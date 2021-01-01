« previous next »
Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:03:49 pm
Ive listened to the podcast on Anfield Wrap with Phil Dutton, agreed he doesnt come across as some evil shithouse as hes often portrayed but I thought the interview was pretty non-descript.
He kept making bland statement about getting better access for fans to get tickets without saying how to achieve that.
Saying the club want to make the process around buying tickets much easier, yet everything theyve done over recent years with registering interest, then more registering in the weeks leading up to games. Plus all the blocking etc makes it far more difficult than ever.
He didnt seem to be too bothered about touting either.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:04:48 pm
Quote from: gregor on Today at 06:52:06 pm
On this one - surely the club would know exactly who it was as the seat details would be sent to them, even if the ticket was sourced at a later date. Nobody can get into the match now without using the NFC ticket on their phone, it's not like a website can print out a fake or anything. So if someone touts their ticket on one of those sites they wouldn't have a leg to stand on surely? They've breached the T&Cs as soon as they do that.

People will find their way around it and unless the club can prove 100% that it was that particular person who put that particular ticket onto that particular website they probably get tied up in a legal minefield.

Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:52:46 pm
To the club though the amount of money lost is a pittance.


It could cost them millions. Livefootballtickets right now for the Brighton game have 6 tickets in 106 for a grand each, 105 has 6 tickets for £1250 each, KK has 20 tickets at £474, 2 tickets at £475 and 4 tickets at £750. For just 4 blocks of the ground that's just over £24k and there's over 80 blocks in the ground. Even at the lowest price advertised of £162.99 it would cost nearly £1m to buy all the 2064 tickets that are currently on the site and that's just one website. Its hardly pittance.

The other point about the club not needing to buy all the tickets for every game is moot isn't it? Because people would still risk it and it would get rid of the problem. Its an all or nothing situation because touts will just find a way to continue getting tickets and putting them on the website.

gregor

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:05:27 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:52:46 pm

As for people claiming that they didnt know the ticket would end up on the resale site, well youre not meant to move them on anyway other than friends and family so you go to the most recent friends and family owner and start an investigation about who to sanction from there surely?

Yeah it's laughable that someone could claim they passed their ticket on to a mate and they touted it - easy to get round that anyway by writing into the T&Cs that the ticket remains your responsibility if it's touted and you'll lose your ST/Membership along with any history. In short, a "choose better mates" clause.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:05:50 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 06:57:16 pm
I'd say the problem or the scale of it is far to big to buy up all these tickets.

its far easier to spot a certain type of person at Anfield, a premier league away or a euro away.
then get the information off them

Go to the pubs around the ground and spot who's got bags full of phones and handing them out to people would be much more enforceable.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:06:39 pm
Quote from: gregor on Today at 07:05:27 pm
Yeah it's laughable that someone could claim they passed their ticket on to a mate and they touted it - easy to get round that anyway by writing into the T&Cs that the ticket remains your responsibility if it's touted and you'll lose your ST/Membership along with any history. In short, a "choose better mates" clause.

Would just lead to everyone passing burner phones around instead. You can't hold someone responsible for something that is no longer their possession.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:07:44 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 06:57:16 pm
I'd say the problem or the scale of it is far to big to buy up all these tickets.

its far easier to spot a certain type of person at Anfield, a premier league away or a euro away.
then get the information off them

They wouldnt need to buy them all. Once word got around they were doing it it would become too risky. I have no doubt there are people here (not regulars) who do it and use this site for helpful tips.

As for getting the money back from the tout site, the club wouldnt need to. By cancelling the membership they could cancel all the other tickets that the member has bought (touts are mostly STH and 13+) and theyd likely recoup the money and then some especially if they did it shortly after a bulk sale.
gregor

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:10:06 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 07:04:48 pm
People will find their way around it and unless the club can prove 100% that it was that particular person who put that particular ticket onto that particular website they probably get tied up in a legal minefield.

