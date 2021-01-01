Clicking the Choose Seats For Me will select in alphabetical order of stands unless there are two seats together.

So if you are looking for one seat, it will select the first single seat available in any stand alphabetically.



Right now, this would be AM3. Although AM2 has availability, they are all two seats together so it moves on to AM3 where there is a single seat.



Those who have clicked Choose Seat For Me and got a non hospo cheaper seat would probably have got a seat in AL block or Kop, as they are first alphabetically.



