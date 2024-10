Not aware of what happened, would you mind explaining?



The PTS, (Priority Ticket Scheme) was a thing back in around 2004 and was capped at 10,000 members giving them a 50% chance of getting tickets prior to the old general sales. Back then it was a near guarantee of tickets and probably up there with the 13+ now.Think it wasn’t long after when FSG and Ian Ayre took control, they scrapped it, much to the disappointment of the long term PTS members and come up with the unlimited members Membership scheme they have today.Time will obviously tell, but I wouldn’t put anything past them.