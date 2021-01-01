« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2284637 times)

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42320 on: Today at 10:57:03 am »
Hopefully more tickets being returned will mean drops are more frequent
Online Bapsandwaps

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42321 on: Today at 10:59:27 am »
Quote from: Collinscr on Today at 10:56:13 am
Seems weird that you're getting blocked when I can refresh every couple of seconds no issue

Its hit and miss mate. I move my mouse in chrome and get blocked.
Online Darren88

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42322 on: Today at 11:03:33 am »
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 10:55:45 am
Great advice, thanks.

No problem, literally just got blocked again and unblocked myself quickly.

Seems so random how the blocking works.
Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42323 on: Today at 11:04:08 am »
my chrome still has the unknown error from yesterday(when you press choose tickets)
thats with getting blocked and unblocked today but still error
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42324 on: Today at 11:05:32 am »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 11:04:08 am
my chrome still has the unknown error from yesterday(when you press choose tickets)
thats with getting blocked and unblocked today but still error

What does the error say?
Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42325 on: Today at 11:12:46 am »
unknown error
still get error if i buy hospo
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,036
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42326 on: Today at 11:17:41 am »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 11:12:46 am
unknown error
still get error if i buy hospo

If you're getting that, that then choose seats button isn't going to work at all. It used to appear when you pressed it too many times and you'd be silently blocked. Odd you're still seeing it today.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,963
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42327 on: Today at 11:19:46 am »
I love the way you keep throwing STs back in like they are fish too small .
Is it because you can't get the credit ,and the credits make it possible next season to avoid all the hassle?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42328 on: Today at 11:21:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:19:46 am
I love the way you keep throwing STs back in like they are fish too small .
Is it because you can't get the credit ,and the credits make it possible next season to avoid all the hassle?

Precisely, just got a seat behind the goal in the Kop, straight back out for someone else
Online Darren88

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42329 on: Today at 11:25:50 am »
What do you think gives the better chance phone or PC?
The refresh feels instant on the pc but the slides can be a bit fiddly sometimes when one pops up.
Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42330 on: Today at 11:26:36 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:17:41 am
If you're getting that, that then choose seats button isn't going to work at all. It used to appear when you pressed it too many times and you'd be silently blocked. Odd you're still seeing it today.

yea i remember that being mentioned before but i havent battered  choose tickets as there were none showing
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42331 on: Today at 11:27:14 am »
Quote from: Darren88 on Today at 11:25:50 am
What do you think gives the better chance phone or PC?
The refresh feels instant on the pc but the slides can be a bit fiddly sometimes when one pops up.

Phone for me at the minute, everything seems more convenient to do quickly
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42332 on: Today at 11:27:58 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:16:35 am
This hospo thing has wrecked that as well though. If a tickets appears you are manually changing the slider on both values before even getting to choose seats. Ticket gone.

You dont need to update the value.

It automatically selects the cheapest ticket, if you see a cheaper ticket on the hall map and click select seats for me and it baskets a hospo then it means someone got the ticket before you.
Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42333 on: Today at 11:30:18 am »
Just basketed a credit in the AU hospo must be converting them
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42334 on: Today at 11:30:39 am »
Got one, good luck to everyone else
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42335 on: Today at 11:32:42 am »
Think I got one, if it was an ST where would it say again?
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42336 on: Today at 11:34:42 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:32:42 am
Think I got one, if it was an ST where would it say again?

Below the ticket info in the checkout, you can see in the map if it says tick and not ST in your ticket
Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42337 on: Today at 11:35:22 am »
ive only went and got a credit in au4
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42338 on: Today at 11:37:35 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:34:42 am
Below the ticket info in the checkout, you can see in the map if it says tick and not ST in your ticket

Thanks.

Yeah its a credit.
Online Darren88

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42339 on: Today at 11:38:02 am »
2 credit seats for me and me lad in U8, glad I didn't get that ST single earlier. Had a credit in AU7 and released it as I took a punt on 2. Hopefully someone here gets the credit seat.
Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42340 on: Today at 11:43:29 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:27:58 am
You dont need to update the value.

It automatically selects the cheapest ticket, if you see a cheaper ticket on the hall map and click select seats for me and it baskets a hospo then it means someone got the ticket before you.

not sure about that to be honest
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42341 on: Today at 11:44:31 am »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 11:35:22 am
ive only went and got a credit in au4

Same, already got one for me but AU4 for my dad. Just shows how much better it is if you can afford to wait until later on in the week
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42342 on: Today at 11:45:02 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:27:58 am
You dont need to update the value.

It automatically selects the cheapest ticket, if you see a cheaper ticket on the hall map and click select seats for me and it baskets a hospo then it means someone got the ticket before you.

Agree with joe, I think it picks one at random
Online The25thofmay

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42343 on: Today at 11:46:47 am »
Quote from: Darren88 on Today at 11:38:02 am
2 credit seats for me and me lad in U8, glad I didn't get that ST single earlier. Had a credit in AU7 and released it as I took a punt on 2. Hopefully someone here gets the credit seat.

How on earth did you get a pair?? You selected two tickets and just kept refreshing? Must be very rare for a pair to come up?
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42344 on: Today at 11:50:23 am »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 11:43:29 am
not sure about that to be honest

Ive literally just clicked select seats for me and its basketed a £50 ticket when there was hospo showing.
Online Bapsandwaps

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42345 on: Today at 11:51:35 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:50:23 am
Ive literally just clicked select seats for me and its basketed a £50 ticket when there was hospo showing.

