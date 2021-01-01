« previous next »
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42560 on: Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:54:15 pm
It's full of their burner phones by the sound of it

Burners and scan ins
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42561 on: Yesterday at 08:28:39 pm
Got to wonder with the number of burners and scan ins going on, ID spot checks will be the next thing the club go for.

Its properly annoying to spend ages refreshing, miss drops, then see various twitter accounts offering scan ins to keep credits.
ben9011

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42562 on: Yesterday at 08:58:25 pm
Not letting me forward bournemouth to my mate despite it supposedly being available any ideas?
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42563 on: Yesterday at 09:01:27 pm
Seem to remember last season issues with forwarding. Think people were finding that the person you were forwarding to needed to have registered for the AMS. Im also assuming you didnt buy in the AMS

Cant be sure on that tho.

30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42564 on: Yesterday at 09:39:30 pm
Quote from: ben9011 on Yesterday at 08:58:25 pm
Not letting me forward bournemouth to my mate despite it supposedly being available any ideas?

It's not available yet
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42565 on: Yesterday at 10:15:29 pm
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42566 on: Yesterday at 10:24:27 pm
My Bournemouth has reappeared in my tickets and is available to forward.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42567 on: Today at 12:00:14 am
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 08:28:39 pm
Got to wonder with the number of burners and scan ins going on, ID spot checks will be the next thing the club go for.

Its properly annoying to spend ages refreshing, miss drops, then see various twitter accounts offering scan ins to keep credits.

they could've done this under the old membership card scheme too, but imo it's excessive. i don't think we should be getting airport security measures at the football lol

also, some of the turnstiles are excessively crowded at times, imagine the chaos with ID checks and the regular scanning issues people have?

ultimately the club doesn't want more people on 13+ so you're basically just having to fight (refresh) as hard as you can this season, especially if we assume it's a transition one.
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42568 on: Today at 05:26:36 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:24:27 pm
My Bournemouth has reappeared in my tickets and is available to forward.

First forward button works but second screen shows it greyed out on the 2 accounts I checked.
