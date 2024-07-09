« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1028 1029 1030 1031 1032 [1033]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!  (Read 2232110 times)

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41280 on: August 3, 2024, 03:17:37 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on August  3, 2024, 02:25:16 pm
What is the benefit of being on 4+ beyond access to the ballot for the really competitive games?

Do you get privileged access to any other sales compared to people without 4+?

Thanks for any help in advance!

Thats all it is. It gives you access to all games in ballots and the following additional sales. People on 3 or less cant initially apply for tickets to the traditional big 6 opponents, Everton and the last home game. Only if theres tickets left over do the requirements get reduced. It makes getting tickets to these games less competitive because theres less people eligible to go for them, as long as youre in the 4+ group.
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,970
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41281 on: August 3, 2024, 04:09:53 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on August  3, 2024, 02:25:16 pm
What is the benefit of being on 4+ beyond access to the ballot for the really competitive games?

Do you get privileged access to any other sales compared to people without 4+?

Thanks for any help in advance!
I think the only games that didnt go to 3+ were City, Everton and maybe United. All the rest did.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41282 on: Yesterday at 12:07:38 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on August  3, 2024, 04:09:53 pm
I think the only games that didnt go to 3+ were City, Everton and maybe United. All the rest did.

Chelsea was Midweek and Arsenal was the first game with the new stand open, spurs out of the race by then

There were a lot of extra seats wasn't there, think when Arsenal ballot was initially done there was a 1 in 1.2 chance of success

A LOT more got to 4+ last season with credit transfers and the extra seats being there, I don't think any will drop below that again for a long time, the odds this time round will have been 1 in 2-3 ish I reckon
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41283 on: Yesterday at 12:50:35 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:07:38 pm
Chelsea was Midweek and Arsenal was the first game with the new stand open, spurs out of the race by then

There were a lot of extra seats wasn't there, think when Arsenal ballot was initially done there was a 1 in 1.2 chance of success

A LOT more got to 4+ last season with credit transfers and the extra seats being there, I don't think any will drop below that again for a long time, the odds this time round will have been 1 in 2-3 ish I reckon

Spurs was ridiculous. Hundreds of seats left on the day because they didnt have time to do an all members sale
Logged

Offline Oh Yes BisCAN

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • Where Kenny played...
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41284 on: Yesterday at 10:49:04 pm »
Anyone been asked to do the Fan Update yet? I warned a mate who got lucky in ballot for first time for Brentford to keep look out for email, but I'm now being harrassed daily because he hasn't had anything yet  ;D
Logged
"Has everybody heard... the bird is the word?" @rabbitrabbiton

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41285 on: Today at 10:24:15 am »
Last fan update we seen was around the november 2022 bulk sales. There has been no mention of it since that I have seen.
Logged

Offline tgi91

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41286 on: Today at 02:28:08 pm »
I asked about fan update the other day, as I've not been to PL for a few years, but not missed European night for 10+ yrs etc.

They said this

Quote
"Please be advised not all supporters had to complete fan update, this was picked at random, if you did not receive an email asking you to complete fan update then you did not need to do this"
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41287 on: Today at 04:03:22 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 02:28:08 pm
I asked about fan update the other day, as I've not been to PL for a few years, but not missed European night for 10+ yrs etc.

They said this

Random my ass - was for those who met the criteria they set of STH, 13+, new 13+ and those who got them in the ballots one year
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,894
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #41288 on: Today at 05:42:31 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 02:28:08 pm
I asked about fan update the other day, as I've not been to PL for a few years, but not missed European night for 10+ yrs etc.

They said this


That's a new one ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 1028 1029 1030 1031 1032 [1033]   Go Up
« previous next »
 