I hope you are right mate, this week has done me in
Online The25thofmay

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42346 on: Today at 11:54:10 am »
Finally sorted. Seem to be a lot more popping up today than yesterday. Wasn't quick enough about 10 times.
Online Bapsandwaps

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42347 on: Today at 11:54:14 am »
I am just hoping now in future games the hospitality will not be in such abundance. Last year was always sold out in the week when you went on the page
Online Darren88

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42348 on: Today at 12:00:55 pm »
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 11:46:47 am
How on earth did you get a pair?? You selected two tickets and just kept refreshing? Must be very rare for a pair to come up?

I had the credit seat in AU7 in my basket and seen loads popping up, went back to add more tickets from basket page and changed the slider to number of seats to 2. You get an hour to purchase the ticket in basket so had nothing to lose (unless site crashed of course!) the beauty of one in the basket is it keeps the slider down at all times so all you have to do is as soon as you see an orange area with 2 selected instantly click "choose seats for me"

It released the AU7 ticket back and gave me the 2 credit tickets in U8. A risk of course they could have been 2 ST tickets but I'd always prefer to go with my lad even if it's 2 ST returns vs going alone with a credit seat.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:53 pm by Darren88 »
Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,917
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42349 on: Today at 12:04:22 pm »
Got a credit, U7.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42350 on: Today at 12:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:51:35 am
I hope you are right mate, this week has done me in

I am,theres no way everyone on here all got the same 1 in 10 luck that the site basketed the ticket that they wanted.

Its still harder with the hospo stuff though as previously you could click the select seats button the second you saw orange whereas now it takes a split second longer to work out whether its a hospo one or not thats popped up.
Online Darren88

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42351 on: Today at 12:08:06 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:27:14 am
Phone for me at the minute, everything seems more convenient to do quickly

I went to PC after using phone all week, but went back to phone when I seen the drops. You're right everything is more convenient, you can slide with one thumb and and instantly click choose seats for me with the other vs moving the slider back and forth and then moving the mouse over all the way to the right of the screen on pc.

Can't slate the membership so far, 2 credit tickets to the first 2 home games. Hopefully can bag more for Bournmouth next week on Monday in the initial sale to be 3 out of 3 but highly doubt it'll happen on the day. The dedication required to refreshing is unreal though.
Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42352 on: Today at 12:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Darren88 on Today at 12:08:06 pm
I went to PC after using phone all week, but went back to phone when I seen the drops. You're right everything is more convenient, you can slide with one thumb and and instantly click choose seats for me with the other vs moving the slider back and forth and then moving the mouse over all the way to the right of the screen on pc.

Can't slate the membership so far, 2 credit tickets to the first 2 home games. Hopefully can bag more for Bournmouth next week on Monday in the initial sale to be 3 out of 3 but highly doubt it'll happen on the day. The dedication required to refreshing is unreal though.

All worth it as long as they keep 13+ for next year. Dad cant go Bmouth so just one to get for myself. Hopefully have 13 secured by the new year if all goes well and 4+ games are all fine
Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42353 on: Today at 12:35:36 pm »
Error!
AreaMapDetails inconsistent between area manager and ordered seats
new 1
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,036
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42354 on: Today at 12:37:08 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 12:35:36 pm
Error!
AreaMapDetails inconsistent between area manager and ordered seats
new 1

I got that before. I recon it's where the map is expecting the AU6 seats to be hospo (as they've got them all on one map as the seats were previously hospo) and it cant cope with them being flipped over. Another great bit of testing done.
Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,015
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42355 on: Today at 12:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Darren88 on Today at 12:08:06 pm
I went to PC after using phone all week, but went back to phone when I seen the drops. You're right everything is more convenient, you can slide with one thumb and and instantly click choose seats for me with the other vs moving the slider back and forth and then moving the mouse over all the way to the right of the screen on pc.

Can't slate the membership so far, 2 credit tickets to the first 2 home games. Hopefully can bag more for Bournmouth next week on Monday in the initial sale to be 3 out of 3 but highly doubt it'll happen on the day. The dedication required to refreshing is unreal though.

You must be the only person to have said these words as a member not on 13+ :D
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42356 on: Today at 12:45:26 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:39:52 pm
You must be the only person to have said these words as a member not on 13+ :D

People moan a lot about it, some of which is justified but there is an element of just having to accept that there are more people wanting tickets than there are seats for most matches, therefore if you want one on a regular basis youll probably have to put a bit more effort in than most people.

The amount of bitching about not getting tickets in the general ballots always makes me laugh, it a ballot with shit odds, its just an opportunity to get a bonus ticket which is one less match that you have to fuck about trying to get one for..
Online Bapsandwaps

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42357 on: Today at 12:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:45:26 pm
People moan a lot about it, some of which is justified but there is an element of just having to accept that there are more people wanting tickets than there are seats for most matches, therefore if you want one on a regular basis youll probably have to put a bit more effort in than most people.

The amount of bitching about not getting tickets in the general ballots always makes me laugh, it a ballot with shit odds, its just an opportunity to get a bonus ticket which is one less match that you have to fuck about trying to get one for..

Adding nearly 1 grand tickets to a ticket exchange is fuckin outrageous mate. That is way beyond being unlucky and the next person getting a GA first. I paid membership for access to the the ticket exchange.
