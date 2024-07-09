Okay, the site is working well now and those who were already in needed to clear their basket of old tickets and then re-select and it is now working properly and quickly and goes through checkout fine.



Not sure how we avoided being chucked back into queue but once it was obvious it was slow we avoided clicking too many pages and basically sat it out, which seemed to work until the site worked properly again, which seemed to be about 9.30am.



If it wasn't for this forum we wouldn't have spotted to clear basket of old tickets, so thank you to everyone on here for sharing info. But the fact remains that this shouldn't be happening in the first place.