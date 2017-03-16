Gas lighting that's what this is, how long do we put up with this?



They've reduced the number of people getting into the site and its working again? Its 100% not bots and all due to the number of people they let into the site at any one time.



Lower flow rate for the 3 games before this = site working fine

Higher flow rate for these games = site FUBAR



Its so fucking obvious now matter how much MKB tries to say otherwise



I'm looking at evidence rather than giving into an emotional kneejerk reaction.I was in the 1600s in the queue. I got in around 08:38, so I was likely sharing the site with hundreds of other users at that point. Between then and 08:54, the site was consistently running fast, with screen load times always under 1 second. At 08:54, load times were over 20 seconds. The change was sudden. Letting in the next batch of 50 users is unlikely to account for that.