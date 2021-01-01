« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1040 1041 1042 1043 1044 [1045]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2267518 times)

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41760 on: Today at 09:49:05 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:21:11 am
I am genuinely surprised by the lack of KOP tickets for people around the 1000 mark. Ill try digging out my email last year, but the wait time was longer for sure and we got three in a row for all home games.

There were people going back in sorting mates tickets while the site was suspended in the first sale. So effectively you're further back in the queue than you think, even if you got straight in.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,209
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41761 on: Today at 09:49:07 am »
Jesus wept. Live chat: "Can you send a screenshot of the error?"

I told them to check @LFCHelp mentions....
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41762 on: Today at 09:51:28 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 09:29:33 am
Since 08:57
Theres been 1823 ahead of me
Im now 31 minutes away after going up to over an hour
Yet theres still 1823 ahead of me

How long ago did they open it up again ?

Finally sorted @ 09:50
Logged

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,081
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41763 on: Today at 09:57:01 am »
Quote from: NQ00 on Today at 09:37:43 am
quite obvious that people are sharing their links to get their mates sorted.

How can this even happen? Thought the links are a one off click and that's that.
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,209
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41764 on: Today at 09:58:16 am »
Finally sorted, planned to go in AU3 anyway so fortunately there were lots available. The price differential is still a disgrace.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41765 on: Today at 10:02:43 am »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 09:14:36 am
She's defo 13+. We've only missed a handful of homes last decade or more.
It will be painful, but please try and gather as much evidence as you can, and insist that the Club get to the bottom of it.  They'll try and fob you off.  This could affect any of us in a future sale, and there are too many reports of this happening.  You'd think they'd have logs of people being denied access with the link-already-used error and could investigate.

One other thing to rule out first...  Was the last account that you signed into from that browser (before today) an account that was 13+ ?   When I go to the ticketing page, it remembers my login from weeks ago, and I don't have to enter my user/password.  So even if you intended to log in as you or your wife, it would have automatically tried to log you in as the last user.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:29 am by MKB »
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,628
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41766 on: Today at 10:04:53 am »
inevitable payment issues (barclaycards avios credit card) but eventually worked with a debit card

it doesn't let you hoard tickets in your basket any more hoping for better specs - is that new?
Logged
YNWA.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,165
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41767 on: Today at 10:05:06 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:38:55 am
I'm looking at evidence rather than giving into an emotional kneejerk reaction.

I was in the 1600s in the queue.  I got in around 08:38, so I was likely sharing the site with hundreds of other users at that point.  Between then and 08:54, the site was consistently running fast, with screen load times always under 1 second.  At 08:54, load times were over 20 seconds.  The change was sudden.  Letting in the next batch of 50 users is unlikely to account for that.

You have the same amount of evidence and circumstantial information as the rest of us

High flow rate in the first sale = site going to shit
Low flow rate in the sale for the first 3 games = site working perfectly
High flow rate in this sale = site going to shit
Club reverting to a low flow rate after it went to shit = people being able to buy tickets again

That's evidence too and you continuing the gaslighting line from the club isn't helping, though I'm sure you'll get another random call from Phil Dutton again so you can pass on the clubs line to us again  ::) :o
Logged

Offline Oh Yes BisCAN

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
  • Where Kenny played...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41768 on: Today at 10:07:36 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 10:02:43 am
It will be painful, but please try and gather as much evidence as you can, and insist that the Club get to the bottom of it.  They'll try and fob you off.  This could affect any of us in a future sale, and there are too many reports of this happening.  You'd think they'd have logs of people being denied access with the link-already-used error and could investigate.

One other thing to rule out first...  Was the last account that you signed into from that browser (before today) an account that was 13+ ?   When I go to the ticketing page, it remembers my login from weeks ago, and I don't have to enter my user/password.  So even if you intended to log in as you or your wife, it would have automatically tried to log you in as the last user.
I took a pic of the original screen and "more details". Eventually got in on the link (the 8070 queue number), so they can see it worked, but everything at £10 more per ticket by having to go mix of Annie and Main Stand.

Before clicking her link I made sure my ST was logged out of the 'My Account' section.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:13:02 am by Oh Yes BisCAN »
Logged
"Has everybody heard... the bird is the word?" @rabbitrabbiton

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,886
  • Free at last!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41769 on: Today at 10:14:27 am »
Finally in at 10am, most seat left are in the gods in Main and CE, apart from a few singles in Upper Anny - which bizarrely have to be adult child seats (1 seat...?).

Just a terrible process and waste of 2 hours, wouldn't be so bad if it didnt feel like the fourth or fifth time we have had to do this already.
Logged

Offline Redcase

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41770 on: Today at 10:16:22 am »
A couple of mates struggling to pay. They say there is no webchat. Anyone any ideas?
Logged

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41771 on: Today at 10:19:45 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:05:06 am
You have the same amount of evidence and circumstantial information as the rest of us

High flow rate in the first sale = site going to shit
Low flow rate in the sale for the first 3 games = site working perfectly
High flow rate in this sale = site going to shit
Club reverting to a low flow rate after it went to shit = people being able to buy tickets again

That's evidence too and you continuing the gaslighting line from the club isn't helping, though I'm sure you'll get another random call from Phil Dutton again so you can pass on the clubs line to us again  ::) :o
So explain why there were 39 minutes today of possibly the fastest running I've seen when there was a high flow rate (1600+ users let in within 23 minutes).

