So it's not a definitive answer , but they can definitely expire a link as soon as it's connected to their server.

Obviously you are screwed if your connection drops.



I've got an account for me, and one each for two children. So effectively I have three links. As we are linked via f&f , can one account buy for all three?



You won't be kicked out of the queue if this happens. I've even shut down my laptop and opened it again later on and still retained my position in the queue. Only problem would be either if your session gets in and you don't choose to enter within 10 minutes (I think), or if you're on the site and are inactive for a certain amount of time (5 or 10 minutes- not sure exactly) you would also be kicked out. Wouldn't worry too much, just make sure your links are on different browsers as people have said and you'll be fine.