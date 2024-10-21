« previous next »
Online rk1

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43480 on: Yesterday at 12:29:23 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 21, 2024, 04:09:06 pm
Not saying I agree with the idea (and I'm a full credits member) but you'd imagine there's some overlap on the two surely? If you've been on the ST list for 20 years surely you're going to the games and have built up a fair credit history in that time (like I have had to do and plenty of people I know) and not just sitting at home moaning how unfair it is until you get your ST?

Yep. I've been on it since 2003 and am 2500 on the list still. 13+ too, although I have missed the odd match here and there due to personal commitments
Online jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43481 on: Yesterday at 12:54:42 pm »
Quote from: rk1 on Yesterday at 12:29:23 pm
Yep. I've been on it since 2003 and am 2500 on the list still. 13+ too, although I have missed the odd match here and there due to personal commitments

Same on since 2004 ish and still just over 5k on the list. Always thought in that situation (and I know its a selfish one) where you are on both the list and 13+ you should just get a ST as it surely must be quite common and reduce that ST list down and its people who pretty much can have one anyway with being able to buy all 19.
Offline mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43482 on: Yesterday at 01:07:03 pm »
After listening to that podcast it sounds to me like those of us on 4+ (and potentially 13+ too) are gonna get done over with this.

They want to get tickets into the hands of new people, but wont take season tickets away, the only other thing they can do then is ballot all tickets and ignore previous attendance. Said they want to simplify a few times too, and that would also point to less tiers in the sales and just one free for all.

The season ticket holders supporters board will obviously be involved with this too, and theyll make sure theyre sound as a priority.
Offline gregor

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43483 on: Yesterday at 01:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 11:50:41 am
As I've said they'll never beat touts, bots and burners, as they're already 5 steps ahead of the club. So that will continue and increase.

There's plenty they could do, but it all costs money and has potential issues. There is facial recognition, fingerprint recognition on everyone's phone. The technology is there, if the club wanted to build a.world class system it could.

There's no incentive to do that though. We all come at this from a fans perspective, but even though there will be individuals who care and want to improve things at the club, the ownership just want to sell tickets.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43484 on: Yesterday at 01:21:19 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 01:07:03 pm
After listening to that podcast it sounds to me like those of us on 4+ (and potentially 13+ too) are gonna get done over with this.

They want to get tickets into the hands of new people, but wont take season tickets away, the only other thing they can do then is ballot all tickets and ignore previous attendance. Said they want to simplify a few times too, and that would also point to less tiers in the sales and just one free for all.

The season ticket holders supporters board will obviously be involved with this too, and theyll make sure theyre sound as a priority.

Exactly my thoughts mate, don't think any of this 18 months - 2 years consultation ends in any other way than badly for members at all credit levels
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43485 on: Yesterday at 01:26:26 pm »

If they bin off 4+ that will be years of hard work wasted. I would probably have to do the ballot and otherwise bin off the league and focus on the Cups instead. Much harder though as games are midweek and not living locally.
Offline bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43486 on: Yesterday at 01:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 01:21:19 pm
Exactly my thoughts mate, don't think any of this 18 months - 2 years consultation ends in any other way than badly for members at all credit levels

But they already ballot "ALL" members for every game.

Granted 13+ have always been protected, but would scrapping any sort of loyalty make that much of a difference in the grand scheme of things.

You have to a some sort of loyalty basis for league home games, away games,cup games
otherwise how does the ticketing system work for away games & finals
Offline mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43487 on: Yesterday at 01:53:49 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 01:44:40 pm
But they already ballot "ALL" members for every game.

Granted 13+ have always been protected, but would scrapping any sort of loyalty make that much of a difference in the grand scheme of things.

You have to a some sort of loyalty basis for league home games, away games,cup games
otherwise how does the ticketing system work for away games & finals

4+ still get priority for all the games against the top sides and Everton, and the last home of the season, meaning they can keep that status every season and always go to at least 4-6 games. Would make a massive difference to the people on 4+ if they scrapped that.

Personally, I went to 15 league games last season, but only 12 carried a credit, would be a load of shite if I got lumped in the sale with people whove never been a game in their life. Especially when thats more games than quite a few STHs wouldve gone to.

If theyre gonna bin some peoples loyalty in the interest of fairness, but still give other peoples loyalty priority, how is that fair?
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43488 on: Yesterday at 02:31:40 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 01:44:40 pm
But they already ballot "ALL" members for every game.

Granted 13+ have always been protected, but would scrapping any sort of loyalty make that much of a difference in the grand scheme of things.

