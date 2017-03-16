I know what you mean, I've heard stories of people not getting tickets and being a member for 5 years etc. I think that they maybe they just go for ballots and not AMS.



The membership isn't the best as I and all of us on here who want tickets would have spent £50 and above depending on how many kids we have etc, just for the chance to get a ticket.



From my personal point of view this season it's been worth it with the tickets I've managed to get and the opportunities ahead for the season.



Without this forum and help of other members I doubt I would have a good a chance at getting any tickets.



Yeah there's a lot on the LFC posts on twitter and fb saying they've been a member never got a ticket etc, reality is they didnt put the work in - whats the solution? those in that boat wanna strip loyalty out to give everyone a go, or they want membership numbers capping (and of course, they're one of the ones who'd not get capped out!)The funny ones are those who say they've been a member longer than the schemes actually existedJust supply and demand will never be enough unless we go to shit again, but even then people for the first few years will buy knowing when we come good again they'll be sound and top of the away ladders etcWhilst the points system is the way it is people just buy whether they wanna go or not in fear of losing their position on the ladder for the games they do wanna go for - look at the amount of west ham spares flying round