who can we get to raise this selling hospo in the normal sales thing



I haven't got a clue. It is the worst thing they have put in, and that is saying something. I'd rather be blocked than fuckin bag £336 tickets all day. The refresh game and choose seats was hard enough but changing the sliders manually is fuckin awful. Also, its fuckin just taking the piss out of normal match goers, it is not to stop bots, bots would eat that up all day. Waving these obscene tickets in your face, it's for morally wrong. If weirdos want to pay 900 quid for a ticket they have a page to do that, that page still being there. Fuckin explaining to my 8 year old daughter that those tickets are not real ones. I think I've said this before as well, it is my daughters disability account, even if we had the money, she can't buy the hospitality as it is adult only ha ha.Needs to go though the shady fuckers.