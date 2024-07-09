« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 995 996 997 998 999 [1000]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!  (Read 2180280 times)

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,022
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39960 on: Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 06:17:14 pm
The club dont want people building credits because eventually the same people end up going all the time on loyalty. Theyre going to make changes and itll be even harder after that

What changes are likely to happen?
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,812
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39961 on: Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 07:26:09 pm
I had both options at the start, just picks the 13+ and then letter that week looked back and it only had the 13+ option.

Same, I accidentally picked one of the games in both the 13+ and the all members at first as I didn't realise and hadn't scrolled down far enough to the next game!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39962 on: Today at 07:24:15 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm
What changes are likely to happen?

They have to stop people being able to jump to 13+ at some point. How they do that is just speculation at the moment. Therell probably be a system where you cant go to every game unless you were in 13+ in this current system (other clubs just ballot everything in low-tiered memberships), and those on 13+ have a use it or lose it policy where they cant go back if they miss too many games.
Logged

Offline dug77

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39963 on: Today at 07:54:48 am »
Did pretty well yesterday. Got Brentford and Fulham with a mate and because Im 4+, got City also. Last season I got none of the 4+ in the ballot but got in the additional sales.
Logged

Offline Kls89

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39964 on: Today at 08:16:16 am »
They need to stop credit forwarding. If you forward a ticket on, the credit is forfeited.
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39965 on: Today at 08:36:30 am »
Quote from: Kls89 on Today at 08:16:16 am
They need to stop credit forwarding. If you forward a ticket on, the credit is forfeited.

Agree with this. If someones in 13+ they can buy and forward games to another member and from what I can tell swap the 13+ status to the other member, or even possibly keep both on 13+. If you lose the credit it shouldnt get passed on, it should just get lost.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39966 on: Today at 08:41:37 am »
See spirit of shankly put out a statement..I guess a few higher ups have finally found themselves on the thin end of the wedge now
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39967 on: Today at 09:01:15 am »
SOS putting out a statement and asking the club about this is a complete waste of time. Someone on their Twitter thread wanted clarification on how the club run the ballot, its a lottery for fuck sake how else would they run it?! Simple fact is that the club sent out a questionnaire a few years ago and the overwhelming response was that fans wanted ballots and people can't just kick off when they don't get what they want!
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39968 on: Today at 09:04:48 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:01:15 am
SOS putting out a statement and asking the club about this is a complete waste of time. Someone on their Twitter thread wanted clarification on how the club run the ballot, its a lottery for fuck sake how else would they run it?! Simple fact is that the club sent out a questionnaire a few years ago and the overwhelming response was that fans wanted ballots and people can't just kick off when they don't get what they want!

Like I said. A few loud voices have obviously been shafted.

I've had no luck in the league ballots probably since it's inception. I got Villa yesterday. That's literally how ballots work
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39969 on: Today at 09:13:47 am »
Imagine flipping a fair coin, heads you win tails you lose. Complaining about the ballot is like flipping tails three times in a row and being convinced the coin is rigged and wanting to do something else
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39970 on: Today at 09:17:59 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 09:13:47 am
Imagine flipping a fair coin, heads you win tails you lose. Complaining about the ballot is like flipping tails three times in a row and being convinced the coin is rigged and wanting to do something else

Precisely. Like practically every single member "I want a system that suits me"
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,850
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39971 on: Today at 09:24:22 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:17:59 am
Precisely. Like practically every single member "I want a system that suits me"

The club don't help themselves though.
The rules they've implemented have allowed 13+ memberships to be built up by allowing credits to be forwarded on.
STH seats not counting as credits makes it much harder for people on non 13+ to build up credits and encourages hoarding of credits from those on 13+.
Websites advertising hundreds of tickets for each match that the club could buy and then ban all those memberships / STHs abusing the system.
Website blocking people for refreshing the page.
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,191
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39972 on: Today at 09:36:24 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:24:22 am
The club don't help themselves though.
The rules they've implemented have allowed 13+ memberships to be built up by allowing credits to be forwarded on.
STH seats not counting as credits makes it much harder for people on non 13+ to build up credits and encourages hoarding of credits from those on 13+.
Websites advertising hundreds of tickets for each match that the club could buy and then ban all those memberships / STHs abusing the system.
Website blocking people for refreshing the page.

