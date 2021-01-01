Just managed to snag myself a ticket in the Upper Annie after an hour of pain, so keep trying!
how long does unknown error last
Was an hour and 15 mins when I had it for the Brentford game
Were you on the site when it froze? I seem to have been kicked out.
got one in my basket but didn't see what the block was... £936.00
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Anyone know when they drop STH returns? Thats the only hope now.So basically by having a good queue position today I missed this late drop.
If I understand correctly, the Members Sale & today's additional members sale should be all credits, but the Late Availability will include the ST returns?
Its legalised touting by the club, nothing else. Its actually cheaper to buy from an actual tout now.
I can sort of get a few 100 for hospo, but nearly £1k for Forest at home is beyond the pale.Is there hospo in all the middle blocks in AU? so 3-6?
So that AU6 that keeps popping up with hospo. It also indicates there are £48 tickets there and they arent being bought. Has anyone been able to basket those? I will be adult and junior so if its that type of seat Id love to get them.
"Please ensure you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase" I have only one selected. Does this just mean someone has beat me to it?When should season ticket returns start appearing? Anytime now?
I basketed it yeah but released it as its no good for me.
When should season ticket returns start appearing? Anytime now?
Are LFC now employing the same people that set up the Oasis ticket sale?
If they release ST's and I get one in my basket, is it worth letting it go and hoping some more with credit come up? Or is there not much hope of that now?
