I'm a bit confused - I registered for all games in the ballot a couple of months ago (I'm on 4+) and was only successful for Chelsea.



I missed the registration for the Brentford game (seems they hide that by not emailing members) but I can still get on the hall map. I've done a bit of refreshing over the past couple of days and have only seen hospo seats available.



Am I barking up the wrong tree here - will I ever be able to see any non-hospo seats if they ever pop up, and if so, will I be able to buy one. I'm worried that I'm refreshing here with no chance of getting a ticket.