Spot on, but it's just the same every year.

The club won't do anything about the valid points above as that would mean transparency as were tickets go. It's the same across every competition home and away not just the league

Every game is sold out, they really don't care who gets the tickets or how they get them

As you say they've allowed this situation to arise, and the genie is out of the bottle now and thet have no way of getting it back in.

Don't see them ever doing anything about it.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39973 on: Today at 09:39:06 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:24:22 am
The club don't help themselves though.
The rules they've implemented have allowed 13+ memberships to be built up by allowing credits to be forwarded on.
STH seats not counting as credits makes it much harder for people on non 13+ to build up credits and encourages hoarding of credits from those on 13+.
Websites advertising hundreds of tickets for each match that the club could buy and then ban all those memberships / STHs abusing the system.
Website blocking people for refreshing the page.

Absolutely. Criticism of sections of our fan base doesn't absolve the club of blame.

It's an absolute state and arguably needs significant investment and a massive project to resolve it. The issue is no solution is going to please everyone. People on 13+ want no change.

Members on 4+ want either another tier to make it easier for them to stay in that spot or move up to 13+ and those on 0-3 are left in limbo.

I'd argue the mess of forwarding tickets and credits should be binned.

If you buy a ticket and can't go it goes back to the club. I no longer live in Liverpool so the chances of me getting a ticket through this is low..my mates all have kids and by and large don't get to as many games now.

But that would alienate other members. I don't like it, but I'm not likely to benefit from the forwarding or lose out if it changes.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,505
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39974 on: Today at 09:46:07 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:24:22 am
The club don't help themselves though.
The rules they've implemented have allowed 13+ memberships to be built up by allowing credits to be forwarded on.
STH seats not counting as credits makes it much harder for people on non 13+ to build up credits and encourages hoarding of credits from those on 13+.
Websites advertising hundreds of tickets for each match that the club could buy and then ban all those memberships / STHs abusing the system.
Website blocking people for refreshing the page.

Yeah spot on. Its not complicated for us to fathom so why so difficult for the decision makers.

This whole hoarding of credits between F&F is the biggest mistake the club have made for the masses.

Bring back the STH return as a credit and stop the sharing between mates please
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39975 on: Today at 09:54:43 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:46:07 am
Yeah spot on. Its not complicated for us to fathom so why so difficult for the decision makers.

This whole hoarding of credits between F&F is the biggest mistake the club have made for the masses.

Bring back the STH return as a credit and stop the sharing between mates please

These two points combined are a massive problem. STHs are seeminly untouchable and those members on 13+ keep credits between themselves. Credits rarely find their way into someone else's hands.
Logged

Offline samifan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39976 on: Today at 10:22:34 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:36:24 am
Spot on, but it's just the same every year.

The club won't do anything about the valid points above as that would mean transparency as were tickets go. It's the same across every competition home and away not just the league

Every game is sold out, they really don't care who gets the tickets or how they get them

As you say they've allowed this situation to arise, and the genie is out of the bottle now and thet have no way of getting it back in.

Don't see them ever doing anything about it.

Unfortunately for us the club is a business and making & increasing profits is its purpose from the owners perspective.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,510
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39977 on: Today at 11:48:46 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on July  8, 2024, 07:53:44 pm
Now this is what you call transparency.. We can dream one day


