Re: Members Sales
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 12:21:21 pm
Could they have slowed it down manually to stop refreshing?

Nah mate. Definitely bots. Without a doubt. Absolutely nothing to do with the club creating the system which causes hundreds and hundreds of users to constantly send requests to the server through refreshing leading to the club DDOSing themselves whatsoever.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 11:35:15 am
You need to have registered on the 7th to have access to any more tickets

Is that it for the season? Or is there a second chance to register for the second half? 
If so my membership was good for one friendly!

Also, what is the hallmap people keep talking about? It's something I've never heard of.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:07:54 pm
Is that it for the season? Or is there a second chance to register for the second half? 
If so my membership was good for one friendly!

Also, what is the hallmap people keep talking about? It's something I've never heard of.

No no, theres a registration for each game. So you had to register for Brentford then youll do a separate for Forest then for Bournemouth its not like ballots split in the two halves. Hallmap is basically just the map of anfield tickets-wise. People who dont have access to it on their accounts can be sent a link that shows them how many tickets are left currently.

You have to keep your eye out for when the registration opens, its normally around 2 and a half weeks before the game
Re: Members Sales
When you get blocked because it thinks youre a bot, does it unblock after an hour like the system error message or do you have to contact live chat?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Yesterday at 01:18:00 pm
When you get blocked because it thinks youre a bot, does it unblock after an hour like the system error message or do you have to contact live chat?

I think it should unblock you
Re: Members Sales
Was 7000+ in the queue but went back at 1230 with loads of blocks orange, managed to nab one but took about 10 minutes to check out and pay so thought Id lose the ticket. Sounds like my luck was in more than normal today.
Re: Members Sales
any ST returns today or was everything credits?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 01:12:17 pm
No no, theres a registration for each game. So you had to register for Brentford then youll do a separate for Forest then for Bournemouth its not like ballots split in the two halves. Hallmap is basically just the map of anfield tickets-wise. People who dont have access to it on their accounts can be sent a link that shows them how many tickets are left currently.

You have to keep your eye out for when the registration opens, its normally around 2 and a half weeks before the game
Great,
 thank you. 
I think I'll have the ticket site burnt into my screen by the end of this season :)
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 03:30:24 pm
any ST returns today or was everything credits?

Bagged a couple of times, fucking hospitality. Painful
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 03:30:24 pm
any ST returns today or was everything credits?

Seen LFC Help mention on Twitter before the ticket exchange isnt open yet so imagine all of those and member returns will pop up during the week
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 04:05:25 pm
Bagged a couple of times, fucking hospitality. Painful

Pain in the arse them! Sorted myself and been trying to sort two mates, not joking Ive bagged them about 10 times  :butt given up now
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Yesterday at 04:12:05 pm
Pain in the arse them! Sorted myself and been trying to sort two mates, not joking Ive bagged them about 10 times  :butt given up now

I keep getting the same hospo in AU6
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: duvva 💅 on August 18, 2024, 10:48:01 pm
Thanks all

Upper Main usually STs?

Anfield Upper generally credits?

The ones in Upper main in the big chunks in U2 and U8 are always with credits
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:57:13 am
Looking forward to people who already have tickets sorting 20 other mates who cant be arsed to do the work themselves.

 :lmao
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:55:20 am
Looking forward to getting blocked for the first time this season shortly
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:14:47 am
To the front. 5 refreshes and blocked. Utter piss take of a website.
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:17:55 am
It's f'ing ridiculous. How else am I supposed to get a ticket ?! Now locked out of the sale.
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 11:33:28 am
I didn't last long enough to see blocked after about 4 refreshes

Happened whilst paying last week, its way too fucking sensitive dread any sale I go into now of being blocked, takes the piss

Unblocks after about 10 minutes but usually by then have timed out or had your tickets discarded
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 11:47:15 am
Hospitality in the Upper Anny is only the first 12/13 rows isn't it

No... onsite is, but there's loads of offsite venues up there too in 'standard' seats, like there use to be in the old ARU
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:47:14 am
But don't refresh too fast or click the "choose seats for me" button too many times or it'll ban you !
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Yesterday at 01:18:00 pm
When you get blocked because it thinks youre a bot, does it unblock after an hour like the system error message or do you have to contact live chat?
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 01:21:06 pm
I think it should unblock you

Unblocks after about 10 mins
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:58:48 pm
No... onsite is, but there's loads of offsite venues up there too in 'standard' seats, like there use to be in the old ARU

Yeah, I get that but, they are very rarely openly on sale.

more likely to show up as unsold late tickets if at all now
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 06:51:15 pm
Yeah, I get that but, they are very rarely openly on sale.

