You must be the only person to have said these words as a member not on 13+
People moan a lot about it, some of which is justified but there is an element of just having to accept that there are more people wanting tickets than there are seats for most matches, therefore if you want one on a regular basis youll probably have to put a bit more effort in than most people.
The amount of bitching about not getting tickets in the general ballots always makes me laugh, it a ballot with shit odds, its just an opportunity to get a bonus ticket which is one less match that you have to fuck about trying to get one for..