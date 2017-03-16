Spurs have one of the highest numbers of season ticket holders in the league, whereas we have one of the lowest, if not lowest. If were to make such drastic and wholesale changes, then people who have been on 13+ for goodness knows how long, need to be sorted accordingly.



plus the ST's in Spurs are so handy to pick up now with the new stadium, I've a friend who has one about 3 years after only being on the waiting list about 3 years. If it was the same for LFC I wouldn't care about a ballot for all games when you can wait a bit and get a ST