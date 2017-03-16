They have definitely added more validation on their system around payments.



The issue is the stage they are doing it. They should be validating the address, phone number, email with the payment provider etc... before attempting the transaction. I work in this area for a large online retailer and all the payment providers have APIs to enable 3D Secure V2 checks in advance of attempting payment. Most online payments are moving to integrated iframes to keep the payment details off their system too due to all the compliance & additional security required.



Members are getting annoyed as they are approving the transaction on their mobile devices and their bank is approving the transaction but the additional validation is then kicking in from the club which is stupid and confusing for customers. Its a dreadful customer journey experience.



In your line of work, will the payment fail if account holder and card details don't match? i.e. My mum is buying something on her account but using my card.I don't know what LFC's aim is here or what they will change to but i've been able to log in as other members but use my card successfully in different ways.1. My card number, expiry date and csv and kept the account holder details as is.2. My card number, expiry date and csv but change the form so it was my details.I'd assume if i spoke to the club or live chat, they would tell me neither of these are allowed and that card must belong to the LFC account owner.Only once, have i had the payment issue after my doing 2 factor auth and to resolve it, i used a card belong to the person i was logged in as. It's tough to debug what is going on.