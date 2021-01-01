« previous next »
Members Sales

rk1

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43480 on: Today at 12:29:23 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:09:06 pm
Not saying I agree with the idea (and I'm a full credits member) but you'd imagine there's some overlap on the two surely? If you've been on the ST list for 20 years surely you're going to the games and have built up a fair credit history in that time (like I have had to do and plenty of people I know) and not just sitting at home moaning how unfair it is until you get your ST?

Yep. I've been on it since 2003 and am 2500 on the list still. 13+ too, although I have missed the odd match here and there due to personal commitments
jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43481 on: Today at 12:54:42 pm
Quote from: rk1 on Today at 12:29:23 pm
Yep. I've been on it since 2003 and am 2500 on the list still. 13+ too, although I have missed the odd match here and there due to personal commitments

Same on since 2004 ish and still just over 5k on the list. Always thought in that situation (and I know its a selfish one) where you are on both the list and 13+ you should just get a ST as it surely must be quite common and reduce that ST list down and its people who pretty much can have one anyway with being able to buy all 19.
mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43482 on: Today at 01:07:03 pm
After listening to that podcast it sounds to me like those of us on 4+ (and potentially 13+ too) are gonna get done over with this.

They want to get tickets into the hands of new people, but wont take season tickets away, the only other thing they can do then is ballot all tickets and ignore previous attendance. Said they want to simplify a few times too, and that would also point to less tiers in the sales and just one free for all.

The season ticket holders supporters board will obviously be involved with this too, and theyll make sure theyre sound as a priority.
gregor

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43483 on: Today at 01:13:00 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:50:41 am
As I've said they'll never beat touts, bots and burners, as they're already 5 steps ahead of the club. So that will continue and increase.

There's plenty they could do, but it all costs money and has potential issues. There is facial recognition, fingerprint recognition on everyone's phone. The technology is there, if the club wanted to build a.world class system it could.

There's no incentive to do that though. We all come at this from a fans perspective, but even though there will be individuals who care and want to improve things at the club, the ownership just want to sell tickets.
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43484 on: Today at 01:21:19 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 01:07:03 pm
After listening to that podcast it sounds to me like those of us on 4+ (and potentially 13+ too) are gonna get done over with this.

They want to get tickets into the hands of new people, but wont take season tickets away, the only other thing they can do then is ballot all tickets and ignore previous attendance. Said they want to simplify a few times too, and that would also point to less tiers in the sales and just one free for all.

The season ticket holders supporters board will obviously be involved with this too, and theyll make sure theyre sound as a priority.

Exactly my thoughts mate, don't think any of this 18 months - 2 years consultation ends in any other way than badly for members at all credit levels
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43485 on: Today at 01:26:26 pm

If they bin off 4+ that will be years of hard work wasted. I would probably have to do the ballot and otherwise bin off the league and focus on the Cups instead. Much harder though as games are midweek and not living locally.
