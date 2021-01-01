« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2366159 times)

Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43840 on: Today at 09:50:09 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:40:27 am
Not sure they even need the 3/4 sale do they? Assuming that they go back far enough to do a guaranteed sale then 2/4 should guarantee given the next biggest allocation after City is Brighton which is smaller than Southampton?

In theory yes, but it depends what the "spread" is for those on 2 credits. Assuming every single person buys then yes 2 is guaranteed.
But some people still don't credit hunt if they aren't going, so you could have some with City & Fulham for example, not many but there will be some.
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43841 on: Today at 09:51:45 am »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Today at 09:47:55 am
Just realised what was going on, my sliders had stuck on £390 - so all I was seeing was the upper Annie hospo :butt

Every time for me this, every time
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43842 on: Today at 10:07:58 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 09:48:17 am
If you're not on 4+ I don't think it's possible to get 13 as there's only 12 games open to all members (assuming you don't get transferred one and the 4+ don't drop)

Unless he buys a hospo for the 13th credit.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43843 on: Today at 10:12:06 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 01:03:52 am
2/4 guaranteed?

Should be, depends on 'returns'
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43844 on: Today at 10:13:15 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:40:27 am
Not sure they even need the 3/4 sale do they? Assuming that they go back far enough to do a guaranteed sale then 2/4 should guarantee given the next biggest allocation after City is Brighton which is smaller than Southampton?

They will, as they will take the usual 300+ off from the first sale, and slowly add them back

People with 2 will be fine if the allocation is 3.3k, but will not be first sale

Same thing happens with euro aways and other league aways etc all the time
Offline Darren88

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43845 on: Today at 10:16:03 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 09:48:17 am
If you're not on 4+ I don't think it's possible to get 13 as there's only 12 games open to all members (assuming you don't get transferred one and the 4+ don't drop)


That makes sense I'm sure I read that the last game of the season is a +2 or +4 games isn't it? I'm happy this season so far got a pair to every league home game apart from Chelsea, got a pair for West Ham and managed a single for Bologna. I cocked up the AMS for Villa and forgot to confirm at checkout so that's us out of that one. Stupid mistake and one I won't make again hopefully. Keeping an eye on Leverkusen drops but not holding my breath for that.
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43846 on: Today at 10:19:02 am »
Just got a credit in lower Anny
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43847 on: Today at 10:21:08 am »
Quote from: Darren88 on Today at 10:16:03 am

That makes sense I'm sure I read that the last game of the season is a +2 or +4 games isn't it? I'm happy this season so far got a pair to every league home game apart from Chelsea, got a pair for West Ham and managed a single for Bologna. I cocked up the AMS for Villa and forgot to confirm at checkout so that's us out of that one. Stupid mistake and one I won't make again hopefully. Keeping an eye on Leverkusen drops but not holding my breath for that.

It's +4 for the last game, criteria are up now for all games

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43848 on: Today at 10:55:40 am »
Sorry, its been a while since Ive not been but at a kids birthday party this weekend so need to distribute my tickets. Sending it to a friend and their son can they both be downloaded via email onto the same phone, if Im distributing?
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43849 on: Today at 10:58:49 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 10:55:40 am
Sorry, its been a while since Ive not been but at a kids birthday party this weekend so need to distribute my tickets. Sending it to a friend and their son can they both be downloaded via email onto the same phone, if Im distributing?

Yeah, its just one off passes
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43850 on: Today at 11:00:59 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 10:58:49 am
Yeah, its just one off passes

Cheers thought so!
Online didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43851 on: Today at 11:28:58 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 09:48:17 am
If you're not on 4+ I don't think it's possible to get 13 as there's only 12 games open to all members (assuming you don't get transferred one and the 4+ don't drop)
Chelsea dropped all the way down 2 hours before the game so there's ur 13th
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43852 on: Today at 11:31:41 am »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 11:28:58 am
Chelsea dropped all the way down 2 hours before the game so there's ur 13th

All the way? I know it went to 2+
Online mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43853 on: Today at 11:35:48 am »
Yeah 2+ and very few were credits
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43854 on: Today at 11:36:27 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 11:35:48 am
Yeah 2+ and very few were credits

100 STs were just sitting there, club should have acted sooner to be honest
Offline ripsaw19

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43855 on: Today at 12:03:12 pm »
When are the dates released to register for the late availability sales? I'm looking at the Fulham game in December as a possibility, but having not bought Premier League tickets for a while, I missed out on previous games as I hadn't registered for the LA sale. Any ideas how far in advance you have to register?
Edit: Just seen on the official site that it's approximately 3 weeks before the game, so I'll keep my eyes open for it!
Offline ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43856 on: Today at 12:10:29 pm »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Today at 09:47:55 am
Just realised what was going on, my sliders had stuck on £390 - so all I was seeing was the upper Annie hospo :butt

doesn't this just mean that's all that's left
Online RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43857 on: Today at 12:17:05 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:10:29 pm
doesn't this just mean that's all that's left

No when you mess with the sliders, after refreshing it sometimes sticks the hospo price as the minimum when cheaper tickets are available so you wont see normal tickets until you notice.
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43858 on: Today at 12:21:21 pm »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 12:17:05 pm
No when you mess with the sliders, after refreshing it sometimes sticks the hospo price as the minimum when cheaper tickets are available so you wont see normal tickets until you notice.

