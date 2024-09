Anyone who’s bought an ST, does it tell you on the Tickets section of your account once bought whether it’s an ST or not? Ours doesn’t say so but just wanted to double check the one I got for my dad definitely had a credit. Thanks in advance



No it doesn't, best to keep all emails from the booking confirmation there will be a blank line if its a credit and "season ticket Seat" or something if it is, next you'll know is when your credits are totted up at the end of year it will tell you then on the history page