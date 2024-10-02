« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:38:11 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:22:13 am
Where does it say that?

I thought all hospitality carried a credit?
Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:48:55 am
Stevo

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:53:13 am
Thats new for this season, hospo season ticket returns previously carried a credit. Maybe too many people have been picking them up that way? Does seem like a lot of these get returned for each game.
pl_kop_1969

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:53:55 am
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 08:51:12 pm
Whats your opinion on seasies deciding to take a whole season off then coming back the following season to carry on exactly where they left off without any repercussions whatsoever?

All the ways that people get a credit for a game they didn't attend are wrong. In my opinion, there should be no distribution for 13+, they have the opportunity to buy all 19 games so, why do they need free distribution. They can buy 19, forward 6 and still be 13+. There should be a rule that season ticket holders that don't attend 13+ games lose the season ticket, that levels things up. There should be no facility on the away ladders to buy tickets for a different attendee and retain the credit. The credit should go to the attendee. Just because you got on the ladder years ago , shouldn't mean you can pass on every away and keep the credits to pick and choose when you'll attend, including potential finals.
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:58:02 am
More to the point, why are the season hospos allowed to return the cup games and keep the credit? Everyone else loses the credit for cup returns.
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:04:00 am
Unless they have some kind of guarantee to keep their seat if they choose, like they have an option for away tickets. Still not right...
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:10:30 am
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 08:53:55 am
All the ways that people get a credit for a game they didn't attend are wrong. In my opinion, there should be no distribution for 13+, they have the opportunity to buy all 19 games so, why do they need free distribution. They can buy 19, forward 6 and still be 13+. There should be a rule that season ticket holders that don't attend 13+ games lose the season ticket, that levels things up. There should be no facility on the away ladders to buy tickets for a different attendee and retain the credit. The credit should go to the attendee. Just because you got on the ladder years ago , shouldn't mean you can pass on every away and keep the credits to pick and choose when you'll attend, including potential finals.

Absolutely, quite silly as well that some supporter groups argue the opposite of this, just so they can keep and hoard the credits.

pistol

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:41:02 am
Quote from: Dodger747 on Today at 08:34:14 am
The hospitality season ticket returns are treated the same as ST returns - no credit. General hospo tickets still get a credit. Scandalous really...

But how are they ST tickets for a cup game?
pistol

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:41:49 am
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 08:58:02 am
More to the point, why are the season hospos allowed to return the cup games and keep the credit? Everyone else loses the credit for cup returns.

I didn't think you could return cup tickets via the club?
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:48:33 am
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 08:53:55 am
All the ways that people get a credit for a game they didn't attend are wrong. In my opinion, there should be no distribution for 13+, they have the opportunity to buy all 19 games so, why do they need free distribution. They can buy 19, forward 6 and still be 13+. There should be a rule that season ticket holders that don't attend 13+ games lose the season ticket, that levels things up. There should be no facility on the away ladders to buy tickets for a different attendee and retain the credit. The credit should go to the attendee. Just because you got on the ladder years ago , shouldn't mean you can pass on every away and keep the credits to pick and choose when you'll attend, including potential finals.
Agree with all of that. The system is a total mess although I don't blame the people that play the system, that's solely down to the club as they have created this mess in the 1st place.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:26:34 am
Quote from: pistol on Today at 09:41:02 am
But how are they ST tickets for a cup game?

Exactly, must be some kind of option where a hospo ST holder can purchase (or return) their seat for cup games. It looks like if they aren't taking it (or returning?) they are going down as HST on the map. Definitely says no credit though

Quote from: pistol on Today at 09:41:49 am
I didn't think you could return cup tickets via the club?

It would just be cancelling it I guess, or failed ACS.
Stevo

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:54:38 am
Hospo season tickets are usually for all home games - cups are included in the price for the season. Think its based on a nominal number of cup games so if we got knocked out in the first round and barely played any youd overpay but could even out the next season if we had a year like 21/22.
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:34:55 pm
There's a lot wrong. The club shouldn't be marking up tickets by 900% for the sake of a hot dinner and programme. If they wasn't doing that, it'd alleviate things a bit.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:42:09 pm
How will I know if I get a credit.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:47:21 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:42:09 pm
How will I know if I get a credit.

In checkout itll say no credit, if it says nothing theres a credit. You can also check in the hall map if the ticket you selected says ST or not, if its just a tick and not ST then you get a credit. Someone sent an example of an ST hospo in the basket just above
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:02:16 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 12:47:21 pm
In checkout itll say no credit, if it says nothing theres a credit. You can also check in the hall map if the ticket you selected says ST or not, if its just a tick and not ST then you get a credit. Someone sent an example of an ST hospo in the basket just above

Do you mean the hall map when you purchase the tickets?

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20bologna%20fc%201909/2024-10-2_20.00/anfield?area=c5c158e3-e20c-ed11-83ae-90856e1068e9&type=&sb2m=1

When I hover over my seat nothing comes up
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
