If there were any changes (and I don't know if there are any or not) then those on 13 would be protected IMO, and you'd find those on 4 etc would be 'protected' in terms of being eligible for the same bigger fixtures they currently are, but would never be able to make it to the status of someone on 13.



So for example if there were any changes similar to Arsenal or Newcastle, I reckon you'd see those on 13 becoming a different tier of member, which is basically a seasie, and is a 1 off move, no one else can every become that tier going forward and everyone else is in a ballot regardless of 'credits', and if you drop below a minimum attendance in this new tier you 'd lose your status and can't ever go back. That way over time the number on 13+ as we know it now will only ever go down, not up, which is what is required for the system to be sustainable.



So in the example above, If someone gets 19 next season, they still end up in the ballots. but there'd no longer be credit hunting etc so demand and accessibility will be a lot easier and people would go to the game because they want to go, not buy because they need a credit etc



Again just to reiterate before someone argues, this is personal opinion of what could be done, not what will be done etc, I'm not aware of anything