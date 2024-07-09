« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!  (Read 2200614 times)

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40720 on: Yesterday at 04:42:42 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 04:34:39 pm
Three is better than most. Only got the one

Wow I was lucky then. Sorry to hear you only got one. I've been on 19 since Istanbul and missed the sale during the middle east World Cup and lost my 13+ status. Been a nightmare ever since.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40721 on: Yesterday at 04:46:49 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Yesterday at 04:19:42 pm
Totally forgot about the sale today... Just clicked my unique link says sale cancelled. So am I gonna have a second chance at this? Only got three in the ballot.

Guessing thats Chelsea City and another, otherwise thats luckier than a lot of people.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40722 on: Yesterday at 05:12:49 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 04:46:49 pm
Guessing thats Chelsea City and another, otherwise thats luckier than a lot of people.

Chelsea, city and Leicester. How'd you know it would be first two mate?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40723 on: Yesterday at 05:52:13 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Yesterday at 05:12:49 pm
Chelsea, city and Leicester. How'd you know it would be first two mate?

City and Chelsea arent available to all members, only those on 4+. So if youre in that group then the chances of those are better than the others (theres the same amount of tickets but less people can register for them). Everyone has the same (very low) odds on the rest.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40724 on: Yesterday at 05:59:39 pm »
So reading between the lines with the sale yesterday, does it suggest that some of the people who actually got onto site and were able to buy tix were the ones who were 'attacking' the site for nefarious reasons?
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40725 on: Yesterday at 07:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 05:59:39 pm
So reading between the lines with the sale yesterday, does it suggest that some of the people who actually got onto site and were able to buy tix were the ones who were 'attacking' the site for nefarious reasons?

Perhaps, but genuine member here. Got in after about 20 mins waiting so I will have had a reasonable queue position, but site painfully slow and clearly something wrong, so hung around and occasionally visited a few random pages very slowly to avoid being timed out or blocked etc, then about 9.30 the site started to work properly so went into basket and cleared what was there from incredibly slow purchases for a couple of games, started selecting from scratch again and bought for all matches with no problem and then went through checkout no problem, and received confirmation email at 9.41am.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40726 on: Yesterday at 08:49:29 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Yesterday at 07:33:26 pm
Perhaps, but genuine member here. Got in after about 20 mins waiting so I will have had a reasonable queue position, but site painfully slow and clearly something wrong, so hung around and occasionally visited a few random pages very slowly to avoid being timed out or blocked etc, then about 9.30 the site started to work properly so went into basket and cleared what was there from incredibly slow purchases for a couple of games, started selecting from scratch again and bought for all matches with no problem and then went through checkout no problem, and received confirmation email at 9.41am.

This is what I did also, and got my email at 9.43. Was incredibly fortunate, and if it wasn't from people in here saying to clear the basket and reselect games I would of timed out
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40727 on: Today at 09:12:22 am »
Quote from: Dagro on Yesterday at 08:49:29 pm
This is what I did also, and got my email at 9.43. Was incredibly fortunate, and if it wasn't from people in here saying to clear the basket and reselect games I would of timed out

I thought this - rushed and finished with about 30 seconds to spare at around the same time - but I didn't get timed out, I therefore went back in and boxed  another couple of people on the F&F, which was nice.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40728 on: Today at 09:14:43 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on July 17, 2024, 11:27:48 am
In & out within 10 minutes or so. All four of us in our usual spec for every game (front of 105) - couldn't have went any better.

Was considering taking a day's holiday but it's been fairly quiet in work today anyway (I'm head of comms at the LFC ticket office)

:lmao
