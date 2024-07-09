The delay in announcing the new sale dates is concerning. It can only mean that SeatGeek have not yet given confidence that there won't be a repeat of last week. I'm surprised the Club are not at least giving the Brentford home sale a go on its own to buy some time while whatever additional protections are being developed/tested are done. If people are buying only one game and you throttle the inflow more conservatively than usual, even if an account with eligibility for the 13+ sale launches an attack, the server might still struggle on.



I'm a bit nervy about tomorrow morning's Ipswich away, not least finding out which credit cards are still working this season. Hopefully, people with away credits are long standing and unlikely to be risking their accounts by running scripts to break the system.