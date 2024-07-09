« previous next »
Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 01:43:13 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 01:18:17 pm
No the club definitely need that extra £1m a season. On top of the extra hospo

With the extra CL revenue from this season as well they'll be making more than £1m from ticket sales. It just wasn't needed.
RMG

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 02:02:54 pm
Got a new phone, can I just log on to google account on google wallet to have access to my membership or do I need to go on club website and download pass again?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 02:07:42 pm
Should be able to just log into the google wallet
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 02:36:43 pm
Quote from: RMG on Yesterday at 02:02:54 pm
Got a new phone, can I just log on to google account on google wallet to have access to my membership or do I need to go on club website and download pass again?

I changed recently there. Samsung to new Samsung.

When I installed everything and logged into Google wallet on new phone, all my passes and cards were already there. Now I have them on 2 phones.

You shouldn't need to redownload.
PHIL.

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 03:52:13 pm
So much for the update being early in the week.

This is all a bit ridiculous now.
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm
Wonder if they're waiting on the Ipswich sale tomorrow. I know it's nothing like the bulks numbers wise but they could be testing something on it then maybe.
MKB

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 04:03:12 pm
The delay in announcing the new sale dates is concerning.  It can only mean that SeatGeek have not yet given confidence that there won't be a repeat of last week.  I'm surprised the Club are not at least giving the Brentford home sale a go on its own to buy some time while whatever additional protections are being developed/tested are done.  If people are buying only one game and you throttle the inflow more conservatively than usual, even if an account with eligibility for the 13+ sale launches an attack, the server might still struggle on.

I'm a bit nervy about tomorrow morning's Ipswich away, not least finding out which credit cards are still working this season.  Hopefully, people with away credits are long standing and unlikely to be risking their accounts by running scripts to break the system.
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 04:03:20 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:32:36 pm
Everyone seems very keen to spend their money don't they

Can't blame travel etc either because everyone knows what games they have tickets for... they just don't know what seat their arse will be on

Most will have an extra pay day now too to put towards the extra £1 a game of "obscene" (2%) ticket price rises

i don't think anyone has said the 2% increase itself in isolation are 'obscene', but the trajectory is. and then we're at £60-ish for a match, which is wild already.

west ham are charging their fans up to £110 for man city at home. like it might seem outlandish now with 2% increases but eventually we'll end up there. just the same way concert tickets in the UK have followed the US pricing model.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 04:10:18 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm
Wonder if they're waiting on the Ipswich sale tomorrow. I know it's nothing like the bulks numbers wise but they could be testing something on it then maybe.

Theyve changed their plans on the Ipswich sale so tickets get bought this week. It was originally going to be in a weeks time or possibly later. Theyre definitely trying a smaller sale first and buying time for the bulk home sale.
MKB

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 04:25:10 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 04:10:18 pm
Theyve changed their plans on the Ipswich sale so tickets get bought this week. It was originally going to be in a weeks time or possibly later.
If you're basing that on what I said, it's not necessarily true.  Phil was speaking from memory when I asked when the Ipswich sale was likely to be, and he said he thought it was in two weeks.  It's possible they've brought that sale forward, but it's also possible it was always earmarked for tomorrow and he just wasn't quite right in his answer.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 04:34:22 pm
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 04:25:10 pm
If you're basing that on what I said, it's not necessarily true.  Phil was speaking from memory when I asked when the Ipswich sale was likely to be, and he said he thought it was in two weeks.  It's possible they've brought that sale forward, but it's also possible it was always earmarked for tomorrow and he just wasn't quite right in his answer.

Ah right, thought most away sales were normally around that time anyway though? Correct me if Im wrong
ABJ

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 04:58:08 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 04:34:22 pm
Ah right, thought most away sales were normally around that time anyway though? Correct me if Im wrong
Having the sale now is fairly normal as the match is 3 weeks away this Saturday, the guaranteed sale for aways is always around 2-3 weeks before the match.
PaulF

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 05:06:44 pm
If it makes anyone feel any better, I've just realised there is a ballot for normal people to have a hope of getting tickets. So if you're in the ballot you're way ahead of me.
I'm thinking I need to set myself a reminder there is one in November too :)
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 05:30:15 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:06:44 pm
If it makes anyone feel any better, I've just realised there is a ballot for normal people to have a hope of getting tickets. So if you're in the ballot you're way ahead of me.
I'm thinking I need to set myself a reminder there is one in November too :)

Just register for all the additional sales so youve at least got a chance of getting some on ticket exchange.
PaulF

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Yesterday at 07:44:19 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 05:30:15 pm
Just register for all the additional sales so youve at least got a chance of getting some on ticket exchange.

Good idea.  I didn't know you could do that. Thanks.
kalle-anka

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 08:47:44 am
Payments not going through today for Ipswich  :no
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 08:58:06 am
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 08:47:44 am
Payments not going through today for Ipswich  :no

 :butt
kalle-anka

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 11:36:49 am
Got this from a mate after I asked him if he could checkout;
No, had the TO call me, they booked them manually, theyll call me later to take payment
77kop05

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 12:00:21 pm
All bodes well for the 13+ sale.  :-\
anitrella

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 12:04:20 pm
Emails out, Brentford Forest and Bournemouth first on 31/07 8.15
NickoH

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 12:06:33 pm
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 12:04:20 pm
Emails out, Brentford Forest and Bournemouth first on 31/07 8.15

Just got the same
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 12:06:52 pm
Sites not worth attacking if there's only 3 games on sale
NickoH

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 12:07:41 pm
New links to be sent out
30fiver

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Today at 12:07:51 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 12:40:39 pm
No 30fiver, I need to arrange my diary so it's nice to know because work places like to know in advance, they're funny like that.

Once again, you're coming at this from a position of already being sorted yourself :D

Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 12:56:48 pm
Spoken like a true git, who once again has got their tickets sorted, and everybody should be grateful paying more and have to arrange their work diary to fit in

You know you'll be given fair notice, and have a full day to buy them. At worse will have to pay upper Annie Road prices. If I wasn't sorted I'd be wanting the sale to be as late as realistically possible or sell in smaller batches so its not much of an outlay, didnt want it as soon as it was with being away

Everyone looks at the negatives rather than the positives of being easier to afford a sale in august than July or in smaller bunches throughout the year, which given the backlash at the £1 increases you'd think more would be bothered about! or see the benefit in, but no.. pitchforks and torches and 'you only think that because you're sorted' which isnt the case

