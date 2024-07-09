I understood there was a good reason why Fan Updates were paused several months ago: fake photo identity documents were being used on several accounts, and this is an area where the police are involved. I expect this will be those recent 13+ accounts that were each created by ticket transfers from three full-credit accounts. It's crazy that that loophole was ever allowed in the first place. It can only benefit legitimate fans if these accounts get shut down.



There is a concern for all fans though at the lack of transparency of due process and fair appeals for any fan who's done nothing wrong but who gets caught up in a trawl of supposedly suspicious behaviour. We already know how normal users are getting blocked simply for refreshing too often or clicking too many options, which is bonkers. The first recourse seems to be for the Sanctions team to suspend and then wait for proof of innocence, by which time sales may have been missed. It's a worrying prospect for all of us sticking to rules.