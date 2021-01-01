this is what i'm doing. it is still the same outcome - if you change a name against a seat, the site refreshes - so around 27 refreshes within a few minutes.



a relatively fast clicker it'll eventually think you're a bot. if anything it'd probably be better doing it after adding each match, as it'll seem 'slower'



the old site didn't do these refreshes each time you updated your basket. it's unnecessarily bad user experience but also wasting server resources, on top of possibly kicking people out (it definitely did the first 13+ sale last year).



I raised this last summer. Sent them a video of it happening showing them exactly what was happening and told them it was because their stupid site refreshes everytime you update a name on a ticket. Due to datadome checking for the amount of refreshes your browser is doing it decides your a bot and blocks you.They logged it.12 months later, it's still doing exactly the same thing. Nothing's changed.Blocking users refreshing the page trying to scramble over a few returns is STILL happening despite it being logged a couple of seasons ago now.Absolutely shite user experience.Haven't even bothered doing our registrations today. Will wait for it to die down over the next couple of days.