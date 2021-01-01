« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 989 990 991 992 993 [994]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2164108 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,495
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39720 on: Yesterday at 04:26:37 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Yesterday at 03:31:29 pm
Never hear of any nightmares for anyone buying hospitality and the 26k ST holders seem to have no problems either, always seems to be members , especially 13+.

i don't disagree - but they are smaller numbers and have a slightly different and less convoluted way of getting tickets. it all contributes to a shit members experience, though.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline AnfieldTipster

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39721 on: Yesterday at 04:34:44 pm »
Quote from: banksybanks on Yesterday at 04:26:32 pm
Can confirm this is the case. Just joined the queue, added all games & updated names in 20 minutes. Slightly better than the 4hrs of frustration earlier on!

And after all that, I'll probably get unsuccessful in every ballot anyway as usual  :lmao
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,034
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39722 on: Yesterday at 04:43:22 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldTipster on Yesterday at 04:34:44 pm
And after all that, I'll probably get unsuccessful in every ballot anyway as usual  :lmao
I did think this myself.

Think with the new upper anny there will potentially be more mileage in late availability for myself, as long as I can get 2 (even if not together) to share on fuel costs.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,734
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39723 on: Yesterday at 04:55:34 pm »
Just done mine now before logging off for the day at work...

Was 8th in the queue when I joined at 4.45

Took 7 mins from getting in to:
Log in
Select 4 seats for all 9 fixtures
Changing the names 27 times
Check out

Home time :thumbup
Logged

Offline rk1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39724 on: Yesterday at 05:08:52 pm »
Working properly now
Logged

Offline Biscuitman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39725 on: Yesterday at 05:10:44 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:55:34 pm
Just done mine now before logging off for the day at work...

Was 8th in the queue when I joined at 4.45

Took 7 mins from getting in to:
Log in
Select 4 seats for all 9 fixtures
Changing the names 27 times
Check out

Home time :thumbup

Yes its a lot quicker now, I was on earlier for a friend and didnt matter if you were the best software engineer in the world or a total technophobe each refresh for selection of games and name changes was taking approx 3 minutes per action. Even then it sometimes timed out and gave an error message which meant you had achieved fuck all!!
Logged

Offline Jon_YNWA82

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39726 on: Yesterday at 05:13:53 pm »
Anyone else find themselves slowing right down when clicking through the games and changing names? Twice I had to do that puzzle to prove I werent a robot. 

Assuming youd get blocked after a number of those puzzles?
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,483
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39727 on: Yesterday at 06:19:08 pm »
Just registered for all games, no bother. Not looking forward to the bulk sales from reading the posts from this morning
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,034
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39728 on: Yesterday at 06:23:44 pm »
Made this for a laugh after submitting all my registrations.

https://x.com/hijgf/status/1806009929595342989?s=48
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,343
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39729 on: Yesterday at 06:23:52 pm »
Straight forward for me just now.  Was more concerned with missing a game from the list.

Roll on the actual sales.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39730 on: Yesterday at 06:28:19 pm »
Quote from: LFCStuart on Yesterday at 10:41:13 am
just got exactly the same - and stupidly they have "13+" and "All Members" on the same list- be careful you don't register for the "all members" if you are eligible for 13+

This is not even possible. It defaults to your threshold when you go onto it?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:35:00 pm by scouser102002 »
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39731 on: Yesterday at 06:34:48 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:37:40 am
it seems like you can do both. usually if you're not eligible for something it'll say so in your basket. i added all members to my basket just out of curiosity and it seemingly lets me checkout (but i didn't).

That's strange, I went on about this same time and mine only shown 13+
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39732 on: Yesterday at 06:49:45 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:34:48 pm
That's strange, I went on about this same time and mine only shown 13+

early on they had both options.
but with so many hiccups, they must of fixed this one sooner
as I had it earlier then later it was only one option.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,734
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39733 on: Yesterday at 07:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 06:23:44 pm
Made this for a laugh after submitting all my registrations.

https://x.com/hijgf/status/1806009929595342989?s=48

Hahahah
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,587
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39734 on: Yesterday at 09:13:47 pm »
This is probably a stupid question but my internet is shocking where I  am and cant get on the lfc page to confirm. But do you need two adults tickets to get a junior? I thought was just one, as wasnt it just a lad/dad ticket in the past?

but if not looks like Ill have to get another light membership before I do my registrations.
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline roots99

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39735 on: Yesterday at 09:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on Yesterday at 09:13:47 pm
This is probably a stupid question but my internet is shocking where I  am and cant get on the lfc page to confirm. But do you need two adults tickets to get a junior? I thought was just one, as wasnt it just a lad/dad ticket in the past?

but if not looks like Ill have to get another light membership before I do my registrations.

