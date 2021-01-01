How on earth did you get a pair?? You selected two tickets and just kept refreshing? Must be very rare for a pair to come up?



I had the credit seat in AU7 in my basket and seen loads popping up, went back to add more tickets from basket page and changed the slider to number of seats to 2. You get an hour to purchase the ticket in basket so had nothing to lose (unless site crashed of course!) the beauty of one in the basket is it keeps the slider down at all times so all you have to do is as soon as you see an orange area with 2 selected instantly click "choose seats for me"It released the AU7 ticket back and gave me the 2 credit tickets in U8. A risk of course they could have been 2 ST tickets but I'd always prefer to go with my lad even if it's 2 ST returns vs going alone with a credit seat.