Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2283952 times)

Online Darren88

  Posts: 17
  • **
  Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42280 on: Today at 08:37:15 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:25:13 am
Anything so far for Forest?

Not seen anything yet, got in about 8:25.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42281 on: Today at 08:42:58 am »
Quote from: Darren88 on Today at 08:37:15 am
Not seen anything yet, got in about 8:25.

I was the same
Logged

Online Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42282 on: Today at 08:54:50 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 08:31:52 am
West Ham queue is flying now - presumably loads of people without the required credits.

Probably half people trying for Forest tickets who arent even arsed about WHU.

Thats why Im on there anyway.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42283 on: Today at 08:59:07 am »
Anyone else see a bunch of tickets come up then disappear with no basket returns?
Logged

Online Darren88

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42284 on: Today at 09:06:58 am »
Something just happened then, I've got one for L2 in my basket but it's a ST return.
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42285 on: Today at 09:08:02 am »
5 ST in basket
no credit
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42286 on: Today at 09:08:05 am »
Quote from: Darren88 on Today at 09:06:58 am
Something just happened then, I've got one for L2 in my basket but it's a ST return.

Two drops one after the other, basketed another 3 STs it's getting tiring now
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42287 on: Today at 09:08:36 am »
If that's what it's like today hopefully tomorrow there's a chance
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,794
  J.F.T.97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42288 on: Today at 09:09:46 am »
Link just landed for Bournemouth.

I'll not put myself through the pain of paying for WiFi on a flight to Milan to not get tickets.

Will console myself with a Menabrea or two in Milan
Logged

Online swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,033
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42289 on: Today at 09:17:35 am »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 09:08:02 am
5 ST in basket
no credit

It's an utter rubbish system. No recognition for attending.
Logged

Online The25thofmay

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42290 on: Today at 09:21:30 am »
Not even been able to basket a season ticket seat which I'll happily take at this point.

Feels a lot harder than last season.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42291 on: Today at 09:22:28 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:17:35 am
It's an utter rubbish system. No recognition for attending.

All to stop people building too much loyalty
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42292 on: Today at 09:23:13 am »
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 09:21:30 am
Not even been able to basket a season ticket seat which I'll happily take at this point.

Feels a lot harder than last season.

Theres just been no tickets for this game compared to normal
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42293 on: Today at 09:23:39 am »
all day yesterday no blocks
30 mins today 2 blocks
not doing anything different
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42294 on: Today at 09:24:56 am »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 09:23:39 am
all day yesterday no blocks
30 mins today 2 blocks
not doing anything different

Looked all week for Brentford and nothing happened but blocked multiple times this week
Logged

Online Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42295 on: Today at 09:30:53 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 09:22:28 am
All to stop people building too much loyalty

Im all for giving the ticket office shit when its warranted but the reason for it is that if you get a credit for ST seat then you end up with 2 people who effectively have a credit for that seat. You have the person who bought the ST seat in resale getting the credit and you also have the original ST holder having a credit in the sense that they are guaranteed that specific seat whenever they want it (I appreciate that they dont get an actual credit before anyone makes that point).

The upshot of allowing the above scenario to develop is that you end up with shit loads of people on credits and the numbers to guarantee would end up increasing loads.

I used to think exactly the same as you until I heard someone explain that to me and that, I think, is why they do it rather than to stop people building loyalty. Could be wrong of course but it makes sense to me.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42296 on: Today at 09:38:03 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:30:53 am
Im all for giving the ticket office shit when its warranted but the reason for it is that if you get a credit for ST seat then you end up with 2 people who effectively have a credit for that seat. You have the person who bought the ST seat in resale getting the credit and you also have the original ST holder having a credit in the sense that they are guaranteed that specific seat whenever they want it (I appreciate that they dont get an actual credit before anyone makes that point).

The upshot of allowing the above scenario to develop is that you end up with shit loads of people on credits and the numbers to guarantee would end up increasing loads.

I used to think exactly the same as you until I heard someone explain that to me and that, I think, is why they do it rather than to stop people building loyalty. Could be wrong of course but it makes sense to me.

No I understand the whole process of not having two people recorded as attending on the same seat STs get the credit etc. it wasnt really a dig at the TO its just a fact. They cant have people building loyalty because otherwise too many people would be guaranteed seats.

It is a problem that STs get to record their attendance whether they go or not but if thats how it is then they have to do it this way
Logged

Online Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42297 on: Today at 09:41:15 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 09:38:03 am
No I understand the whole process of not having two people recorded as attending on the same seat STs get the credit etc. it wasnt really a dig at the TO its just a fact. They cant have people building loyalty because otherwise too many people would be guaranteed seats.

It is a problem that STs get to record their attendance whether they go or not but if thats how it is then they have to do it this way

Fair enough, I actually didnt understand it originally and did think it was cynical attempt to make it harder to get any kind of loyalty!
Logged
