Online 6 Euros

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44640 on: Today at 10:08:45 am »
Finally sorted, still plenty of kops about with pairs above row 68.
Online Stringfella

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44641 on: Today at 10:09:41 am »
Stopped again! 14 mins to more than an hour!
Online MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44642 on: Today at 10:10:52 am »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 10:07:47 am
In and done, thankfully. I know I am incredibly lucky to be able to get guaranteed tickets, but the stress this causes me is ridiculous. Its just buying tickets to see a footy match
It's not just that though, is it.  It's the difference between getting a good spec or paying nigh-on £200 per person extra for a crap spec.
Online MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44643 on: Today at 10:13:02 am »
Queue seems to have been suspended again.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44644 on: Today at 10:13:04 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 10:10:52 am
It's not just that though, is it.  It's the difference between getting a good spec or paying nigh-on £200 per person extra for a crap spec.
Exactly.. 3 Kop tickets in 5 bulk sales.. never had issues getting Kop sorted before the sale changes post-covid... in the guaranteed sales
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44645 on: Today at 10:13:17 am »
and to think Liverpool suggested increasing the Membership fees last season

talk about taking the Piss and being taken for granted

2 hours in a queue and still not even half way through my original figure of 5200
Online PHIL.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44646 on: Today at 10:13:56 am »
Frozen for ages again. What a joke this is.
Online craig_lfc1

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44647 on: Today at 10:14:14 am »
Queue stopped again, 142 in queue! What a morning
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44648 on: Today at 10:18:38 am »
Waiting for 30fiver to tell us he was in and out by 8.17am :D
Online vicar

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44649 on: Today at 10:19:35 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 10:13:04 am
Exactly.. 3 Kop tickets in 5 bulk sales.. never had issues getting Kop sorted before the sale changes post-covid... in the guaranteed sales

Yeah, similar. Not been in the Kop this season or last. Given that it looks like I have at least another 2 hours to go, not going to be in this time either.
Dropped 2300 places in just over 2 hours, a fundamentally broken platform.
Online Jon_YNWA82

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44650 on: Today at 10:20:55 am »
Quote from: Red_Skippy on Today at 09:55:38 am
Christ! 

I just realised I didn't register for this thing and am now stuck on 9 credits.

As it has been so long since I have needed to scramble for tickets, anyone know if it is possible to get tickets easily enough in late availability sales?

My mate only registered for 5 of the 10!!! He messed up massively on this one, as it was the last five games he didn't register for!!
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44651 on: Today at 10:22:02 am »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 10:20:55 am
My mate only registered for 5 of the 10!!! He messed up massively on this one, as it was the last five games he didn't register for!!

I take it it won't let him buy the last 5 if he tries ?
Ouch
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44652 on: Today at 10:22:12 am »
considering people have been told they used their links to early.

what to say those waiting now, the links will expire after all we are looking at 3+ hours waiting time alone
Online Mr.Savage

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44653 on: Today at 10:23:45 am »
Queue hardly moving again
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44654 on: Today at 10:24:31 am »
Worried lack of selection in the Kop there, normally has a decent selection but very little in that sale (2,000ish in queue)
Online Jon_YNWA82

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44655 on: Today at 10:24:37 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:22:02 am
I take it it won't let him buy the last 5 if he tries ?
Ouch

Nope, tried everything for him.  He swore he registered for them and then looked back at the confirmation and saw the error.
Online mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44656 on: Today at 10:25:22 am »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 10:20:55 am
My mate only registered for 5 of the 10!!! He messed up massively on this one, as it was the last five games he didn't register for!!

4 of these are 4+ games so isn't too bad
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44657 on: Today at 10:26:07 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:18:38 am
Waiting for 30fiver to tell us he was in and out by 8.17am :D

Queue position 2100 was the lowest of our 4

Which got in just after 10:10am

Mate sorted mine about 9:15 once they'd got theirs - cost me a Spuds away though bribing them to prioritise mine

I do however retain my RAWK name until July
Online craig_lfc1

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44658 on: Today at 10:26:54 am »
Why cant these sales be staggered, surely it would be a lot more effective. 19+ 17+ 13+ etc.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44659 on: Today at 10:28:27 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 10:10:52 am
It's not just that though, is it.  It's the difference between getting a good spec or paying nigh-on £200 per person extra for a crap spec.