You can do that, yeah. No need to get the extra membership. 2:1 is the maximum; presumably so a set of parents can seat with their child. Or one parent and take 2 kids.

"In the case that you are registering a junior membership, juniors must be registered with an adult up to the ratio of 2:1 (a maximum of two juniors per adult, or two adults per junior)."
Logged
"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in." - Bill Shankly

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,587
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39736 on: Yesterday at 09:45:33 pm »
Ah smashing cheers 
Now if I can just find a corner of this caravan with decent enough signal, I can get everything squared away tonight

Feel like such a noob these days, been over a decade since being a regular and the whole things changed since the PTS days.
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,830
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39737 on: Yesterday at 09:53:13 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:34:55 am
this is what i'm doing. it is still the same outcome - if you change a name against a seat, the site refreshes - so around 27 refreshes within a few minutes.

a relatively fast clicker it'll eventually think you're a bot. if anything it'd probably be better doing it after adding each match, as it'll seem 'slower'

the old site didn't do these refreshes each time you updated your basket. it's unnecessarily bad user experience but also wasting server resources, on top of possibly kicking people out (it definitely did the first 13+ sale last year).

I raised this last summer. Sent them a video of it happening showing them exactly what was happening and told them it was because their stupid site refreshes everytime you update a name on a ticket. Due to datadome checking for the amount of refreshes your browser is doing it decides your a bot and blocks you.
They logged it.

12 months later, it's still doing exactly the same thing. Nothing's changed.
Blocking users refreshing the page trying to scramble over a few returns is STILL happening despite it being logged a couple of seasons ago now.

Absolutely shite user experience.

Haven't even bothered doing our registrations today. Will wait for it to die down over the next couple of days.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,256
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39738 on: Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm »
Anyone used a revolut card to buy tickets before? Assume it would be ok as it's visa but not sure.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39739 on: Yesterday at 10:04:39 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:53:13 pm
I raised this last summer. Sent them a video of it happening showing them exactly what was happening and told them it was because their stupid site refreshes everytime you update a name on a ticket. Due to datadome checking for the amount of refreshes your browser is doing it decides your a bot and blocks you.
They logged it.

12 months later, it's still doing exactly the same thing. Nothing's changed.
Blocking users refreshing the page trying to scramble over a few returns is STILL happening despite it being logged a couple of seasons ago now.

Absolutely shite user experience.

Haven't even bothered doing our registrations today. Will wait for it to die down over the next couple of days.

I can see why its useful in the additional sales in case of bots taking the returns, but it is ridiculous when its bulk sales.
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39740 on: Today at 01:01:36 am »
just registered after midnight as couldnt get earlier
when changing names i had  3 bot checks
if thats not fixed for the sales its gonna be carnage
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,848
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39741 on: Today at 08:32:42 am »
Ticket sales for the Sevilla friend were suspended.

Wonder why?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39742 on: Today at 08:48:21 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm
Anyone used a revolut card to buy tickets before? Assume it would be ok as it's visa but not sure.

Yeah, I use it all the time. No issues
Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39743 on: Today at 08:49:58 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm
Anyone used a revolut card to buy tickets before? Assume it would be ok as it's visa but not sure.

Never any issues with mine
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,256
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39744 on: Today at 08:57:55 am »
Great, thank you.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39745 on: Today at 09:43:02 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:32:42 am
Ticket sales for the Sevilla friend were suspended.

Wonder why?

Youd hope someone realised the shit show thats been going on and is doing some work to fix it. Unlikely though
Logged

Offline rushandapush

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39746 on: Today at 10:30:17 am »
It's not even allowing me to register interest. Must be doing work on site.
Logged

Offline rushandapush

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39747 on: Today at 10:49:37 am »
All done. Working now.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39748 on: Today at 11:24:10 am »
Just tried and it says I'm a bot because I'm refreshing too quick and keeps giving me captchas wtf?!
Logged

Online cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • c'mon no.19
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39749 on: Today at 12:22:25 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 11:24:10 am
Just tried and it says I'm a bot because I'm refreshing too quick and keeps giving me captchas wtf?!

Same - cannot move the mouse without a capture coming up!! What's the answer?

Did you manage?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 989 990 991 992 993 [994]   Go Up
« previous next »
 