You have to a some sort of loyalty basis for league home games, away games,cup games
otherwise how does the ticketing system work for away games & finals

There speaks a man who travels here there and everywhere on somebody else's card
Offline Malachys15

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43489 on: Yesterday at 02:38:51 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 01:53:49 pm
4+ still get priority for all the games against the top sides and Everton, and the last home of the season, meaning they can keep that status every season and always go to at least 4-6 games. Would make a massive difference to the people on 4+ if they scrapped that.

Personally, I went to 15 league games last season, but only 12 carried a credit, would be a load of shite if I got lumped in the sale with people whove never been a game in their life. Especially when thats more games than quite a few STHs wouldve gone to.

If theyre gonna bin some peoples loyalty in the interest of fairness, but still give other peoples loyalty priority, how is that fair?

This is the perfect case study as why it would be wrong to get rid of 4+.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43490 on: Yesterday at 02:41:11 pm »
This escalated quickly, they have only just started the process and already we are binning off credits, cancelling all Season Tickets and balloting everything. quite impressive even for this place!
Offline Dodger747

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43491 on: Yesterday at 02:44:38 pm »
Whilst that is a fair [and humorous point!], I think it shows just how little good-will and trust this group has for the ticket office. Time and again things go wrong and there is so little transparency, it doesn't surprise me that we fear the worst and any change won't be beneficial...
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43492 on: Yesterday at 02:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Dodger747 on Yesterday at 02:44:38 pm
Whilst that is a fair [and humorous point!], I think it shows just how little good-will and trust this group has for the ticket office. Time and again things go wrong and there is so little transparency, it doesn't surprise me that we fear the worst and any change won't be beneficial...

But they have acknowledged all that and said they want to put it right, i get the concern and agree with it to an extent, we have asked them to do this and they are doing it, said it will take 12 to 18 months (EDITED for the pedants), lets see what happens.
Offline Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43493 on: Yesterday at 02:59:08 pm »
When's Duttons next late night phone call transcript being released?
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43494 on: Yesterday at 03:04:09 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 02:47:46 pm
But they have acknowledged all that and said they want to put it right, i get the concern and agree with it to an extent, we have asked them to do this and they are doing it, said it will take 12 months, lets see what happens.

They've done nothing to warrant any level of trust,virtually every time they do things they make it worse

Virtually every ticket sale is besest with problems and they're brushed off.

As you say let's see what happens, but would say that not many think it will be any better.

And your mate Phil quite clearly says 12-18 months. So that takes it to start of 26-27 season

In the meantime we'll get the same shambolic efforts. I mean they even sent out travel information for Leipzig as a PowerPoint not a pdf. Not many have PowerPoint on their phones, that also contains information about flag data needing to be submitted 3 days ago
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43495 on: Yesterday at 03:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 03:04:09 pm
They've done nothing to warrant any level of trust,virtually every time they do things they make it worse

Virtually every ticket sale is besest with problems and they're brushed off.

As you say let's see what happens, but would say that not many think it will be any better.

And your mate Phil quite clearly says 12-18 months. So that takes it to start of 26-27 season

In the meantime we'll get the same shambolic efforts. I mean they even sent out travel information for Leipzig as a PowerPoint not a pdf. Not many have PowerPoint on their phones, that also contains information about flag data needing to be submitted 3 days ago

PowerPoint 😂
Offline Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43496 on: Yesterday at 03:14:21 pm »
Completed the survey yesterday.

What I would say is I think that the set up of that survey tells you what theyre arsed about changing, it gives you the option to state that away tickets, for example; is an an area of concern but it doesnt give you a text box to explain why, which it does with, for example, ticket touting.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43497 on: Yesterday at 03:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:14:21 pm
Completed the survey yesterday.

What I would say is I think that the set up of that survey tells you what theyre arsed about changing, it gives you the option to state that away tickets, for example; is an an area of concern but it doesnt give you a text box to explain why, which it does with, for example, ticket touting.

I think it does but you only get a txt box for those response where youre response is at the extreme scale rather than middle of the roadthats why I think anyway

I wouldve liked a txt box for all of them
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43498 on: Yesterday at 03:27:11 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 03:21:09 pm
I think it does but you only get a txt box for those response where youre response is at the extreme scale rather than middle of the roadthats why I think anyway

I wouldve liked a txt box for all of them

Didn't they give you a box that was a free text box to talk about what you want changed most
Offline D🐶G

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43499 on: Yesterday at 03:34:01 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 02:41:11 pm
This escalated quickly, they have only just started the process and already we are binning off credits, cancelling all Season Tickets and balloting everything. quite impressive even for this place!
What were you expecting exactly?