FULL BALLOT STATISTICS
420,000  tickets accessed by members via the ballot, Ticket Exchange or Ticket Transfer
174,000  members who applied for at least one ballot
42,000  members who only applied for one ballot
20,000  members who were unsuccessful in the ballot but later acquired a ticket via Ticket Exchange or Ticket Transfer for the same fixture
93,000  members obtained tickets via the ballot, Ticket Exchange or Ticket Transfer
73,000  members who were successful in the ballot at least once 
6  members who applied to all 25 ballots and were not successful once
5.8  average number of ballots each member applied to
2  members who applied to all 25 ballots and were not successful or able to get a ticket via Ticket Exchange or Ticket Transfer
13,000  more Red Members were able to obtain a ticket in the 2023/24 season compared to the 2022/23 season (an increase of 20%) 
x3  Silver Members were on average three times more likely to obtain tickets via the ballot vs Red Members. 
There were an average 5,800 Silver Members at Emirates for each home game. 
10,450  total accessibility tickets made available to members via the ballot, Ticket Exchange or Ticket Transfer 
9,000  average number of tickets purchased via Ticket Exchange or transferred to members via Ticket Transfer for Premier League Fixtures.
4,200  average number of tickets purchased via Ticket Exchange for Premier League fixtures
4,800  average numbers of tickets transferred to members for Premier League fixtures

just also noticed they did mid-season stats like this too. at that point they banned 20,000 it seems.

going (almost) full ballot is shite but maybe the transparency would lead to less people overall feeling aggrieved (assuming 13+ are ringfenced etc).
Logged
YNWA.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39978 on: Today at 12:15:16 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:48:46 am
just also noticed they did mid-season stats like this too. at that point they banned 20,000 it seems.

going (almost) full ballot is shite but maybe the transparency would lead to less people overall feeling aggrieved (assuming 13+ are ringfenced etc).

I hope this gives the push and backing for ours to do the same transparency wise

TO want to, PR/Comms don't
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39979 on: Today at 12:32:44 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:15:16 pm
I hope this gives the push and backing for ours to do the same transparency wise

TO want to, PR/Comms don't

They did release the ballot results this time last year (number of applicants, probabilities) but nothing since for PL. Almost like they took a step forward and someone told them to backtrack on it and keep us in the dark.
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,050
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39980 on: Today at 12:46:12 pm »
Did anyone on 13+ get an email to confirm you were 'successful' - just got a mate asking who is worried, but I'm on 6 so wouldn't know.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39981 on: Today at 12:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:46:12 pm
Did anyone on 13+ get an email to confirm you were 'successful' - just got a mate asking who is worried, but I'm on 6 so wouldn't know.

No, why would we? We've not entered a ballot. Those with 13+ just had to register.
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,050
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39982 on: Today at 01:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:50:05 pm
No, why would we? We've not entered a ballot. Those with 13+ just had to register.

He said he thought he got a confirmation email last year afterwards. I don't know, I've not been on 13+ for some seasons now ;D

Just thought I'd ask here to put him at ease. Cheers mate.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online Kozmapolitan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39983 on: Today at 01:55:24 pm »
Unless the club check everyone's identity at the turnstile (impractical and unsafe) or introduce a biometric check at the turnstile (pretty bold and unlikely in the near future), any ban on forwarding is easily bypassed by having a £40 burner phone with your tickets on them. People aren't just going to give up their credits if they don't go - they would either buy the ticket and let it go (if that was allowed) or just pass a burner to someone. So people can keep pushing for this (to introduce more difficulty) but realistically it isn't going to touch the sides of the problem. It's difficult to see the club ever being that interested in solving this given the huge issues it would create and the backlash from other sections of fans (they will never please everyone).
Logged

Online WelshBorderRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales - Ballot results today (9/07/24) - check your emails!
« Reply #39984 on: Today at 01:57:29 pm »
Had two 4+ cards in the ballot and just got one for Chelsea.

Completely diffrent to last season's bulk sales unfortunately.

Just wanted to know if anyone has heard or is aware of any changes to the rules surrounding tickets and membership for next season at all please?

Only prior to last season, on many an occasion I was able sell back to the club a single ticket to buy back a pair so I could sit with my lad.

Tried this last season and couldn't buy another ticket once I'd sold it back to the exchange, called the TO a couple of times and they confirmed that this was no longer possible? Seems like a flaw to me as it is completely above board and transparent?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 995 996 997 998 999 [1000]   Go Up
« previous next »
 