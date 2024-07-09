So reading between the lines with the sale yesterday, does it suggest that some of the people who actually got onto site and were able to buy tix were the ones who were 'attacking' the site for nefarious reasons?



Perhaps, but genuine member here. Got in after about 20 mins waiting so I will have had a reasonable queue position, but site painfully slow and clearly something wrong, so hung around and occasionally visited a few random pages very slowly to avoid being timed out or blocked etc, then about 9.30 the site started to work properly so went into basket and cleared what was there from incredibly slow purchases for a couple of games, started selecting from scratch again and bought for all matches with no problem and then went through checkout no problem, and received confirmation email at 9.41am.