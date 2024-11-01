It says its to simplify it. But it doesn't simplify anything for me. If there's another reason for it, then fair enough. But tell me what it is, instead of saying its to simplify it.



And to be honest, I don't know what a SSO is. It says it'll let me use one email to log into all services. I already use one email to log into all services. Well, to be honest the only thing I log into is the ticketing/membership account. But if I wanted to log into something else, I could do with the same email address.



So to me, it doesn't "literally" explain anything.



To try to get an explanation I'd need to go onto online chat. But they wouldn't know the answer so I wont waste my time. So I'll create another email address without really knowing why I have to.



And next week there'll be something else that i don't get.



Is it simplifying things for me or them? I honestly don't know the answer. I'm lost.



It's mainly about creating a more seamless experience when using the different services the club offers. The idea is that each user account should have one membership number and one email address tied to it, and you use that one account to access all services in one place without having to go to different parts of the site and log into them individually. The way it works now is really disjointed, if you log in to your account on the LFC website, getting into you ticketing account is a nightmare. You have to go into the ticket availability page and hope there's a link you can click to get to the place where you can actually buy tickets and manage your ticketing account. Then there's a whole other login page if you want to use LFCTV Go, which doesn't seem to be linked to your LFC and/or ticketing account even though your membership gives you a discount or free use of it. The way it works now you essentially have separate accounts to access different services, even though in theory the membership you pay for is supposed to give you access to all those services.This can be made even messier if you've got multiple membership numbers registered to one email address. So while having to create separate email addresses for the other accounts you manage is a bit of a faff, that's setting the groundwork to make the overall experience of each user account smoother. Having said that, the fact they've been supposedly working on this for years and haven't really got anywhere doesn't fill me with hope that they ever will. 6+ years to do something really quite simple is wild.