Deffo, there are 390's there now but if i choose seats i'm getting 400 odd. Utter shower of shite they are
Offline mbyx6cg2

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43859 on: Today at 12:50:08 pm »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 12:17:05 pm
No when you mess with the sliders, after refreshing it sometimes sticks the hospo price as the minimum when cheaper tickets are available so you wont see normal tickets until you notice.
So what are we saying here? The slider will always show cheapest ticket but if you select 'Choose seats for me' it won't always select the cheapest ticket?
Online robbiez32

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43860 on: Today at 01:00:02 pm »
Clicking the Choose Seats For Me will select in alphabetical order of stands unless there are two seats together.
So if you are looking for one seat, it will select the first single seat available in any stand alphabetically.

Right now, this would be AM3. Although AM2 has availability, they are all two seats together so it moves on to AM3 where there is a single seat.

Those who have clicked Choose Seat For Me and got a non hospo cheaper seat would probably have got a seat in AL block or Kop, as they are first alphabetically.

Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43861 on: Today at 01:11:07 pm »
Online RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43862 on: Today at 01:18:05 pm »
Quote from: mbyx6cg2 on Today at 12:50:08 pm
So what are we saying here? The slider will always show cheapest ticket but if you select 'Choose seats for me' it won't always select the cheapest ticket?

Might not have been clear but was trying to say the outside prices of the slider will adjust when you refresh to whats available, but if youve used the slider previously it sometimes sticks on the hospo price when cheaper tickets become available so will filter them out. So if you then click choose seats for me, you wont see the cheaper ones because the slider has stuck and you have to manually adjust it again  to include the cheaper price. Hope that makes sense.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43863 on: Today at 01:21:51 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:11:07 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-shuts-down-almost-100000-fake-accounts-and-issues-lifetime-bans-combat-ticket-touting

100k accounts closed and bans issued so they say !

seems the new TO person from Arsenal is trying to bring over the transparency from what they did at Arsenal the last two seasons, which is good

i think the 100k probably includes a lot of those 'middle man' general admission accounts being used to transfer tickets made in duplicate or fake names solely for the purpose of shipping out tickets. possibly the initial sender and receiver may also be implicated in this sort of thing too.

the money is too good for the big-time touts not to continue cycling through memberships, unfortunately. hopefully a deterrent to others, though.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43864 on: Today at 01:28:16 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:11:07 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-shuts-down-almost-100000-fake-accounts-and-issues-lifetime-bans-combat-ticket-touting

100k accounts closed and bans issued so they say !

Only 1500 tickets cancelled across the season though, hardly mega is it when there's probably thousands more each match, being touted
Offline emitime

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43865 on: Today at 01:30:58 pm »
100k accounts! I'm not quite up to date on the specifics of the burner accounts.. Do they have to be actual members for it to work?

That'd be like £3m in revenue for the club just from touting if so! Crazy the amount that touts must be making off it.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43866 on: Today at 01:39:37 pm »
It would be more relevant to know how many STH and 13+ account holders have been banned.  Once you start hitting those people, you have a chance of altering behaviours.  Closing dummy accounts doesn't really move the dial.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43867 on: Today at 02:11:35 pm »
100 thousand accounts  :lmao how do you even go about doing that
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43868 on: Today at 02:18:35 pm »
Those 100k accounts are likely to be mostly GA accs used to forward to.
Online TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43869 on: Today at 02:42:01 pm »
492 for Girona hahahaha Should be illegal that
Online mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43870 on: Today at 03:51:56 pm »
few leverkusen been dropping, thankfully got sorted.

knowing my luck, monday will be easy to basket and i've just spent hours refreshing!!
Online Basset

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43871 on: Today at 03:55:24 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 03:51:56 pm
few leverkusen been dropping, thankfully got sorted.

knowing my luck, monday will be easy to basket and i've just spent hours refreshing!!

Typical.. been checking but just got blocked !
Online JasonR55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43872 on: Today at 03:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Basset on Today at 03:55:24 pm
Typical.. been checking but just got blocked !

Also just got blocked myself whole refreshing for Brighton. How long does the block last?!
Online TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43873 on: Today at 03:57:06 pm »
Quote from: JasonR55 on Today at 03:56:13 pm
Also just got blocked myself whole refreshing for Brighton. How long does the block last?!

Im blocked too must be everyone by sounds of it then
Online Basset

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43874 on: Today at 03:59:08 pm »
Must have been a blip as I'm back in and it's usually a lot longer than that
Online Hogan37

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43875 on: Today at 04:02:28 pm »
Yeah got blocked myself, drop imminent hopefully?
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43876 on: Today at 04:04:06 pm »
Just been blocked here for the first time in quiet a while.

the mad thing is I was just logging into my account (Ticketing)

how on earth can you get blocked for simply clicking the tickets tab/link
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43877 on: Today at 04:05:14 pm »
Quote from: Basset on Today at 03:59:08 pm
Must have been a blip as I'm back in and it's usually a lot longer than that

Likewise, still mad how I was blocked in the first place
Online WaffleHouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43878 on: Today at 04:06:01 pm »
Has anyone managed to get a credit seat in AU3 today? There were a few 390 hospos there and they've disappeared. Did they get dropped as standard tickets or just taken off completely? Or are they likely to drop as standard tickets later?
Online TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43879 on: Today at 04:09:39 pm »
Just got a Leverkusen myself there
