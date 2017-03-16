« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2296838 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42640 on: Yesterday at 10:30:03 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 10:29:11 am
They dropped a load of credits behind the Dua lipa sale usual story with this club

When? Ive been on since 10:15
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42641 on: Yesterday at 10:30:59 am »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 10:25:40 am
Oower.

Hes got me there to be fair
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42642 on: Yesterday at 10:31:34 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 10:30:03 am
When? Ive been on since 10:15

Around 10:19, lower/upper Annie and some in the Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42643 on: Yesterday at 10:34:50 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 10:31:34 am
Around 10:19, lower/upper Annie and some in the Kop

Ah oh well, cheers
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42644 on: Yesterday at 10:47:29 am »
How do you get past the dua lipa sale?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42645 on: Yesterday at 10:56:16 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 10:29:11 am
They dropped a load of credits behind the Dua lipa sale usual story with this club

I was going to say that but thought everyone would think I was on a wind up.

I had a link for Dua lipa, I was thinking of taking my ten year old (not for me, honest).

I thought I'd have a look at Bournemouth out of curiosity. And yes, just as I'd expect, they'd released credit tickets. Pricks.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42646 on: Yesterday at 04:00:14 pm »
Some small releases there, managed to get 2 credits next to each other in lower main stand. Can anyone see the West Ham situation for tickets? I've got a link for tomorrow at 1pm, I'm assuming it'll be easier then a prem game?

Thanks.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42647 on: Yesterday at 04:05:31 pm »
massive drop there of everything credits ST all
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42648 on: Yesterday at 04:28:11 pm »
will it say if it's a credit or STH ticket in your cart? it doesn't say anything weirdly

trying to get one more on a friend's membership

edit, thanks  :)

Quote from: DanK1456 on September 16, 2024, 12:05:24 pm
It's a credit, an ST would say ST and be greyed out, and would say in checkout if there wasn't a match credit
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42649 on: Yesterday at 04:33:28 pm »
A friend of a friend has two spares for Bournemouth on Saturday. A different friend is wanting them, so I am acting as the middle man.

I asked how much do they want for the tickets and apparently they have said 'open to offers'. Sounds like a chancer.

Anyway does anyone know what the face value is for L8 Row 30? These aren't season ticket seats.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42650 on: Yesterday at 04:36:53 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 04:33:28 pm
A friend of a friend has two spares for Bournemouth on Saturday. A different friend is wanting them, so I am acting as the middle man.

I asked how much do they want for the tickets and apparently they have said 'open to offers'. Sounds like a chancer.

Anyway does anyone know what the face value is for L8 Row 30? These aren't season ticket seats.

I think its £61 for an adult in the lower main, although Im not 100%. Got my credit for £61 in L6
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42651 on: Yesterday at 05:23:54 pm »
Yeah deffo £61, think the last blocks are a bit cheaper.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42652 on: Yesterday at 06:36:11 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 04:33:28 pm
A friend of a friend has two spares for Bournemouth on Saturday. A different friend is wanting them, so I am acting as the middle man.

I asked how much do they want for the tickets and apparently they have said 'open to offers'. Sounds like a chancer.

Anyway does anyone know what the face value is for L8 Row 30? These aren't season ticket seats.

Amazing how many friends of friends on here are touting pricks.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42653 on: Yesterday at 07:20:12 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 04:33:28 pm
A friend of a friend has two spares for Bournemouth on Saturday. A different friend is wanting them, so I am acting as the middle man.

I asked how much do they want for the tickets and apparently they have said 'open to offers'. Sounds like a chancer.

Anyway does anyone know what the face value is for L8 Row 30? These aren't season ticket seats.

so what your saying here is that 2 out of the 24 seats on row 30 Main Stand Lower Block L8 are being touted? It would be a shame if someone from the club reads this post because I think it would be pretty easy to work out which two of those Non season ticket seats are and ban them :)

In answer to the question you asked the face value of the seats is £61.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42654 on: Yesterday at 07:37:30 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 04:36:53 pm
I think its £61 for an adult in the lower main, although Im not 100%. Got my credit for £61 in L6

Quote from: RedJosh90 on Yesterday at 05:23:54 pm
Yeah deffo £61, think the last blocks are a bit cheaper.
Thanks 👍
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42655 on: Yesterday at 07:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Darren88 on Yesterday at 04:00:14 pm
Some small releases there, managed to get 2 credits next to each other in lower main stand. Can anyone see the West Ham situation for tickets? I've got a link for tomorrow at 1pm, I'm assuming it'll be easier then a prem game?

Thanks.
Wondering the same myself if anybody can shed some light TIA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42656 on: Yesterday at 07:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Darren88 on Yesterday at 04:00:14 pm
Some small releases there, managed to get 2 credits next to each other in lower main stand. Can anyone see the West Ham situation for tickets? I've got a link for tomorrow at 1pm, I'm assuming it'll be easier then a prem game?

Thanks.

It will sell out but if its anything like last season it will be quite easy.

