I tried Mastercard, Visa, credit cards, debit cards, Monzo, everything. Nothing works. Why do I need to fucking guess which combination of address matches perfectly? I work in databasing, data quality and matching is notoriously bloody awful. Only this website seems to want you to thread the needle.



Eventually they asked me to send screenshots of the basket and have reserved the seats, they say they'll call to take payment later today.



I've left a stinking review of the chat.



I want to give you my money, why do you hate me so much?



Sounds like you're going to get sorted eventually, but what a horrible experience to go through. The toll these things take on you mentally is hard to appreciate until you've been through it. The fact that it's the team your passionate about screwing you over makes it so much worse.Might be worth comparing notes with the guy that last posted on the credit card problems thread https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355248.120 to see if he's had any resolution yet for a similar issue. He had some additional information initially about what was blocking his accounts and it was being further investigated.