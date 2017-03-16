Sorry I'm probably misunderstanding you, I mean credits stay with you if you don't attend
Yeah so with everyone having to register for autocups etc next week then the criteria must surely be the same. They cant announce a change to the system once you've committed to go to every game surely?
Was talking to a spurs fan yesterday who said they've brought in ballots for league games regardless of how many points you have. Seems loads of clubs are moving in that direction, I reckon liverpool do it soon too.
Nothing surer, when they do, people will have a decision to make, as to jib it or not.Certainly think a fair proportion who've spent years accumulating 13 or more will think about it
credits stay with you if you don't attend
This is what needs changing more than anything else in my opinion. Still fuming I couldnt get a ticket to Wembley, but saw plenty going who had passed on their tickets for every round prior.
This is what needs changing more than anything else in my opinion. Still fuming I couldnt get a ticket to Wembley, but saw plenty going who had passed on their tickets for every round prior.
Spurs have one of the highest numbers of season ticket holders in the league, whereas we have one of the lowest, if not lowest. If were to make such drastic and wholesale changes, then people who have been on 13+ for goodness knows how long, need to be sorted accordingly.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]