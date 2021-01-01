1850 in the queue here, got in after 25 minutes, and the site was quick at that point so off adding the games i go. Now when i'm after 3 tickets for each game on the Kop and theres no pairs together its a case of selecting a block then going back numerous times, City starts of with a scramble just getting 3 singles, then its Chelsea no Kop whatsoever left so i scrapped that one off and just chose 3 in Upper annie, unfortunately AU3 is adult/child so had to fuck about with more refreshes deleting them cos it wont let me add any more than 4 tickets to the basket. Onto the next games and its a number of refreshes just to get one Kop single for Brighton, and Villa and to sack it off eventually for pairs in Upper annie for the other two. Then came the site slowdown and eventually the site freezes altogether, no messages, nothing just had to wait and it slowly refreshed after a minute, by then i'm shitting it cos I still have two games left to get. Onto Fulham and again only refreshing for one Kop single again and again until i finally get one and then the pair in the upper annie again. Leicester and i've had enough its taking 45 seconds for it to do anything so all 3 in upper annie. So thats all 6 games in basket and then its onto the worst part, the issue with then changing the names for every ticket for all 6 games so your looking at what? 12 needless refreshes whilst it does it when the site is already at a crawl. Finally onto the payment page and again praying it accepts the card, which thankfully it does.



SO as far as i can see the timing of it all is when more users are let onto the site and when theres more refreshes for Kop tickets going on and the same shite changing of names as usual. Far as i'm concerned it always has been these issues and not the bullshit bot excuses, i don't buy that for one bit.