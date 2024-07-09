The club don't help themselves though.

The rules they've implemented have allowed 13+ memberships to be built up by allowing credits to be forwarded on.

STH seats not counting as credits makes it much harder for people on non 13+ to build up credits and encourages hoarding of credits from those on 13+.

Websites advertising hundreds of tickets for each match that the club could buy and then ban all those memberships / STHs abusing the system.

Website blocking people for refreshing the page.



Absolutely. Criticism of sections of our fan base doesn't absolve the club of blame.It's an absolute state and arguably needs significant investment and a massive project to resolve it. The issue is no solution is going to please everyone. People on 13+ want no change.Members on 4+ want either another tier to make it easier for them to stay in that spot or move up to 13+ and those on 0-3 are left in limbo.I'd argue the mess of forwarding tickets and credits should be binned.If you buy a ticket and can't go it goes back to the club. I no longer live in Liverpool so the chances of me getting a ticket through this is low..my mates all have kids and by and large don't get to as many games now.But that would alienate other members. I don't like it, but I'm not likely to benefit from the forwarding or lose out if it changes.