I'm not sure they would. I think legally the tickets remain the property of the club and they can do as they wish with them. I don't think there's any legal entitlement to keep your Season Ticket at the end of a season, the club just offer you the chance to renew - even if someone then claimed they'd paid for a ST that they could no longer use, the club could refund however many games were left pro-rata then sell the seat back on in the normal way for the rest of the season, before offering it to whoever is next on the list. I don't even think they'd have to do that legally though, the person would have broken the T&Cs.
gregor

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:17:16 pm
Quote from: gregor on Today at 07:10:06 pm
I'm not sure they would. I think legally the tickets remain the property of the club and they can do as they wish with them. I don't think there's any legal entitlement to keep your Season Ticket at the end of a season, the club just offer you the chance to renew - even if someone then claimed they'd paid for a ST that they could no longer use, the club could refund however many games were left pro-rata then sell the seat back on in the normal way for the rest of the season, before offering it to whoever is next on the list. I don't even think they'd have to do that legally though, the person would have broken the T&Cs.

From the Ticket Office T&Cs:

6.1 Without prejudice to any other remedies it may have, the Club shall have the right in the case of any serious or persistent breach of the Terms & Conditions of Entry to cancel and withdraw any Home Match Ticket issued to you. In the event of such cancellation no refund will be paid. Without prejudice to the general nature of the above the following actions shall constitute serious breach of the Terms & Conditions of Entry:

6.1.1 smoking in designated non-smoking areas;
6.1.2 persistent standing in seated areas whilst the Match is in progress;
6.1.3 sale or transfer (save as permitted) of this Home Match Ticket to any person;
6.1.4 deliberate misuse of the Home Match Ticket;
6.1.5 any misrepresentation in relation to clause 1.2;

-----------

6.2 In the event that your Home Match Ticket is withdrawn or cancelled the Club reserves the right to exclude you from any membership scheme maintained or organised by the Club and/or to disqualify you from applying for any Match ticket or season ticket at its discretion.
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:25:12 pm
I don't think there is much wrong with the ticketing process. It's more the ticketing software and systems in place isn't it. Blocked for refreshing, live chat that don't work in the ticket office, the card issues, etc.

As for the ticketing process, you cant expect to start buying tickets and have full home and away credits in a couple of years as many want for away tickets. Its a case of waiting and patience. There has been plenty of opportunities in the last two or three years to have 13+ (and hence full) home league credits, then FA cup home (Wolves and Norwich went to all members), league cup home (Derby, Leicester and West Ham went to all members), European home (Bologna was all members, a few last season). Premier league away is difficult, not helped by shrinking allocations, and clear touting. FA cup away, Arsenal and Utd went to all members. This season AC Milan went to all members. The registering works in my opinion as it allows unique links that helps reduce the volume queueing.

The main gripes are around the cup and away ticket forwarding but the club have never seemed to want to tackle it head on. Also they know of thousands of ST holders never attending, so some limit seems reasonable to put in place.

Touts could be dealt with via an amnesty were if you buy from one you can report it and the credit gets transferred to you with substantial evidence and ban the tout.
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:34:39 pm
Add to that the last minute decisions/details is annoying. Sometimes its unavoidable but sometimes, often, the club could do better.
Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:37:33 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 07:04:48 pm
People will find their way around it and unless the club can prove 100% that it was that particular person who put that particular ticket onto that particular website they probably get tied up in a legal minefield.

It could cost them millions. Livefootballtickets right now for the Brighton game have 6 tickets in 106 for a grand each, 105 has 6 tickets for £1250 each, KK has 20 tickets at £474, 2 tickets at £475 and 4 tickets at £750. For just 4 blocks of the ground that's just over £24k and there's over 80 blocks in the ground. Even at the lowest price advertised of £162.99 it would cost nearly £1m to buy all the 2064 tickets that are currently on the site and that's just one website. Its hardly pittance.