At least 30fiver's kop-refreshing explanation had merit, but the timings don't quite work and the suddenness of the change doesn't seem right.  It's six games, with the Kop not selling out at the same time on each one.  Also, people don't generally manually refresh multiple times a second any more for fear of being blocked.  I said before there could be any number of causes.  If it's a coding error causing something to loop, I doubt the Club will tell us.  If it's someone running scripts, it's entirely your right not to believe that happens, but I'd wonder why you think LFC is immune to behaviour that is widespread on the internet?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:26:05 am by MKB »
Logged

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,081
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41772 on: Today at 10:24:09 am »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 10:16:22 am
A couple of mates struggling to pay. They say there is no webchat. Anyone any ideas?

It didn't let me use my normal Visa card but then let me use my Visa Debit for some strange reason
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,165
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41773 on: Today at 10:24:10 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 10:19:45 am
So explain why there were 39 minutes today of possibly the fastest running I've seen when there was a high flow rate (1600+ users let in within 23 minutes).

At least 30fiver's kop-refreshing explanation had merit, but the timings don't quite work and the suddenness of the change doesn't seem right.  It's six games, with the Kop not selling out at the same time on each one.  Also, people don't generally manually refresh multiple times a second any more for fear of being blocked.  I said before there could be any number of causes.  If it's a coding error causing something to loop, I doubt the Club will tell us.  It it's someone running scripts, it's entirely your right not to believe that happens, but I'd wonder why you think LFC is immune to behaviour that is widespread on the internet?

Because the rate clearly wasn't as high as it was in the first sale and then people refreshing for kop tickets like 30fiver said has put the extra strain on the system.

I don't believe a word the club says because their ticketing operation has been an absolute unprofessional shambles for more nearly a decade now. As long as I've been buying tickets there's been complaints about their incompetence, why should I believe a word they say?

Look at the payment issues people are having. The club for years and years have been telling people its a bank issue, across multiple banks, with each of those banks saying that the issue is on the clubs side. They obfuscate and gaslight people into believing that they are never to blame for anything that goes on with ticketing sales despite the only constant being them for every single situation.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:25:46 am by Lisan Al Gaib »
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41774 on: Today at 10:31:37 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:30:39 am
yeah loads bought back in July when the site unfroze. As someone said above, 1000+

Ah okay! I get ya.... I was gunna say you could relog back in last year too and sort out, but yeah - that makes sense they where pretty much all taken by the end of the initial july this year!
« Last Edit: Today at 10:33:46 am by RebeccaLFC »
Logged

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41775 on: Today at 10:31:39 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:24:10 am
Because the rate clearly wasn't as high as it was in the first sale and then people refreshing for kop tickets like 30fiver said has put the extra strain on the system.

I don't believe a word the club says because their ticketing operation has been an absolute unprofessional shambles for more nearly a decade now. As long as I've been buying tickets there's been complaints about their incompetence, why should I believe a word they say?

Look at the payment issues people are having. The club for years and years have been telling people its a bank issue, across multiple banks, with each of those banks saying that the issue is on the clubs side. They obfuscate and gaslight people into believing that they are never to blame for anything that goes on with ticketing sales despite the only constant being them for every single situation.
Am I not the one who's been pushing the credit card payment issues?   But a problem that is of the Club's making in one area doesn't automatically mean they are at fault in another.  There's been no official acknowledgement of the various credit card issues, so it's not something they have lied over.  Obviously, that's not true of the Help Desk who tell all sorts of rubbish to everyone.  I've experienced that many times.

You are factually wrong on your first sentence.  In the first sale, I had a lower queue position and took longer to get in.  (I got booted to the back of the queue and couldn't buy in that sale as others could.)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:34:52 am by MKB »
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,165
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41776 on: Today at 10:33:52 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 10:31:39 am
Am I not the one who's been pushing the credit card payment issues?   But a problem that is of the Club's making in one area doesn't automatically mean they are at fault in another.

You are factually wrong on your first sentence.  In the first sale, I had a lower queue position (1250-ish) and took longer to get in.  (I got booted to the back of the queue and couldn't buy in that sale as others could.)

