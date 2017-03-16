« previous next »
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39760 on: June 29, 2024, 06:33:52 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on June 29, 2024, 01:23:27 pm
And for members on 12 and fewer: ballot results, registering for additional members sales, trying to buy through AMS, refreshing for AMS spares  ;D

Then locals on 12 with local ballots too
Offline Macca201188

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39761 on: June 30, 2024, 12:05:46 pm »
I noticed someone else mentioned this but I have just registered for me and my wee boy (8 years old) and then realised adult/junior must be a 2:1 ratio?! Surely that means max ratio and 1 of each is OK?
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39762 on: June 30, 2024, 12:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Macca201188 on June 30, 2024, 12:05:46 pm
I noticed someone else mentioned this but I have just registered for me and my wee boy (8 years old) and then realised adult/junior must be a 2:1 ratio?! Surely that means max ratio and 1 of each is OK?

Found this on the website, sounds about right. Juniors must be accompanied by an adult (minimum of 1 or maximum of 2 adults per junior is required, unless otherwise advertised).
Online jackh

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39763 on: July 2, 2024, 11:54:24 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 27, 2024, 08:32:42 am
Ticket sales for the Sevilla friend were suspended.

Wonder why?

Quote from: Fitzy. on June 28, 2024, 11:45:57 am
Any news on a new date for the sale?

My assumption is that this will be announced in the next day or two, with the members' sale registration period closing at the end of today...?
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39764 on: July 2, 2024, 12:37:34 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July  2, 2024, 11:54:24 am
My assumption is that this will be announced in the next day or two, with the members' sale registration period closing at the end of today...?

there's also autocup registrations at the moment, so the site is often 'down' to only those with unique links. maybe friday or so.

they've also given some people complimentary tickets for messing up some autocup stuff, so possibly they're just making sure they're not overselling
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39765 on: July 2, 2024, 01:43:35 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July  2, 2024, 11:54:24 am
My assumption is that this will be announced in the next day or two, with the members' sale registration period closing at the end of today...?
I assume the first sale will be next Tuesday (for Members/STs) and then maybe Thursday for General Sale with Monday used for those affected by the recent ACS error (In the ballot with 1, wrongly told successful and have been offered a free ticket for a sale on the 8th)
Offline SingFongFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39766 on: July 3, 2024, 09:02:36 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on July  2, 2024, 01:43:35 pm
I assume the first sale will be next Tuesday (for Members/STs) and then maybe Thursday for General Sale with Monday used for those affected by the recent ACS error (In the ballot with 1, wrongly told successful and have been offered a free ticket for a sale on the 8th)

Didnt they say sales are starting week commencing 15th? Hope thats still the case, Ill be struggling to do the 13+ sale if its next week!

Edit: ignore me, think thats referring to the Sevilla sale isnt it - not quite switched on yet this morning  ;D
Offline The25thofmay

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39767 on: July 3, 2024, 09:07:20 am »
Have seen people complaining about problems with bank cards in recent sales. What is usually the issue? Am about to change bank but wondering if I need to wait until after the sale?
Offline 77kop05

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39768 on: July 3, 2024, 10:18:10 am »
Quote from: The25thofmay on July  3, 2024, 09:07:20 am
Have seen people complaining about problems with bank cards in recent sales. What is usually the issue? Am about to change bank but wondering if I need to wait until after the sale?
Not sure if the same. But, many a sale auto fill was the issue for me. If I put in the same card details manually it would work fine.
Online Astagob

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39769 on: July 3, 2024, 11:20:19 am »
They have definitely added more validation on their system around payments.

The issue is the stage they are doing it. They should be validating the address, phone number, email with the payment provider etc... before attempting the transaction. I work in this area for a large online retailer and all the payment providers have APIs to enable 3D Secure V2 checks in advance of attempting payment. Most online payments are moving to integrated iframes to keep the payment details off their system too due to all the compliance & additional security required.

Members are getting annoyed as they are approving the transaction on their mobile devices and their bank is approving the transaction but the additional validation is then kicking in from the club which is stupid and confusing for customers. Its a dreadful customer journey experience.
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39770 on: July 3, 2024, 11:59:18 am »
Quote from: Astagob on July  3, 2024, 11:20:19 am
They have definitely added more validation on their system around payments.

The issue is the stage they are doing it. They should be validating the address, phone number, email with the payment provider etc... before attempting the transaction. I work in this area for a large online retailer and all the payment providers have APIs to enable 3D Secure V2 checks in advance of attempting payment. Most online payments are moving to integrated iframes to keep the payment details off their system too due to all the compliance & additional security required.

Members are getting annoyed as they are approving the transaction on their mobile devices and their bank is approving the transaction but the additional validation is then kicking in from the club which is stupid and confusing for customers. Its a dreadful customer journey experience.

In your line of work, will the payment fail if account holder and card details don't match? i.e. My mum is buying something on her account but using my card.

I don't know what LFC's aim is here or what they will change to but i've been able to log in as other members but use my card successfully in different ways.

1. My card number, expiry date and csv and kept the account holder details as is.
2. My card number, expiry date and csv but change the form so it was my details.

I'd assume if i spoke to the club or live chat, they would tell me neither of these are allowed and that card must belong to the LFC account owner.

Only once, have i had the payment issue after my doing 2 factor auth and to resolve it, i used a card belong to the person i was logged in as. It's tough to debug what is going on.
Offline LFCagro77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39771 on: July 3, 2024, 12:38:41 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 27, 2024, 08:32:42 am
Ticket sales for the Sevilla friend were suspended.

