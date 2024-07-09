« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!

mikey_LFC

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40240 on: Today at 09:31:04 am
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 09:29:40 am
I am meaning do I click the join queue link again and wait until 11?

Yep. Unfortunately.
Dagro

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40241 on: Today at 09:31:08 am
Quote from: d_sig8489 on Today at 09:29:38 am
Keep trying, it just let me check out. I was in when it crashed but seems like they're letting those in process

Mine still has the proceed button greyed out so can't do anything
MKB

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40242 on: Today at 09:31:37 am
Quote from: Doc Evil on Today at 09:26:49 am
Yup. This. Needs an update button and would reduce server calls by 95%

Given we've been calling for that for several years, it's never going to happen.
To be fair, no matter how badly designed the website is, provided they manage the number of concurrent users to something it can cope with, it shouldn't matter.
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40243 on: Today at 09:32:04 am
Quote from: d_sig8489 on Today at 09:29:38 am
Keep trying, it just let me check out. I was in when it crashed but seems like they're letting those in process

Didn't let me, shoved me to the back of the queue
TheBionicCarrot

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40244 on: Today at 09:32:39 am
If anybody was in the site and buying when the "under maintenance" screen came up & has kept it open - keep refreshing.

I just did and it let me back in.  I had to empty my basket of the tickets I selected previously.  But when I went back to choose seats again, it was all working like a dream - not the refreshing delays of first time around (I guess because everyone has been kicked out now).

Managed to click through all 9 games and buy 2 each.  Check out worked too.  Through pure dogged persistence and a large dose of luck I seem to have got sorted...
hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40245 on: Today at 09:32:46 am
Quote from: d_sig8489 on Today at 09:29:38 am
Keep trying, it just let me check out. I was in when it crashed but seems like they're letting those in process

Not letting me process, kicked me out altogether
D🐶G

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40246 on: Today at 09:33:17 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:32:04 am
Didn't let me, shoved me to the back of the queue
Same here. Clicked on the site and it sent me straight to the back of the queue regardless of all the matches I had in my basket.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40247 on: Today at 09:33:28 am
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:23:46 am
If anyone manages to get hold of anyone from the Club, please ask them what they are doing about issuing new unique id's to people who were already on the site.  It's likely the ones already used will fail, according to what they claim and what some have experienced previously.

I'd expect this to be the case, or those end up at the back of The queue

Neither is acceptable

It needs a full reset
TheBionicCarrot

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40248 on: Today at 09:33:39 am
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 09:31:08 am
Mine still has the proceed button greyed out so can't do anything

Delete the tickets in your basket and click through the games to buy them all again.  It works.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40249 on: Today at 09:34:09 am
Its just let me check out as well. Lets hope they don't cancel the tickets.
kopitenkw

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40250 on: Today at 09:34:16 am
I was in the queue on my mobile phone while travelling into work. Now sat at my desk in the office. If I click on the link again from my laptop do you think it will find my current queue position or crash me out as I will then be trying to log in on two different devices?
mikey_LFC

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40251 on: Today at 09:34:19 am
Quote from: TheBionicCarrot on Today at 09:32:39 am
If anybody was in the site and buying when the "under maintenance" screen came up & has kept it open - keep refreshing.

I just did and it let me back in.  I had to empty my basket of the tickets I selected previously.  But when I went back to choose seats again, it was all working like a dream - not the refreshing delays of first time around (I guess because everyone has been kicked out now).

Managed to click through all 9 games and buy 2 each.  Check out worked too.  Through pure dogged persistence and a large dose of luck I seem to have got sorted...

I did this for a timeout error eventually then went to the back of the queue.
Nunezgrof121

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40252 on: Today at 09:34:28 am
I just went back on to my original page that I got booted, and it's let me back in, and I've just got all 106 kop and checked out  :o
swoopy

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40253 on: Today at 09:34:34 am
Quote from: kopitenkw on Today at 09:34:16 am
I was in the queue on my mobile phone while travelling into work. Now sat at my desk in the office. If I click on the link again from my laptop do you think it will find my current queue position or crash me out as I will then be trying to log in on two different devices?

It should find the same position
MKB

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40254 on: Today at 09:37:27 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:33:28 am
I'd expect this to be the case, or those end up at the back of The queue

Neither is acceptable

It needs a full reset
Agreed.  Least worse option would be to postpone until 08:15 tomorrow, and re-issue new links to everyone today.
pistol

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40255 on: Today at 09:42:44 am
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 09:19:09 am
Now sent to the back of the queue with a position of over 7,000. This after being in by 8:45 and having several matches in my basket. Once again, an absolute shambles. Cant think of any other organisation who would constantly get away with such piss poor service to their regular customers.