more likely to show up as unsold late tickets if at all now

Usually if you go through the hospo links they can see hilton, crown plaza, isla, sandon, titanic etc... its those seats

were on sale for ages, most probably sold after the ballot results
Re: Members Sales
Maybe the club are wanting us to pay upfront on the off chance we get a ticket.....
Re: Members Sales
Dont remember hospo tickets being sold alongside GA tickets in the additional members sale. Its playing havoc with my refresh game.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm
Dont remember hospo tickets being sold alongside GA tickets in the additional members sale. Its playing havoc with my refresh game.
Thats because this is the 1st season that theyve done it.
Re: Members Sales
I messaged them there on the off chance to say people getting blocked through having to remove hospo tickets from basket. I made the point normal people cannot afford these tickets, return them to the hospitality page only. It's fuckin madness
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 06:39:06 am
I messaged them there on the off chance to say people getting blocked through having to remove hospo tickets from basket. I made the point normal people cannot afford these tickets, return them to the hospitality page only. It's fuckin madness

reckon if anyone has run into this issue, ie basketing a hospo in a normal sale, you should complain to the club about it.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 07:27:27 am
reckon if anyone has run into this issue, ie basketing a hospo in a normal sale, you should complain to the club about it.

They will prob say they were not there for the couple of hours that sale was officially the sale. Now it's supposed to be exchange but it's littered with the crown plaza hospo. Those tickets should be separate. I'm in my daughter's disability account trying to get her two tickets and she isn't even allowed to buy these tickets because adult only, yet they go in her basket. Non of this would be a big problem but any amount of clicks on this site you are banned

Or the price filter should be available so that you can select the price range for yourself
Re: Members Sales
I wouldnt be surprised if it would catch a few people out who see the orange blocks, hit choose seats for me and then just rush through check out without noticing the price. Ive done that before when wanting a ticket under the old adage of ins in and only properly checked what Id got after getting the confirmation email.

If youre at work and buying in a rush its easily done. You wouldnt expect a £350 ticket in there.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 07:58:29 am
I wouldnt be surprised if it would catch a few people out who see the orange blocks, hit choose seats for me and then just rush through check out without noticing the price. Ive done that before when wanting a ticket under the old adage of ins in and only properly checked what Id got after getting the confirmation email.

If youre at work and buying in a rush its easily done. You wouldnt expect a £350 ticket in there.

Deffo mate, leading up to the game there will be a mixture and you can panic just getting it through fighting with everyone and boom
Re: Members Sales
Anyone seen any more AU3 come up since yesterday? Its not saying adult/junior sold out yet.
Re: Members Sales
Big drop there now managed to bag one and then got blocked trying to checkout site has become a bit of a joke now
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:07:37 am
Big drop there now managed to bag one and then got blocked trying to checkout site has become a bit of a joke now

Fuckin unbelievable, been on since yesterday and first drop i'm on a 20 minute drive to work. Unlucky with the check out mate that's shite
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:07:37 am
Big drop there now managed to bag one and then got blocked trying to checkout site has become a bit of a joke now
A bit? Its not fit for purpose, its been that way for many years now as the exact same issues are never addressed.

Its not down to the ticket office though, they have just been busy.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:07:37 am
Big drop there now managed to bag one and then got blocked trying to checkout site has become a bit of a joke now

Are the drops ST seats?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:10:36 am
Fuckin unbelievable, been on since yesterday and first drop i'm on a 20 minute drive to work. Unlucky with the check out mate that's shite

Jesus. Hopefully it unblocks you and it's still in your basket. Get on to live chat maybe and see if they can see it in the background.
Absolutely unbelievable it can do this.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:07:37 am
Big drop there now managed to bag one and then got blocked trying to checkout site has become a bit of a joke now

too late now, but if it's not immediately obvious to anyone, you can use your phone hotspot (assuming you're on a laptop) and the ticket in theory should still be in your basket

if you're on a phone, you could join a new wifi or use mobile network instead. if you have a coffee shop for instance a few minutes away, you could quickly go there to use their wifi assuming the basket hasn't glitched out somehow.
Re: Members Sales
Why am I getting hospitality seats in almost every area in General Admission? What on the FSG Is going on here
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:40:43 am
too late now, but if it's not immediately obvious to anyone, you can use your phone hotspot (assuming you're on a laptop) and the ticket in theory should still be in your basket

if you're on a phone, you could join a new wifi or use mobile network instead. if you have a coffee shop for instance a few minutes away, you could quickly go there to use their wifi assuming the basket hasn't glitched out somehow.

I tried to go to mobile data as it worked last year but didn't this time, the basket eventually emptied by the time i got back in, wouldn't mind I didn't buy in the 13+ sale as I was meant to be away with work this week and next and it was cancelled but thats how it goes
Re: Members Sales
Forwarding open but doesn't work. Says limited to 0, ballot ticket. Remember this happening last year too.

They don't make it easy
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 11:47:16 am
Forwarding open but doesn't work. Says limited to 0, ballot ticket. Remember this happening last year too.

They don't make it easy

https://x.com/LFCHelp/status/1825509560288973307

might be related - i'd wait until thursday before trying anything (including checking your passes etc)
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 11:45:34 am
Why am I getting hospitality seats in almost every area in General Admission? What on the FSG Is going on here

Because they've added them to the normal hallmap. They want them shifted instead of having to drop them down to GA pricing so this must be their new tactic to do so. It shouldn't be allowed it will just cause more basketing and removing annoyance for the 'average' person.
