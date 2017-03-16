« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 985 986 987 988 989 [990]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2154342 times)

Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39560 on: June 14, 2024, 10:43:01 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on June 14, 2024, 10:41:30 am
Sorry I'm probably misunderstanding you, I mean credits stay with you if you don't attend

That's alright, just making sure.
Logged

Offline The25thofmay

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39561 on: June 14, 2024, 12:00:27 pm »
Yeah so with everyone having to register for autocups etc next week then the criteria must surely be the same. They cant announce a change to the system once you've committed to go to every game surely?
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,214
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39562 on: June 14, 2024, 12:29:09 pm »
Quote from: The25thofmay on June 14, 2024, 12:00:27 pm
Yeah so with everyone having to register for autocups etc next week then the criteria must surely be the same. They cant announce a change to the system once you've committed to go to every game surely?

Cup and League Criteria will be seperate, so if the club wanted to amend the allocations/thresholds for the league games they can do. They'll announce things at some point next week in terms of sales criterias
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,173
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39563 on: June 14, 2024, 03:23:27 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on June 14, 2024, 10:29:46 am
Was talking to a spurs fan yesterday who said they've brought in ballots for league games regardless of how many points you have. Seems loads of clubs are moving in that direction, I reckon liverpool do it soon too.

Nothing surer, when they do, people will have a decision to make, as to jib it or not.

Certainly think a fair proportion who've spent years accumulating 13 or more will think about it
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,185
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39564 on: June 14, 2024, 04:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on June 14, 2024, 03:23:27 pm
Nothing surer, when they do, people will have a decision to make, as to jib it or not.

Certainly think a fair proportion who've spent years accumulating 13 or more will think about it
They all want a lot of people going a few times, they couldn't give a shit about the same people going all the time, even if it was those people were there throughout all the shit times.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline 77kop05

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39565 on: June 14, 2024, 04:22:49 pm »
You only have to look at the legends game , the shop had it's biggest takings of all from that. A new bum in the seat every game is ideal for the club.
Not so much us legacy fans though.
Logged

Offline mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39566 on: June 14, 2024, 07:53:52 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on June 14, 2024, 10:41:30 am
credits stay with you if you don't attend

This is what needs changing more than anything else in my opinion. Still fuming I couldnt get a ticket to Wembley, but saw plenty going who had passed on their tickets for every round prior.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39567 on: June 14, 2024, 08:07:21 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on June 14, 2024, 07:53:52 pm
This is what needs changing more than anything else in my opinion. Still fuming I couldnt get a ticket to Wembley, but saw plenty going who had passed on their tickets for every round prior.

In the League as well, why does the credit get transferred to the family member you gave the ticket to? The credit should just get lost surely. People are just giving mates a leg up on the credit ladder.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,814
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39568 on: June 14, 2024, 08:51:34 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on June 14, 2024, 07:53:52 pm
This is what needs changing more than anything else in my opinion. Still fuming I couldnt get a ticket to Wembley, but saw plenty going who had passed on their tickets for every round prior.

You'll get the usual "but I couldn't attend the group games for X Y Z reasons" but you are totally right. If you've been to all the games you should get priority over someone who didn't for any finals
Logged

Offline D🐶G

  • Sworn enemy of C🙀T
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39569 on: June 14, 2024, 08:52:35 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on June 14, 2024, 10:29:46 am
Was talking to a spurs fan yesterday who said they've brought in ballots for league games regardless of how many points you have. Seems loads of clubs are moving in that direction, I reckon liverpool do it soon too.
Spurs have one of the highest numbers of season ticket holders in the league, whereas we have one of the lowest, if not lowest. If were to make such drastic and wholesale changes, then people who have been on 13+ for goodness knows how long, need to be sorted accordingly.
Logged
Twitter - @ElmDag - 19 League Titles  8 FA Cups  9 Football League Cups  16 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39570 on: June 15, 2024, 10:29:22 am »
Quote from: D🐶G on June 14, 2024, 08:52:35 pm
Spurs have one of the highest numbers of season ticket holders in the league, whereas we have one of the lowest, if not lowest. If were to make such drastic and wholesale changes, then people who have been on 13+ for goodness knows how long, need to be sorted accordingly.

plus the ST's in Spurs are so handy to pick up now with the new stadium, I've a friend who has one about 3 years after only being on the waiting list about 3 years. If it was the same for LFC I wouldn't care about a ballot for all games when you can wait a bit and get a ST
Logged

Online hawkwind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39571 on: Today at 08:33:53 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on June 14, 2024, 07:53:52 pm
This is what needs changing more than anything else in my opinion. Still fuming I couldnt get a ticket to Wembley, but saw plenty going who had passed on their tickets for every round prior.

Definitely needs changing, Ive a mate who passed on every ticket for him and his family and yet they still went to Wembley.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 985 986 987 988 989 [990]   Go Up
« previous next »
 