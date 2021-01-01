« previous next »
Members Sales

Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41960 on: Today at 12:14:33 pm
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 12:10:08 pm
Just managed to snag myself a ticket in the Upper Annie after an hour of pain, so keep trying!

Were you on the site when it froze? I seem to have been kicked out.
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41961 on: Today at 12:15:32 pm
Queue looks like its moving again now
dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41962 on: Today at 12:19:07 pm
how long does unknown error last
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41963 on: Today at 12:19:16 pm

Anyone know when they drop STH returns? Thats the only hope now.

So basically by having a good queue position today I missed this late drop.
PaulF

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41964 on: Today at 12:22:09 pm
Seemingly you can now re-click the link. Presumably they know there's no tickets, so don't care.
Darren88

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41965 on: Today at 12:23:58 pm
Queue now moving again.
RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41966 on: Today at 12:26:20 pm
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 12:19:07 pm
how long does unknown error last

Was an hour and 15 mins when I had it for the Brentford game
dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41967 on: Today at 12:29:18 pm
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 12:26:20 pm
Was an hour and 15 mins when I had it for the Brentford game

thanks
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41968 on: Today at 12:29:28 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:14:33 pm
Were you on the site when it froze? I seem to have been kicked out.

Yeah, just kept refreshing and eventually got back in
[streety]

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41969 on: Today at 12:32:17 pm
Just that hopso ticket available £336. Keeps popping up.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41970 on: Today at 12:34:54 pm
Haha that site is a car crash... Whoever tested the software before launch was seriously taking the piss
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41971 on: Today at 12:52:56 pm
got one in my basket but didn't see what the block was... ‪£‬936.00 ;D
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41972 on: Today at 12:56:31 pm
if you move the slider, it does seem to keep the value between refreshes if you want to avoid basketing hospo.
PaulF

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41973 on: Today at 12:57:10 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:52:56 pm
got one in my basket but didn't see what the block was... ‪£‬936.00 ;D

Bargain.
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41974 on: Today at 01:00:32 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:52:56 pm
got one in my basket but didn't see what the block was... ‪£‬936.00 ;D

Its that Split second between clocking an Orange block and thinking Yesssssssssssssssssss
Then the Stadium view pops up with £XXXXXX & its hospitality  :no :no
tgi91

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41975 on: Today at 01:03:47 pm
If I understand correctly, the Members Sale & today's additional members sale should be all credits, but the Late Availability will include the ST returns?
[streety]

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41976 on: Today at 01:03:59 pm
Now coming up with a restricted message.
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41977 on: Today at 01:08:08 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:52:56 pm
got one in my basket but didn't see what the block was... ‪£‬936.00 ;D
Its legalised touting by the club, nothing else. Its actually cheaper to buy from an actual tout now.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41978 on: Today at 01:17:39 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:19:16 pm
Anyone know when they drop STH returns? Thats the only hope now.

So basically by having a good queue position today I missed this late drop.

It's credits too, managed to get about 10 of them for Brentford over the course of the week, 4 at once on the morning of the game
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41979 on: Today at 01:30:43 pm
 ::)  Blocked.

Standard.
RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41980 on: Today at 01:32:22 pm
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 01:03:47 pm
If I understand correctly, the Members Sale & today's additional members sale should be all credits, but the Late Availability will include the ST returns?

Yeah thats right, and the STs and member returns will start dropping at some point this week when the ticket exchange opens.
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41981 on: Today at 01:45:12 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:08:08 pm
Its legalised touting by the club, nothing else. Its actually cheaper to buy from an actual tout now.

I can sort of get a few 100 for hospo, but nearly £1k for Forest at home is beyond the pale.

Is there hospo in all the middle blocks in AU? so 3-6?
Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41982 on: Today at 01:50:59 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:52:56 pm
got one in my basket but didn't see what the block was... ‪£‬936.00 ;D

Are LFC now employing the same people that set up the Oasis ticket sale?
Collinscr

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41983 on: Today at 02:00:19 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 01:45:12 pm
I can sort of get a few 100 for hospo, but nearly £1k for Forest at home is beyond the pale.

Is there hospo in all the middle blocks in AU? so 3-6?

Yeah I think those are the £300 ones, not the whole block though I don't think
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41984 on: Today at 02:10:20 pm

So that AU6 that keeps popping up with hospo. It also indicates there are £48 tickets there and they arent being bought. Has anyone been able to basket those? I will be adult and junior so if its that type of seat Id love to get them.
upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41985 on: Today at 02:12:58 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:10:20 pm
So that AU6 that keeps popping up with hospo. It also indicates there are £48 tickets there and they arent being bought. Has anyone been able to basket those? I will be adult and junior so if its that type of seat Id love to get them.

I just have, it's an adult / junior. Wouldn't let me check out

EDIT: The Hospo is AU6. Think the adult / junior must have been AU3
Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41986 on: Today at 02:16:52 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:10:20 pm
So that AU6 that keeps popping up with hospo. It also indicates there are £48 tickets there and they arent being bought. Has anyone been able to basket those? I will be adult and junior so if its that type of seat Id love to get them.

I basketed it yeah but released it as its no good for me.
The25thofmay

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41987 on: Today at 02:17:42 pm
"Please ensure you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase" I have only one selected. Does this just mean someone has beat me to it?

When should season ticket returns start appearing? Anytime now?
Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41988 on: Today at 02:19:17 pm
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 02:17:42 pm
"Please ensure you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase" I have only one selected. Does this just mean someone has beat me to it?

When should season ticket returns start appearing? Anytime now?

Yes it just means someone beat you to it.

You need to repeat that process, click the choose seats for me button and hopefully eventually basket one.

ST returns will be at any point from now.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41989 on: Today at 02:21:20 pm
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 02:17:42 pm
"Please ensure you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase" I have only one selected. Does this just mean someone has beat me to it?

When should season ticket returns start appearing? Anytime now?
It's absolutely crap wording. It should be updated to reflect the actual issue (i.e no seats available) but that would be too difficult.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41990 on: Today at 02:21:51 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:16:52 pm
I basketed it yeah but released it as its no good for me.

Thanks. Are there 2 tickets there or just one?
upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41991 on: Today at 02:22:22 pm
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 02:17:42 pm
When should season ticket returns start appearing? Anytime now?

Pretty much from now until a couple of hours before kick-off. If you're still not sorted by Friday it'll be worth having a go from from around 8/9AM on the Saturday. Always get at least a few popping up on the morning of the game.
The25thofmay

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41992 on: Today at 02:28:16 pm
So I have the ticket in the adult child area in my basket now. The only way I (or anyone else) can buy this ticket is if another one becomes available in the same block before the time runs out?
PaulF

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41993 on: Today at 02:31:41 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:50:59 pm
Are LFC now employing the same people that set up the Oasis ticket sale?

No,
 I think the LFC ticket office staff are lead consultants on the Oasis sale :)
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41994 on: Today at 03:08:31 pm
If they release ST's and I get one in my basket, is it worth letting it go and hoping some more with credit come up? Or is there not much hope of that now?
Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Reply #41995 on: Today at 03:15:24 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 03:08:31 pm
If they release ST's and I get one in my basket, is it worth letting it go and hoping some more with credit come up? Or is there not much hope of that now?

I got a credit for Brentford on the morning of the match but personally if youve got an ST in your basket I wouldnt be releasing it for the credit.

Getting in the ground is the most important thing, any kind of credits is secondary although I appreciate that the club have created a scenario whereby its almost become its own secondary market.