Keep defending the TO lad, I'm sure Phil Dutton will be calling you with whatever gullible nonsense they think people will believe again. Incompetence is incompetence and they've been at it for years and years
Logged

Offline Redcase

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41777 on: Today at 10:35:21 am »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 10:24:09 am
It didn't let me use my normal Visa card but then let me use my Visa Debit for some strange reason

They pay less in fees for debit cards. lol.
Logged

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41778 on: Today at 10:36:54 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:33:52 am
Keep defending the TO lad, I'm sure Phil Dutton will be calling you with whatever gullible nonsense they think people will believe again. Incompetence is incompetence and they've been at it for years and years
Not sure why you think I'm a defender.  I've been calling out issues for years.  But none of that means that malicious activity can't be a genuine explanation of some of the incidents, no matter what you want to believe.
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41779 on: Today at 10:38:49 am »
1850 in the queue here, got in after 25 minutes, and the site was quick at that point so off adding the games i go. Now when i'm after 3 tickets for each game on the Kop and theres no pairs together its a case of selecting a block then going back numerous times, City starts of with a scramble just getting 3 singles, then its Chelsea no Kop whatsoever left so i scrapped that one off and just chose 3 in Upper annie, unfortunately AU3 is adult/child so had to fuck about with more refreshes deleting them cos it wont let me add any more than 4 tickets  to the basket. Onto the next games and its a number of refreshes just to get one Kop single for Brighton, and Villa and to sack it off eventually for pairs in Upper annie for the other two. Then came the site slowdown and eventually the site freezes altogether, no messages, nothing just had to wait and it slowly refreshed after a minute, by then i'm shitting it cos I still have two games left to get. Onto Fulham and again only refreshing for one Kop single again and again until i finally get one and then the pair in the upper annie again. Leicester and i've had enough its taking 45 seconds for it to do anything so all 3 in upper annie. So thats all 6 games in basket and then its onto the worst part, the issue with then changing the names for every ticket for all 6 games so your looking at what? 12 needless refreshes whilst it does it when the site is already at a crawl. Finally onto the payment page and again praying it accepts the card, which thankfully it does.

SO as far as i can see the timing of it all is when more users are let onto the site and when theres more refreshes for Kop tickets going on and the same shite changing of names as usual. Far as i'm concerned it always has been these issues and not the bullshit bot excuses, i don't buy that for one bit.
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41780 on: Today at 10:39:53 am »
best q numbers for ages 15min and 18mins
solved the sliding puzzle
got 4 kop 208 for all matches
the name changing bit was pretty quick for a change
had to then buy AU for the other 4 as Kop was sold out
£236 difference in price which is crazy

Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41781 on: Today at 10:50:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:44:44 am
You are Prince Andrew and I claim my £5 :)

on a serious note though. RAWK surely is handling more traffic on a big match day than they are trying to sort here.  And Rawk is run by volunteers and funded by donations!

It's not really about total traffic, it's about ~80k (or ~120k for the full half season sale) individual seats that literally cannot be sold twice, and giving people the choice of seat especially makes it a lot more complicated.

It used to be pretty poor most of the time, now it seems to switch between absolute failure and running very smoothly. So maybe there's hope it will be more of the latter.
Logged

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41782 on: Today at 10:51:05 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:24:10 am
Because the rate clearly wasn't as high as it was in the first sale...

Some more actual data.  Just checking my postings on here from the first sale, and I see I was expressing concern that they were letting in 50 users roughly each minute on that occasion, thinking that was too high.  Today it was 70 users per minute (based on my queue position today divided by my wait time), so it was a much higher flow rate today, with the site running like a dream for 39 minutes.

Your flow rate argument doesn't hold up.  In both sales, there was a sudden failure.  In the first sale, it killed everything.  Today, it slowed things down a lot, but it was still just about useable and only lasted a few minutes, if you didn't get blocked or were wrongly denied entry.  I'm more concerned today about those other issues.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:35 am by MKB »
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,165
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41783 on: Today at 10:54:50 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 10:51:05 am
Some more actual data.  Just checking my postings on here from the first sale, and I see I was expressing concern that they were letting in 50 users roughly each minute on that occasion, thinking that was too high.  Today it was 70 users per minute (based on my queue position today divided by my wait time), so it was a much higher flow rate today, with the site running like a dream for 39 minutes.

Your flow rate argument doesn't hold up.  In both sales, there was a sudden failure.  In the first sale, it killed everything.  Today, it slowed things down a lot, but it was still just about useable if you didn't get blocked or were wrongly denied entry.  I'm more concerned today about those other issues.

Back of a fag packet maths based on subjective numbers isn't data :lmao

I'm going to leave it there now because we're clearly on very different sides of the coin when it comes to this and neither of us are going to change our mind on it. The ticket office is incompetent, the vendor it uses to run the ticketing platform isn't fit for purpose and no amount of gaslighting from you or the club is ever going to wash with me.
Logged

Online dimewestern

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41784 on: Today at 11:12:05 am »
For anyone that got in early was AL6 on sale today? Thought that block was available to us now that the corner of the lower Annie was finished?
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41785 on: Today at 11:17:21 am »
Quote from: dimewestern on Today at 11:12:05 am
For anyone that got in early was AL6 on sale today? Thought that block was available to us now that the corner of the lower Annie was finished?

is the the middle block ?
if so it still forms part of the away allocation to make the 3000 mark as per Premier league rules.

it may help in the future with the new bit on the end as some clubs make not take the AL6 (Middle Block) behind the goal
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1040 1041 1042 1043 1044 [1045]   Go Up
« previous next »
 