The Leicester game was easy to get one for in the all members sale and that was at a time that Anfield was operating at a reduced capacity, albeit Leicester brought less fan that West Ham will be.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42657 on: Yesterday at 09:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:51:41 pm
It will sell out but if its anything like last season it will be quite easy.

The Leicester game was easy to get one for in the all members sale and that was at a time that Anfield was operating at a reduced capacity, albeit Leicester brought less fan that West Ham will be.

Theres no messing about with ST vs members which helps a lot with getting late returns
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42658 on: Yesterday at 09:09:17 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 09:06:03 pm
Theres no messing about with ST vs members which helps a lot with getting late returns

You cant return cup tickets via the exchange, unless thats changed this season ?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42659 on: Yesterday at 09:16:21 pm »
Quote from: LFCagro77 on Yesterday at 09:09:17 pm
You cant return cup tickets via the exchange, unless thats changed this season ?

Wasnt aware, only got late tickets last season in Europa and assumed they were returns but must have been from the club? Otherwise Ive got tickets from the autocup
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42660 on: Today at 08:37:25 am »
big drop there, just picked up a credit in U7 for one of ours
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42661 on: Today at 09:34:14 am »
finally some started coming up after I've managed to miss every drop and they've closed the fucking thing :D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42662 on: Today at 09:42:46 am »
Same - they were popping up all over the place, felt like I was gonna grab one.

Then next thing I know I'm in the queue for Dua Lipa !
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42663 on: Today at 09:46:50 am »
Never thought id be upset with dua lipa
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42664 on: Today at 09:48:30 am »
what I don't get about the dua lipa thing or any of the gig stuff, is why they're selling tickets now, do it during internationals.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42665 on: Today at 09:49:29 am »
or y'know, have a specific url for the gigs so the normal business can go on interrupted but that would be too much load for the hamster wheel.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42666 on: Today at 09:54:25 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:48:30 am
what I don't get about the dua lipa thing or any of the gig stuff, is why they're selling tickets now, do it during internationals.
Wouldn't that mean the ticket office having some common sense
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42667 on: Today at 09:58:13 am »
Quote from: wadey-LFC on Today at 09:54:25 am
Wouldn't that mean the ticket office having some common sense

We are currently dealing with 900 quid tickets on the additional members sale page guys, despite those tickets being also listed on a specific alternative hospitality page. Do you really think those gonks would think to build a separate url for a gig. If dua lipa is reading this please take no offence, i love you
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42668 on: Today at 10:00:10 am »
who can we get to raise this selling hospo in the normal sales thing
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42669 on: Today at 10:00:14 am »
Quote from: wadey-LFC on Today at 09:54:25 am
Wouldn't that mean the ticket office having some common sense

The ticket office wouldn't have a say on this and would be selling the tickets based on what Dua Lipa's promoter is telling them
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42670 on: Today at 10:09:51 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:00:14 am
The ticket office wouldn't have a say on this and would be selling the tickets based on what Dua Lipa's promoter is telling them
Nonsense. The TO/Club would have the final say on when the tickets are to be sold
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42671 on: Today at 10:12:43 am »
lol typical

Your queue number: 2777
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 789
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42672 on: Today at 10:18:59 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:00:10 am
who can we get to raise this selling hospo in the normal sales thing

I haven't got a clue. It is the worst thing they have put in, and that is saying something. I'd rather be blocked than fuckin bag £336 tickets all day. The refresh game and choose seats was hard enough but changing the sliders manually is fuckin awful. Also, its fuckin just taking the piss out of normal match goers, it is not to stop bots, bots would eat that up all day. Waving these obscene tickets in your face, it's for morally wrong. If weirdos want to pay 900 quid for a ticket they have a page to do that, that page still being there.  Fuckin explaining to my 8 year old daughter that those tickets are not real ones. I think I've said this before as well, it is my daughters disability account, even if we had the money, she can't buy the hospitality as it is adult only ha ha.

Needs to go though the shady fuckers.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42673 on: Today at 10:20:12 am »
Anyone got dua lipa regular tickets hallmap ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42674 on: Today at 10:20:33 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:18:59 am
I haven't got a clue. It is the worst thing they have put in, and that is saying something. I'd rather be blocked than fuckin bag £336 tickets all day. The refresh game and choose seats was hard enough but changing the sliders manually is fuckin awful. Also, its fuckin just taking the piss out of normal match goers, it is not to stop bots, bots would eat that up all day. Waving these obscene tickets in your face, it's for morally wrong. If weirdos want to pay 900 quid for a ticket they have a page to do that, that page still being there.  Fuckin explaining to my 8 year old daughter that those tickets are not real ones. I think I've said this before as well, it is my daughters disability account, even if we had the money, she can't buy the hospitality as it is adult only ha ha.

Needs to go though the shady fuckers.

The choose seats for me doesn't even work properly for the disabled accounts, I've raised it multiple times. My son requires a WC bay but if you choose that it allocates tickets that are non WC (including Anfield upper)