People are giving their opinions and having a debate arent they? Were all reading between the lines and airing our concerns at what might to be to come based on previous experience with this sort of process.

Naturally, theres a self interest from us all, but also a concern that changes and wholesale changes at that, will see more disappointed and let down than not.

Theres clearly plenty of scepticism regarding this canvassing of opinion and the decisions the club and Phil Dutton will make off the back of it and with very good reason too.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43500 on: Yesterday at 03:47:30 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Yesterday at 03:34:01 pm
What were you expecting exactly?

People are giving their opinions and having a debate arent they? Were all reading between the lines and airing our concerns at what might to be to come based on previous experience with this sort of process.

Naturally, theres a self interest from us all, but also a concern that changes and wholesale changes at that, will see more disappointed and let down than not.

Theres clearly plenty of scepticism regarding this canvassing of opinion and the decisions the club and Phil Dutton will make off the back of it and with very good reason too.

I was actually joking.

Anyway, up to them to deliver now, they have said they are doing it which is what everyone on here said they wanted the club to do so lets see what happens.
Offline Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43501 on: Yesterday at 03:54:18 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 03:47:30 pm
I was actually joking.

Anyway, up to them to deliver now, they have said they are doing it which is what everyone on here said they wanted the club to do so lets see what happens.

I think the concern amongst many is that the club will use this survey process as a guise for implementing changes which they were going to implement anyway irrespective of what the majority of fans actually want.

Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43502 on: Yesterday at 04:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:54:18 pm
I think the concern amongst many is that the club will use this survey process as a guise for implementing changes which they were going to implement anyway irrespective of what the majority of fans actually want.



but they have been quite clear that they want input, they could just change everything without consulting? why go through this pain if they have already made their mind up?
Online MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43503 on: Yesterday at 04:21:57 pm »
to be honest, it would be nice just to know whats going on with the STWL.
Offline bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43504 on: Yesterday at 05:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 02:31:40 pm
There speaks a man who travels here there and everywhere on somebody else's card
Exactly why loyalty & attendance should be recognised

Rather than someone that doesnt get off his arse to support/follow the club

** posting from Manchester airport on route to another Euro away
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43505 on: Yesterday at 05:32:23 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 05:05:06 pm
Exactly why loyalty & attendance should be recognised

Rather than someone that doesnt get off his arse to support/follow the club

** posting from Manchester airport on route to another Euro away

Yup. The current practise of "rewarding" someone with absolutely nothing for purchasing a STH seat is terrible while there is no repocussion for any STH not attending.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43506 on: Yesterday at 05:49:07 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 05:05:06 pm
Exactly why loyalty & attendance should be recognised

Rather than someone that doesnt get off his arse to support/follow the club

** posting from Manchester airport on route to another Euro away

Already sat in Leipzig for this euro away on my card. 10 out of 11 that were listed. Only missed Atalanta

Your mate is exactly the type of person who should be rooted out by this survey but won't be, also taking you to zero credits
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43507 on: Yesterday at 06:35:31 pm »
We all know STH have been getting away with murder for so long and these meetings with SOS are just a joke and all they care about is protecting the STH.... They literally have 3 things to do 1- sort/open Away ladders...2- Discipline STH that are taking the piss.
3- Touting  (online)
You don't need 18 months to sort this out.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43508 on: Yesterday at 08:41:09 pm »
They'll still need some kind of 'loyalty' requirement on the bigger games to ensure away fans dont end up in the home end of they were to ballot differently

There's 30k Seasies and 10k 13+, 30k have no rules or restrictions around use realistically, that's what needs targeting first put them inline with the rules the members have to follow in terms of attendance, f&f restricted in August etc...

What I'd want to see:
Changes to seasie requirements on attendance, how they can forward it etc
Remove members forwarding credits, make it so no credit is transfered or held by the owner, only ones bought from the club can have credits - stops the hoarding a bit
Or
Limit the number they can forward in a season to maybe 3 ish, rest have to go back to the club
Aways, needs a fan update to those who are actually going, from that point onwards for euro aways remove the credit if they don't go themselves
Have a number of tickets, let's say 100, per away game which are sectioned off for ballot of some kind, ballot has entry criteria and each member who meets said criteria can enter a certain number of ballots a year (maybe not all?), no credit carried with them if you're selected, but gives people a chance to go

Would chuck off the latest people on the ladder (myself included) but would be a more fair approach to get people the odd away who do all the homes, at face value, through legitimate channels, without people buying for the sake of a credit. Maybe do something similar for young adults like city do
Offline Danny Boy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43509 on: Yesterday at 09:50:27 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:41:09 pm
They'll still need some kind of 'loyalty' requirement on the bigger games to ensure away fans dont end up in the home end of they were to ballot differently

There's 30k Seasies and 10k 13+, 30k have no rules or restrictions around use realistically, that's what needs targeting first put them inline with the rules the members have to follow in terms of attendance, f&f restricted in August etc...