The other point about the club not needing to buy all the tickets for every game is moot isn't it? Because people would still risk it and it would get rid of the problem. Its an all or nothing situation because touts will just find a way to continue getting tickets and putting them on the website.

Yes touts will still do it but the threat of being caught is highly likely to reduce the number of people doing it.

If you have sniffer dogs at a festival you will get less people trying to smuggle drugs in than you dont have them. It doesnt eradicate the issue entirely but the deterrent reduces the number of people doing it.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:44:21 pm
They have sniffer dogs at Creamfields mate and literally everyone is om drugs there
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:30:19 pm
Bots are unbeatable, burners are unbeatable. So don't see any advantages at all to members, my personal view is that it'll just be ballots in 2-3 years time

Gets far more people the chance to get a ticket that was repeated time and again By Phil Dutton.

Although I don't agree ballots are far easier for the club that trying to solve unsolvable situation around loyalty touting and bots and burners
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:58:02 pm
Quote from: Biscuitman on Today at 07:03:49 pm
Ive listened to the podcast on Anfield Wrap with Phil Dutton, agreed he doesnt come across as some evil shithouse as hes often portrayed but I thought the interview was pretty non-descript.
He kept making bland statement about getting better access for fans to get tickets without saying how to achieve that.
Saying the club want to make the process around buying tickets much easier, yet everything theyve done over recent years with registering interest, then more registering in the weeks leading up to games. Plus all the blocking etc makes it far more difficult than ever.
He didnt seem to be too bothered about touting either.

That's kinda the point of the survey... Rather than them state any ideas they may have, let it be data driven from the fans

With an interview like that there's still an eliment of PR to be careful with from the club perspective. Think it's clear if the data and demand is there for something, not much is off the table (other than paper tickets 🤣)

The registration for later sales is truthfully there to try and limit/prevent attacks on the sale, any sessions they find doing dodgy shit will be track able to a unique link tied to an account etc...
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:00:49 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 08:30:19 pm
Bots are unbeatable, burners are unbeatable. So don't see any advantages at all to members, my personal view is that it'll just be ballots in 2-3 years time

Gets far more people the chance to get a ticket that was repeated time and again By Phil Dutton.

Although I don't agree ballots are far easier for the club that trying to solve unsolvable situation around loyalty touting and bots and burners

I think the end goal is ultimately there'll be more tickets on a ballot basis or game by game

How they get them tho... Who knows

Maybe they ballot the lot and remove the late sales? Maybe they stop credit transfers, allow 3 a year and rest have to go back to the club? Be burners galore until they start doing spot checks and random 'red cards' like they use to do back in the day, and still do now for suspicious accounts

There use to be the category C games that were free for all, that's been removed the last few years hasn't it
Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:24:08 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:00:49 pm
I think the end goal is ultimately there'll be more tickets on a ballot basis or game by game

How they get them tho... Who knows

Maybe they ballot the lot and remove the late sales? Maybe they stop credit transfers, allow 3 a year and rest have to go back to the club? Be burners galore until they start doing spot checks and random 'red cards' like they use to do back in the day, and still do now for suspicious accounts

There use to be the category C games that were free for all, that's been removed the last few years hasn't it

The late availability is the last thing they should get rid of, it gives people who want to go enough the chance to usually get the ticket.

Besides ballotting everything would be a nightmare as people enter ballots with tickets that they dont know if theyre going to end up buying, thats fine a few weeks before the game but not a few days before.
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:54:03 pm
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 03:01:40 pm
Everyones entitled to their opinion but theres some mad suggestions going about on Twitter. Personal
favourite was everyone with an L postcode gets to buy before anyone else gets a chance in the members sale, because youre a tourist or a day tripper if you dont have one apparently.



Them tourists from Birkenhead or St Helens  ;)
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:05:43 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:08:56 pm
Well worth a listen for anyone who hasnt yet

People might realise he isn't the evil villain most paint him out to be

Ok Phil  ;)