This gets spouted every sale, but not everyone in the sale can get Kop tickets, so there's always going to be people that have to pay extra for a different stand.

It's obviously shite for those that got a low queue position and get fucked over with an invalid link, but someone with a queue position of 2500 or more, or whatever is over the amount of Kop tickets available, can't complain.
Online MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44660 on: Today at 10:29:09 am »
Quote from: craig_lfc1 on Today at 10:26:54 am
Why cant these sales be staggered, surely it would be a lot more effective. 19+ 17+ 13+ etc.
Yes, they need to find a way of chunking them, but your criteria is no good.  That would be something like 80%, 10%, 10%.
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44661 on: Today at 10:29:20 am »
I opened email link at 7am cant remember the figure in the queue but got on ticket page at 8.45
Got 4 x 10 in KOP
Reading back it looks like I was lucky

Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44662 on: Today at 10:29:32 am »
Has been a shambles this morning though

The guesses on here are correct, someone has figured out a way to harvest/generate/steal links/tokens for the queue post 8.15, then uses the lowest numbers
Online Sat on the bar

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44663 on: Today at 10:30:10 am »
The inconvenience and time of these sales beggars belief. Surely a sale after work hours would suit all.
Suppose that would make common sense and everyone's life easier.
Then again common sense and our ticket office are not normally associated with each other.
Online MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44664 on: Today at 10:30:30 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:28:27 am
This gets spouted every sale, but not everyone in the sale can get Kop tickets, so there's always going to be people that have to pay extra for a different stand.

It's obviously shite for those that got a low queue position and get fucked over with an invalid link, but someone with a queue position of 2500 or more, or whatever is over the amount of Kop tickets available, can't complain.
It's the price differential I'm complaining about.  And for less desirable seats.
Online rk1

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44665 on: Today at 10:30:41 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:28:27 am
This gets spouted every sale, but not everyone in the sale can get Kop tickets, so there's always going to be people that have to pay extra for a different stand.

It's obviously shite for those that got a low queue position and get fucked over with an invalid link, but someone with a queue position of 2500 or more, or whatever is over the amount of Kop tickets available, can't complain.

The problem is the disparity in ticket pricing and yeah we can fucking complain because there is no valud reason for that.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44666 on: Today at 10:30:47 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:26:07 am
Queue position 2100 was the lowest of our 4

Which got in just after 10:10am

Mate sorted mine about 9:15 once they'd got theirs - cost me a Spuds away though bribing them to prioritise mine

I do however retain my RAWK name until July

As has been said, the ability to do this needs to be binned immediately. Ridiculous it's allowed to happen.
Online Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44667 on: Today at 10:31:30 am »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Today at 10:30:10 am
The inconvenience and time of these sales beggars belief. Surely a sale after work hours would suit all.
Suppose that would make common sense and everyone's life easier.
Then again common sense and our ticket office are not normally associated with each other.

Trouble is we'd be sitting here at midnight waiting to get in!!
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44668 on: Today at 10:32:11 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:29:32 am
Has been a shambles this morning though

The guesses on here are correct, someone has figured out a way to harvest/generate/steal links/tokens for the queue post 8.15, then uses the lowest numbers
Ahh the advantage of being over the hour has to have some reward I suppose.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44669 on: Today at 10:32:33 am »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Today at 10:30:10 am
The inconvenience and time of these sales beggars belief. Surely a sale after work hours would suit all.
Suppose that would make common sense and everyone's life easier.
Then again common sense and our ticket office are not normally associated with each other.

What is after work hours?
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44670 on: Today at 10:34:18 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:30:47 am
As has been said, the ability to do this needs to be binned immediately. Ridiculous it's allowed to happen.

They blocked it one year, I don't know why it got re-enabled - I agree
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44671 on: Today at 10:34:36 am »
I don't know (well I do really)

which is slower the queue position moving

or the updates

Message last updated: 09:42
The flow rate is being steadily increased and sales are progressing. Your estimated wait time is based on the sites current flow rate. Your wait time will reduce as the flow rate continues to be increased.