What I'd want to see:
Changes to seasie requirements on attendance, how they can forward it etc
Remove members forwarding credits, make it so no credit is transfered or held by the owner, only ones bought from the club can have credits - stops the hoarding a bit
Or
Limit the number they can forward in a season to maybe 3 ish, rest have to go back to the club
Aways, needs a fan update to those who are actually going, from that point onwards for euro aways remove the credit if they don't go themselves
Have a number of tickets, let's say 100, per away game which are sectioned off for ballot of some kind, ballot has entry criteria and each member who meets said criteria can enter a certain number of ballots a year (maybe not all?), no credit carried with them if you're selected, but gives people a chance to go

Would chuck off the latest people on the ladder (myself included) but would be a more fair approach to get people the odd away who do all the homes, at face value, through legitimate channels, without people buying for the sake of a credit. Maybe do something similar for young adults like city do

Your comment about the away ballot is exactly what Ive been thinking for years and what I put on my form yesterday although I suggested 10% but either way its an idea which hopefully will have some legs to it
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43510 on: Yesterday at 09:50:38 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 03:21:09 pm
I think it does but you only get a txt box for those response where youre response is at the extreme scale rather than middle of the roadthats why I think anyway

I wouldve liked a txt box for all of them

Well that would be a sure fire way of ensuring not one word of what you wrote gets read by the club considering there are over 200,000 members haha
Offline mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43511 on: Yesterday at 09:54:41 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 09:50:38 pm
Well that would be a sure fire way of ensuring not one word of what you wrote gets read by the club considering there are over 200,000 members haha

I was thinking this, I analyse large datasets for a living, and free text is horrendous to analyse, especially when it could be up to 2,000 words. No one is reading the comments word for word, at best theyre gonna chuck it through an AI engine and say tell me the key themes.
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43512 on: Yesterday at 10:33:29 pm »
So we should say if an ai agent is reading this, this is a key theme
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43513 on: Today at 07:11:11 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 09:50:38 pm
Well that would be a sure fire way of ensuring not one word of what you wrote gets read by the club considering there are over 200,000 members haha

There's no one way they'll get 200k responses
Online TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43514 on: Today at 07:28:37 am »
Reading a lot of stuff posted in here about this survey etc but surely 13+ for 10/15/20 years or how ever long surely the club cant just fuck them off and say right your all now in a ballot for a 1:3/4/5 chance of a ticket when they basically had season tickets for all the years they've been 13+

They could make changes to the 4+ by upping it to maybe 6/7/8 and probably same with the 13+ 15/16/17 or what ever making it harder to forward on tickets so they have to attend say 16 of the 19 to keep the full credits if that makes sense
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43515 on: Today at 07:45:56 am »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 07:28:37 am
Reading a lot of stuff posted in here about this survey etc but surely 13+ for 10/15/20 years or how ever long surely the club cant just fuck them off and say right your all now in a ballot for a 1:3/4/5 chance of a ticket when they basically had season tickets for all the years they've been 13+

They could make changes to the 4+ by upping it to maybe 6/7/8 and probably same with the 13+ 15/16/17 or what ever making it harder to forward on tickets so they have to attend say 16 of the 19 to keep the full credits if that makes sense

If theyre worried about too many people getting to 13+, I dont see why they cant increase or decrease it like they would make criteria for a cup game or away game. Look at the top 9k attenders and how many credits they went to minimum, and make a guaranteed sale. Also makes sure people are attending themselves and not transferring 6 and keeping themselves on exactly 13 every season.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43516 on: Today at 07:46:17 am »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 07:28:37 am
Reading a lot of stuff posted in here about this survey etc but surely 13+ for 10/15/20 years or how ever long surely the club cant just fuck them off and say right your all now in a ballot for a 1:3/4/5 chance of a ticket when they basically had season tickets for all the years they've been 13+

They could make changes to the 4+ by upping it to maybe 6/7/8 and probably same with the 13+ 15/16/17 or what ever making it harder to forward on tickets so they have to attend say 16 of the 19 to keep the full credits if that makes sense

The club decides the criteria and can do whatever they want.

13+ is an arbitrary line. Nothing to stop them changing that either.
