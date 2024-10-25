The 1+ sale only ends at 1.45 so Im guessing no queue. Theres every chance they forget to drop the criteria at 2pm exactly so dont be surprised if nothing happens for a while.
I've just checked my ticket page and see that although I registered for the AMS for Villa on Tuesday it's not shown up nor did I get a confirmation email.Luckily I took screen shots of the basket with our names in and the AMS sale. On to chat now to see if they can rectify it.Has anyone else had this before?
What's left for Leverkusen des anyone know? Non-hospo
Sounds like you didn't check out and packed it in on the penultimate screen before confirmation and after basket.
543 non-hospo tickets for Leverkusen
I can't stand this ticketing system any longer. The way they're complicating the process by mixing in hospitality just increases the gap between automated botswhich can potentially set price limits and basket regular tickets within millisecondsand humans
I finally got myself a ticket for Brighton off the Local General Sale Ballot. Im guessing these dont carry a credit?
Of course they do!
Lads I got a ticket for the Villa game in the Members Sale, but won't be able to go because of the change of time.Is there an option to sell the ticket back to the club or do I have to arrange for a sale privately myself?Thanks in advance.
