Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41320 on: August 13, 2024, 02:44:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August 13, 2024, 01:04:39 pm
All sales from now on should be done in person at anfield. People like me who can't realistically do that have to befriend locals via rawk who can build trust and pass on the tickets and a sensible rate
.

I'm going to solve the problems in Ukraine next.

Only sensible rate is FV, anyone who sells a ticket for more is a :knob
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41321 on: August 13, 2024, 02:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 13, 2024, 01:14:10 pm
This bit would suggest they've identified and taken action.

It would suggest it but it doesn't say it. Referring something to the police in this day and age means very little and "acted on in line with our sanctions policy" could mean they've cancelled tickets.  You'd think if they had actually cancelled memberships or STH they would say so as Arsenal did. I don't take much comfort from their statement.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41322 on: August 13, 2024, 03:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on August 13, 2024, 02:57:16 pm
It would suggest it but it doesn't say it. Referring something to the police in this day and age means very little and "acted on in line with our sanctions policy" could mean they've cancelled tickets.  You'd think if they had actually cancelled memberships or STH they would say so as Arsenal did. I don't take much comfort from their statement.

Surely the fact they've said they've referred something to the police means they have actually done so, meaning suspected criminal activity, meaning bot activity?
They're not going to refer someone to the police because they didn't allocate a 2nd ticket to someone on their family and friends list.

I get why there's doubt, but I don't think they outright need to declare they've cancelled memberships or go into any more detail here. They've stated they have taken action on dodgy shit.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41323 on: August 13, 2024, 03:53:31 pm »
I understood there was a good reason why Fan Updates were paused several months ago: fake photo identity documents were being used on several accounts, and this is an area where the police are involved.  I expect this will be those recent 13+ accounts that were each created by ticket transfers from three full-credit accounts.  It's crazy that that loophole was ever allowed in the first place.  It can only benefit legitimate fans if these accounts get shut down.

There is a concern for all fans though at the lack of transparency of due process and fair appeals for any fan who's done nothing wrong but who gets caught up in a trawl of supposedly suspicious behaviour.  We already know how normal users are getting blocked simply for refreshing too often or clicking too many options, which is bonkers.  The first recourse seems to be for the Sanctions team to suspend and then wait for proof of innocence, by which time sales may have been missed.  It's a worrying prospect for all of us sticking to rules.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41324 on: August 13, 2024, 06:53:52 pm »
Thanks to whoever updated the thread title :thumbup
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41325 on: Yesterday at 11:28:41 am »
Quote from: MKB on August 13, 2024, 03:53:31 pm
I understood there was a good reason why Fan Updates were paused several months ago: fake photo identity documents were being used on several accounts, and this is an area where the police are involved.  I expect this will be those recent 13+ accounts that were each created by ticket transfers from three full-credit accounts.  It's crazy that that loophole was ever allowed in the first place.  It can only benefit legitimate fans if these accounts get shut down.

There is a concern for all fans though at the lack of transparency of due process and fair appeals for any fan who's done nothing wrong but who gets caught up in a trawl of supposedly suspicious behaviour.  We already know how normal users are getting blocked simply for refreshing too often or clicking too many options, which is bonkers.  The first recourse seems to be for the Sanctions team to suspend and then wait for proof of innocence, by which time sales may have been missed.  It's a worrying prospect for all of us sticking to rules.

they'd surely need to be pretty bad fakes to not pass those fan id checks?  ;D it's not like they can check them physically which is where it's easier to tell. it's not really a foolproof system in any case, as there's people with multiple passports under slightly different names who probably can skirt past the checks if they wanted to.

there was also a pretty big case against some concert touts who weren't prosecuted for bots/touting but more that they were using fake names to purchase tickets.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41326 on: Today at 02:42:18 pm »
I get the impression that they're going to be keeping the hospitality tickets on the same hallmaps as the standard tickets this season to try to get them shifted.

All hospitality tickets are currently shown on the normal hallmaps and they've never been visible that way previously.

Man Utd do it this way too and I guess it's to try to get people to pick them up when they get sick of refreshing for a cheap seat.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41327 on: Today at 02:54:43 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:42:18 pm
I get the impression that they're going to be keeping the hospitality tickets on the same hallmaps as the standard tickets this season to try to get them shifted.

All hospitality tickets are currently shown on the normal hallmaps and they've never been visible that way previously.

Man Utd do it this way too and I guess it's to try to get people to pick them up when they get sick of refreshing for a cheap seat.
Plus if a tourist logs on he will see the hospo tickets and buy them rather than pay the same to a random person outside.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41328 on: Today at 03:19:07 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:42:18 pm
I get the impression that they're going to be keeping the hospitality tickets on the same hallmaps as the standard tickets this season to try to get them shifted.

All hospitality tickets are currently shown on the normal hallmaps and they've never been visible that way previously.

Man Utd do it this way too and I guess it's to try to get people to pick them up when they get sick of refreshing for a cheap seat.

What's the betting that they forget to turn the hospo config off again on 4th September and it being tagged as 'suspicious activity' AGAIN - Not TO cock up
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41329 on: Today at 03:31:59 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:19:07 pm
What's the betting that they forget to turn the hospo config off again on 4th September and it being tagged as 'suspicious activity' AGAIN - Not TO cock up

The email wording was so poor it sounded like they were genuinely ignorant to the reason why ineligible members were getting tickets. They definitely know it was their fault
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41330 on: Today at 04:02:17 pm »
None of it is the TO's fault to be honest, they are just busy.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #41331 on: Today at 05:08:19 pm »
Oh they will definitely forget to turn if off again in September

Absolutely nailed on
