They'll still need some kind of 'loyalty' requirement on the bigger games to ensure away fans dont end up in the home end of they were to ballot differently



There's 30k Seasies and 10k 13+, 30k have no rules or restrictions around use realistically, that's what needs targeting first put them inline with the rules the members have to follow in terms of attendance, f&f restricted in August etc...



What I'd want to see:

Changes to seasie requirements on attendance, how they can forward it etc

Remove members forwarding credits, make it so no credit is transfered or held by the owner, only ones bought from the club can have credits - stops the hoarding a bit

Or

Limit the number they can forward in a season to maybe 3 ish, rest have to go back to the club

Aways, needs a fan update to those who are actually going, from that point onwards for euro aways remove the credit if they don't go themselves

Have a number of tickets, let's say 100, per away game which are sectioned off for ballot of some kind, ballot has entry criteria and each member who meets said criteria can enter a certain number of ballots a year (maybe not all?), no credit carried with them if you're selected, but gives people a chance to go



Would chuck off the latest people on the ladder (myself included) but would be a more fair approach to get people the odd away who do all the homes, at face value, through legitimate channels, without people buying for the sake of a credit. Maybe do something similar for young adults like city do