Online Basset

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44945 on: Today at 08:30:05 am »
Quote from: kopte4ever on Today at 08:25:42 am

Could the system be picking up IP address so sees multiple log in?

I reckon so.. always best to use 2 different devices, ideally on different networks. 1 Mobile one home network.
Online Charlie Satterthwaite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44946 on: Today at 08:30:36 am »
How does it work if you definitely need two together? I'm buying for me and my daughter - she's 14, so we have to be next to each other - is there ever a scenario when you get in and there are just singles left? What happens then?
Online mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44947 on: Today at 08:30:56 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:17:43 am
I'm all for the idea of just being allocated a seat like in the members and locals ballots but they need to flatten out the pricing.

Id be on board with this. Always end up with the scraps in these sales anyway, might as well save our time and energy and just skip all the website bollocks.

Pricing is something they need to solve though, SoS made a big stink about their Kop tickets going up £1, but no mention of us usually having to pay a tenner more a match than they do (on top of the membership fee!). We really need a members supporters union.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44948 on: Today at 08:32:11 am »
Quote from: Charlie Satterthwaite on Today at 08:30:36 am
How does it work if you definitely need two together? I'm buying for me and my daughter - she's 14, so we have to be next to each other - is there ever a scenario when you get in and there are just singles left? What happens then?
There's usually always seats left in the adult / child only section in AU3 so you'll be fine
Online si999

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44949 on: Today at 08:32:18 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:29:20 am
I was just trying to work out how long it should take if it carries on at the same rate - about 1000 every hour give or take, surely not?

At that rate the sale will be over before its my turn
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44950 on: Today at 08:32:36 am »
Quote from: Charlie Satterthwaite on Today at 08:30:36 am
How does it work if you definitely need two together? I'm buying for me and my daughter - she's 14, so we have to be next to each other - is there ever a scenario when you get in and there are just singles left? What happens then?
You have a choice to either get two singles or leave it.

Im in the same boat I buy in pairs, never found it an issue before in a guaranteed sale but theyre just usually near the back
Online rogerwilco

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44951 on: Today at 08:33:36 am »
I got in in 3 minutes for one match. Get to the picture of Anfield to pick tickets and then says I have been blocked.

Haven't managed tickets to a league game in years as never successful in ballots, no idea what to do now.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44952 on: Today at 08:34:18 am »
Quote from: rogerwilco on Today at 08:33:36 am
I got in in 3 minutes for one match. Get to the picture of Anfield to pick tickets and then says I have been blocked.
Not fit for purpose.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44953 on: Today at 08:35:31 am »
Going to be over 4 hours at the current rate of 17 people per minute.
Online mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44954 on: Today at 08:39:42 am »
Quote from: rogerwilco on Today at 08:33:36 am
I got in in 3 minutes for one match. Get to the picture of Anfield to pick tickets and then says I have been blocked.

Haven't managed tickets to a league game in years as never successful in ballots, no idea what to do now.

Try a different device or network (phone signal instead of wifi). Worst case scenario, come back in a few hours and youll get straight in
Online actwithoutwords

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44955 on: Today at 08:40:16 am »
13k FFS
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44956 on: Today at 08:42:39 am »
Queue is beginning to drop slightly quicker

Emphasis on slightly
