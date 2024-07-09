if they did it (which again, i do not support Phil Dutton if you're reading this!), you'd assume the Club would want payment up front for half a season or so



so effectively just a season ticket but a premium one



Just do that then. Give those on 13+ a season ticket / premium season ticket, whatever you want to call it. Gets rid of a load off the waiting list and saves issues like this happening a couple of times a year, which is a load of aggro and hassle for fans and club alike.Continue the ballots like they do now for those below the 13+ threshold and allocate the seats randomly to those successful, without the need for the actual sales and seat selection process.Continue the ACS the way it is and the selling of match by match cup tickets the way they currently do as well.