FFS - I'm 6000 and that was the position I got at the start so must have been pretty much at the back!
Malachys15

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40256 on: Today at 09:43:04 am
I can see them having this 11am sale tomorrow
LFCStuart

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40257 on: Today at 09:43:15 am
If they can get it back up and working properly today that would be best, as postponing until tomorrow would have a huge knock-on effect on the ballot sale which will inconvenience many more people than today's 13+ sale.
Dagro

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40258 on: Today at 09:44:37 am
Quote from: choi on Today at 09:29:35 am
Just checked out after emptying my 'released tickets' basket and selecting seats again

Mate thank you so much, thats worked for me!
Dagro

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40259 on: Today at 09:46:32 am
Quote from: TheBionicCarrot on Today at 09:33:39 am
Delete the tickets in your basket and click through the games to buy them all again.  It works.

Yeah thank you that did work. I thought it was odd to get the message about extending my time in order to complete my purchase. But didnt wanna try releasing all tickets
qBlaz3

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40260 on: Today at 09:47:16 am
I was in and clicking trying to basket seat as the site crashed and it didnt let me keep access to the site probably because nothing actually basketed. Luckily have my brother in the queue still or Id be at the back
includo

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40261 on: Today at 09:47:19 am
Well done to those who were still in and not booted and was able to checkout but quite funny the club can't even suspend a sale properly either!
mikey_LFC

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40262 on: Today at 09:47:35 am
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 09:44:37 am
Mate thank you so much, thats worked for me!

How do you get back to the basket though? Mine just takes me to the queue?
includo

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40263 on: Today at 09:48:52 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:47:35 am
How do you get back to the basket though? Mine just takes me to the queue?

Think you had to have the maintenance page and a session that was still valid and not expired?
DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40264 on: Today at 09:49:02 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:33:28 am
I'd expect this to be the case, or those end up at the back of The queue

Neither is acceptable

It needs a full reset

Has just happened to one of ours. Was in, got booted out, put to the back of the queue, refreshed again and link no longer working now.
mikey_LFC

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40265 on: Today at 09:49:39 am
Quote from: includo on Today at 09:48:52 am
Think you had to have the maintenance page and a session that was still valid and not expired?

Ah, so anyone who got in too early will be fucked as they got the timeout page from the maintenance bit.
includo

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40266 on: Today at 09:50:48 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:49:39 am
Ah, so anyone who got in too early will be fucked as they got the timeout page from the maintenance bit.

Yeah looks like if your link expired you got put to the back of queue (still who knows if the same link will work again tho lol  :butt)
Mr.Savage

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40267 on: Today at 09:54:33 am
Anyone getting an invalid transaction error when attempting to get in their basket?
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40268 on: Today at 09:56:32 am
Chat claiming people are not buying tickets despite presenting evidence to the contrary
hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40269 on: Today at 09:56:59 am »


Liverpool FC Help
@D173HY
13+ Members Sale Update:  We would like to apologise to all supporters experiencing issues in this mornings sale. The queue will re-open at 11am and prioritise supporters with 19 League Home Credits + ACS registration. We advise all supporters to remain in the queue.
qBlaz3

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40270 on: Today at 09:57:52 am
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 09:56:59 am

Liverpool FC Help
@D173HY
13+ Members Sale Update:  We would like to apologise to all supporters experiencing issues in this mornings sale. The queue will re-open at 11am and prioritise supporters with 19 League Home Credits + ACS registration. We advise all supporters to remain in the queue.

Ehh? How are they gonna prioritise 19 creds and ACS if were already in the fking queue
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40271 on: Today at 09:57:57 am
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 09:56:59 am

Liverpool FC Help
@D173HY
13+ Members Sale Update:  We would like to apologise to all supporters experiencing issues in this mornings sale. The queue will re-open at 11am and prioritise supporters with 19 League Home Credits + ACS registration. We advise all supporters to remain in the queue.

So we'll get jumped up the queue if we have that?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
Reply #40272 on: Today at 09:58:55 am
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 09:56:59 am

Liverpool FC Help
@D173HY
13+ Members Sale Update:  We would like to apologise to all supporters experiencing issues in this mornings sale. The queue will re-open at 11am and prioritise supporters with 19 League Home Credits + ACS registration. We advise all supporters to remain in the queue.

Haha I wonder how many will fall for this

Edit - 2 already :lmao
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40273 on: Today at 09:59:32 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:58:55 am
Haha I wonder how many will fall for this

Edit - 2 already :lmao

Shitty thing to do for stressed people
Online hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40274 on: Today at 10:00:14 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:58:55 am
Haha I wonder how many will fall for this

Edit - 2 already :lmao

Haha . Shows how fucked my head is with all this shit 😂😂😂
Online kalle-anka

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40275 on: Today at 10:00:38 am »
As I understand it if you got onto the site too early you timed out, but if you got in after say 30min you didn't and its them that are still on the site atm...??
Online anfieldash

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40276 on: Today at 10:00:40 am »
Okay, the site is working well now and those who were already in needed to clear their basket of old tickets and then re-select and it is now working properly and quickly and goes through checkout fine.

Not sure how we avoided being chucked back into queue but once it was obvious it was slow we avoided clicking too many pages and basically sat it out, which seemed to work until the site worked properly again, which seemed to be about 9.30am.

If it wasn't for this forum we wouldn't have spotted to clear basket of old tickets, so thank you to everyone on here for sharing info. But the fact remains that this shouldn't be happening in the first place.