Wonder why?

theres a doubt over the pitch being ready in time, so i believe
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39772 on: July 3, 2024, 12:48:42 pm »
Quote from: LFCagro77 on July  3, 2024, 12:38:41 pm
theres a doubt over the pitch being ready in time, so i believe

Ah thank you for this. Makes sense.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39773 on: July 3, 2024, 02:58:12 pm »
Quote from: LFCagro77 on July  3, 2024, 12:38:41 pm
theres a doubt over the pitch being ready in time, so i believe
It was due to the IT issues for the sales the day before, they're putting a sale on next week for those affected in the ACS to get their seat for free
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39774 on: July 3, 2024, 03:59:07 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on July  2, 2024, 01:43:35 pm
I assume the first sale will be next Tuesday (for Members/STs) and then maybe Thursday for General Sale with Monday used for those affected by the recent ACS error (In the ballot with 1, wrongly told successful and have been offered a free ticket for a sale on the 8th)

I think ballot results for PL home games are out on Tuesday. Wouldnt trust them to do a sale AND an email in one day would we?  ;D
Offline tgi91

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39775 on: July 3, 2024, 05:11:21 pm »
Does anyone know when the ballot results for the PL Home's gets released?

Looking forward to my annual 38,000 on the waiting list (thank goodness for ACS in the cups....!)
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39776 on: July 3, 2024, 05:24:25 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on July  3, 2024, 05:11:21 pm
Does anyone know when the ballot results for the PL Home's gets released?

Looking forward to my annual 38,000 on the waiting list (thank goodness for ACS in the cups....!)

Tuesday 9th. I'm expecting no waiting list this year, just succesfull or not.

Could be wrong but was waiting list not only brought in for additional sales once ARU was complete.
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39777 on: July 3, 2024, 05:54:39 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on July  3, 2024, 05:24:25 pm
Tuesday 9th. I'm expecting no waiting list this year, just succesfull or not.

Could be wrong but was waiting list not only brought in for additional sales once ARU was complete.

I think youre right, no need for a waiting list when they know capacity. Everyone else just goes for additional sale.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39778 on: July 3, 2024, 07:26:42 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on July  3, 2024, 05:24:25 pm
Tuesday 9th. I'm expecting no waiting list this year, just succesfull or not.

Could be wrong but was waiting list not only brought in for additional sales once ARU was complete.

Yeah, no wait lists
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39779 on: July 4, 2024, 07:42:41 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on July  3, 2024, 02:58:12 pm
It was due to the IT issues for the sales the day before, they're putting a sale on next week for those affected in the ACS to get their seat for free

Nothing to do with that I believe
Offline Ginieus

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39780 on: July 4, 2024, 10:46:37 pm »
Has anyone ever got lucky with the ballot and gained 4 credits in a single season?
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39781 on: July 4, 2024, 11:01:03 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on July  4, 2024, 07:42:41 pm
Nothing to do with that I believe

Was it the pitch mentioned above just booked my flights yesterday 🙈🙈
Offline Bonzai25

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39782 on: July 6, 2024, 12:15:17 am »
Hoping someone has an answer or come across this issue! Guy at work opened a new membership to register for tickets, he was asking how  the NFC passes worked on his iphone. I told him he needs to go on his account and download the NFC pass, but when he clicks on the membership tab it doesnt even show an option to download, anyone any ideas? Could it be that he has to complete the fan update
Offline Philipm20

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39783 on: July 6, 2024, 07:27:12 am »
Quote from: Ginieus on July  4, 2024, 10:46:37 pm
Has anyone ever got lucky with the ballot and gained 4 credits in a single season?

My brother in law and nephew got lucky last season to get to 4 credits. Three successes and a low waiting position for another game got them 4.
Offline Scorpioxx

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39784 on: July 6, 2024, 11:51:20 am »
Quote from: Bonzai25 on July  6, 2024, 12:15:17 am
Hoping someone has an answer or come across this issue! Guy at work opened a new membership to register for tickets, he was asking how  the NFC passes worked on his iphone. I told him he needs to go on his account and download the NFC pass, but when he clicks on the membership tab it doesnt even show an option to download, anyone any ideas? Could it be that he has to complete the fan update

Dont think its anything to worry about. It will become available to download nearer the start of the season. He can purchase tickets etc and use all other benefits of the membership

Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39785 on: Yesterday at 08:11:04 am »
Quote from: Philipm20 on July  6, 2024, 07:27:12 am
My brother in law and nephew got lucky last season to get to 4 credits. Three successes and a low waiting position for another game got them 4.

Club said you had about a 1/13 chance of getting an all members game in the ballot last year (incl. new stand)

If we assume its the same this season for the whole season to get 0 or 1 games both have 38% chance, to get to 2 its 17.5%, 3 is 5% and 4 is 0.9%. So definitely possible for some to jump up the ladder just on the ballot.
Offline Ginieus

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39786 on: Yesterday at 01:31:25 pm »
I've not had a sniff from the ballot for last 2 seasons!
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39787 on: Yesterday at 01:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 01:31:25 pm
I've not had a sniff from the ballot for last 2 seasons!

Weve been to all restricted to 4+, but the only all members game weve been balloted was Brighton last year (waiting list). I much prefer cup games.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39788 on: Yesterday at 03:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 01:31:25 pm
I've not had a sniff from the ballot for last 2 seasons!

Tickets go on sale the week during the game for late availability and sometimes it's borderline easy tbf, the ballot is just the sales where they cash in on the memberships imo
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39789 on: Today at 08:00:59 am »
What day are the ballot results for prem games being announced? Is it this week
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39790 on: Today at 08:06:41 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:00:59 am
What day are the ballot results for prem games being announced? Is it this week

Tomorrow afternoon mate
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39791 on: Today at 08:09:18 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:06:41 am
Tomorrow afternoon mate

Thanks, nice one.
Online Astagob

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39792 on: Today at 08:13:32 am »
Normally released after 5pm for some reason. Maybe they wait until the Ticket Office closes
