Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40840 on: Today at 01:43:13 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:18:17 pm
No the club definitely need that extra £1m a season. On top of the extra hospo

With the extra CL revenue from this season as well they'll be making more than £1m from ticket sales. It just wasn't needed.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40841 on: Today at 02:02:54 pm »
Got a new phone, can I just log on to google account on google wallet to have access to my membership or do I need to go on club website and download pass again?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40842 on: Today at 02:07:42 pm »
Should be able to just log into the google wallet
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40843 on: Today at 02:36:43 pm »
Quote from: RMG on Today at 02:02:54 pm
Got a new phone, can I just log on to google account on google wallet to have access to my membership or do I need to go on club website and download pass again?

I changed recently there. Samsung to new Samsung.

When I installed everything and logged into Google wallet on new phone, all my passes and cards were already there. Now I have them on 2 phones.

You shouldn't need to redownload.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40844 on: Today at 03:52:13 pm »
So much for the update being early in the week.

This is all a bit ridiculous now.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40845 on: Today at 03:58:53 pm »
Wonder if they're waiting on the Ipswich sale tomorrow. I know it's nothing like the bulks numbers wise but they could be testing something on it then maybe.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40846 on: Today at 04:03:12 pm »
The delay in announcing the new sale dates is concerning.  It can only mean that SeatGeek have not yet given confidence that there won't be a repeat of last week.  I'm surprised the Club are not at least giving the Brentford home sale a go on its own to buy some time while whatever additional protections are being developed/tested are done.  If people are buying only one game and you throttle the inflow more conservatively than usual, even if an account with eligibility for the 13+ sale launches an attack, the server might still struggle on.

I'm a bit nervy about tomorrow morning's Ipswich away, not least finding out which credit cards are still working this season.  Hopefully, people with away credits are long standing and unlikely to be risking their accounts by running scripts to break the system.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40847 on: Today at 04:03:20 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:32:36 pm
Everyone seems very keen to spend their money don't they

Can't blame travel etc either because everyone knows what games they have tickets for... they just don't know what seat their arse will be on

Most will have an extra pay day now too to put towards the extra £1 a game of "obscene" (2%) ticket price rises

i don't think anyone has said the 2% increase itself in isolation are 'obscene', but the trajectory is. and then we're at £60-ish for a match, which is wild already.

west ham are charging their fans up to £110 for man city at home. like it might seem outlandish now with 2% increases but eventually we'll end up there. just the same way concert tickets in the UK have followed the US pricing model.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40848 on: Today at 04:10:18 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:58:53 pm
Wonder if they're waiting on the Ipswich sale tomorrow. I know it's nothing like the bulks numbers wise but they could be testing something on it then maybe.

Theyve changed their plans on the Ipswich sale so tickets get bought this week. It was originally going to be in a weeks time or possibly later. Theyre definitely trying a smaller sale first and buying time for the bulk home sale.
