Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!  (Read 2184813 times)

Offline Samio

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40000 on: July 11, 2024, 08:04:46 pm »
Dilemma this year as I'm on 13+ but probably can only make 3 or 4 games this year due to a change in circumstances.
Offline ben9011

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40001 on: July 11, 2024, 08:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Samio on July 11, 2024, 08:04:46 pm
Dilemma this year as I'm on 13+ but probably can only make 3 or 4 games this year due to a change in circumstances.

Just buy them an pass the spare be stupid to let 13 status go with changes apparently on the horizon, suppose depends how soon you think youll be able to go regular again though. 13 is a serious grind nowadays.
Offline Samio

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40002 on: July 11, 2024, 08:34:01 pm »
Yeah don't I know it! Will only be for one season I think.
Offline ben9011

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40003 on: July 11, 2024, 10:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Samio on July 11, 2024, 08:34:01 pm
Yeah don't I know it! Will only be for one season I think.

If one season deffo buy the credits and give the card to a mate or relative for a year, be daft to drop off
Offline samifan

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40004 on: Yesterday at 07:29:43 am »
Anyone Know wheres the link  to Sevilla sale, nothing showing on sales page , thanks
Offline noneoftheabove

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40005 on: Yesterday at 07:31:15 am »
Offline [streety]

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40006 on: Yesterday at 08:01:39 am »
No idea where the queue link is though. Guess it will appear at 8.15am.

EDIT
Scrap that. Going through the main ticketing link puts you in the queue.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:08:10 am by [streety] »
Offline cdav

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40007 on: Yesterday at 08:16:39 am »
Position 4900 in the queue
Offline samifan

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40008 on: Yesterday at 08:18:40 am »
Quote from: [streety] on Yesterday at 08:01:39 am
No idea where the queue link is though. Guess it will appear at 8.15am.

EDIT
Scrap that. Going through the main ticketing link puts you in the queue.

Cheers mate, in now at 9000s!
Offline noneoftheabove

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40009 on: Yesterday at 08:26:30 am »
Has anyone on 13 plus had an email providing a link to Wednesdays sale? I've not had anything yet.
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40010 on: Yesterday at 08:26:59 am »
Cant go, but thought Id check out the website anyway. Got 500 and could have sat anywhere I wanted  :butt
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40011 on: Yesterday at 08:27:29 am »
Quote from: noneoftheabove on Yesterday at 08:26:30 am
Has anyone on 13 plus had an email providing a link to Wednesdays sale? I've not had anything yet.

They said all unique links are out Monday on the ballot email
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40012 on: Yesterday at 09:22:30 am »
Has the ticket site crashed?
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40013 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:22:30 am
Has the ticket site crashed?

Probably people testing out their bots still work for the late sales for the new season
Offline AnfieldTipster

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40014 on: Yesterday at 09:33:02 am »
I honestly don't understand this at all...

I am in the queue for the Sevilla game tickets and there are 979 people in front of me, yet my queue number is 120,714. There cant be 120k worth of tabs/sessions open surely?
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40015 on: Yesterday at 09:45:46 am »
I cant get back onto the site. I give up
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40016 on: Yesterday at 09:52:42 am »
Had two in my basket for adults and wouldnt let me proceed because it said I needed to state adult  or junior , couldnt do anything , signed out back in queue and know system crashed
Offline TTB

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40017 on: Yesterday at 09:55:02 am »
Same. Had 4 tickets basket, tried to change names, crashed and put me back in the queue.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40018 on: Yesterday at 10:05:22 am »
Yeah same. I tried to change the name for one of the tickets and it crashed. Kept on going back in the queue and every now and then I got the site under maintenance message. Had two in L5 too..frustrating.

Swerving it now
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40019 on: Yesterday at 11:29:00 am »
Quote from: AnfieldTipster on Yesterday at 09:33:02 am
I honestly don't understand this at all...

I am in the queue for the Sevilla game tickets and there are 979 people in front of me, yet my queue number is 120,714. There cant be 120k worth of tabs/sessions open surely?

Daily amount of sessions or maybe counting on from yesterday
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40020 on: Yesterday at 12:13:10 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldTipster on Yesterday at 09:33:02 am
I honestly don't understand this at all...

I am in the queue for the Sevilla game tickets and there are 979 people in front of me, yet my queue number is 120,714. There cant be 120k worth of tabs/sessions open surely?

There could have been. When you open it up to all seasies and members that could reach over 100k
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40021 on: Yesterday at 12:16:11 pm »
So as we speak there's still no announcement or confirmation that the current credits system stays with 2 distribution etc for the league and Cups are still exempt from the credit system.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40022 on: Yesterday at 12:22:56 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 12:16:11 pm
So as we speak there's still no announcement or confirmation that the current credits system stays with 2 distribution etc for the league and Cups are still exempt from the credit system.

There wasn't last season either...
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40023 on: Yesterday at 12:31:57 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 12:16:11 pm
So as we speak there's still no announcement or confirmation that the current credits system stays with 2 distribution etc for the league and Cups are still exempt from the credit system.

Cup credits still dont move account if you transfer to F&F, Ive confirmed it twice

I think I remember they generally said there wont be a change to how credits work across the board as well so assuming all rules for league games still apply too?
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40024 on: Yesterday at 12:59:31 pm »
When they first launched the rules around distributing they said it was being put in place to "allow supporters to get used to the new rules around forwarding". We're still here now 3 years later.

They have no desire to change things.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40025 on: Yesterday at 04:37:38 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 12:59:31 pm
When they first launched the rules around distributing they said it was being put in place to "allow supporters to get used to the new rules around forwarding". We're still here now 3 years later.

They have no desire to change things.
Yeah, there was talk that the F&F would have 2 lists (1 to buy for/1 to transfer).. and having 20 on each list going down to 6... but that appears to have fallen by the roadside
Logged
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40026 on: Yesterday at 06:39:40 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 12:59:31 pm
When they first launched the rules around distributing they said it was being put in place to "allow supporters to get used to the new rules around forwarding". We're still here now 3 years later.

They have no desire to change things.

Shower Of Shite would push back harder than a bird on all 4s that's why
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40027 on: Yesterday at 06:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 12:22:56 pm
There wasn't last season either...

Yeah they won't announce things if they're staying the same

Assume it's the same, until they say different

This is why people got their knickers twisted over autocup thinking they can't choose their seat anymore
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #40028 on: Today at 01:44:52 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 04:37:38 pm
Yeah, there was talk that the F&F would have 2 lists (1 to buy for/1 to transfer).. and having 20 on each list going down to 6... but that appears to have fallen by the roadside

The problem with this is there are genuinely people who will buy tickets for more than 20 people at any given time so it would make it unfeasible. There are some big groups who travel around with each other, we've got about 10 people in our group and from time to time we rely on others to get tickets for us and each of those have double figure groups as well.
