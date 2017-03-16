« previous next »
Online Lisan Al Gaib

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 366
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39440 on: Yesterday at 01:59:02 pm
Quote from: Dodger747 on Yesterday at 01:41:50 pm
Is there any insight of the 4+ or 13+ will be changing for next season given ARU will be fully up and running?

All I've heard is that there will be changes and that people aren't going to be happy with them
Offline Oh Campione

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39441 on: Yesterday at 02:16:59 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:59:02 pm
All I've heard is that there will be changes and that people aren't going to be happy with them

The way all the credits are listed together in one list I wonder if they are going to merge loyalty across competitions?  Move to a points system like other clubs
Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,199
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39442 on: Yesterday at 02:32:24 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 02:16:59 pm
The way all the credits are listed together in one list I wonder if they are going to merge loyalty across competitions?  Move to a points system like other clubs
Yeah it's interesting to see 1.00 on the credit points list
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,477
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39443 on: Yesterday at 02:46:58 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 02:16:59 pm
The way all the credits are listed together in one list I wonder if they are going to merge loyalty across competitions?  Move to a points system like other clubs

i would generally agree with a points-based system as being the most 'fair', but not personally keen for that to be cross-competition. cups are ideal for younger fans / those less able to afford being a 'regular'.
YNWA.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,477
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39444 on: Yesterday at 02:48:00 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:59:02 pm
All I've heard is that there will be changes and that people aren't going to be happy with them

i guess it's quite useful to an extent that Jurgen has gone and there's a new format champions league. perhaps an excuse for them to reset and rethink where the ticketing procedure has ended up.

just hope it's not an arsenal-like ballot for everyone...
YNWA.

Offline Oh Campione

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39445 on: Yesterday at 02:52:13 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:46:58 pm
i would generally agree with a points-based system as being the most 'fair', but not personally keen for that to be cross-competition. cups are ideal for younger fans / those less able to afford being a 'regular'.

I'd be dissapointed if it did go this way, I have full credits across all competitions but sit with my parents for the cups and they have no league loyalty
Online koptommy93

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,144
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39446 on: Yesterday at 02:56:55 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:48:00 pm
i guess it's quite useful to an extent that Jurgen has gone and there's a new format champions league. perhaps an excuse for them to reset and rethink where the ticketing procedure has ended up.

just hope it's not an arsenal-like ballot for everyone...
Newcastle do balllots for every game now too, feels like clubs want different people going a few times rather than the same people all the time. I've had 10 years on 13+ and it would sting like fuck to lose it but it feels like that's the way it's going
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39447 on: Yesterday at 02:58:14 pm
surely any changes would have to be ratified and published before a season started.

in other words publish them this season for next season
Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,199
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39448 on: Yesterday at 03:01:06 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 02:58:14 pm
surely any changes would have to be ratified and published before a season started.

in other words publish them this season for next season
Don't think they've done that, they only usually publish the criteria for the bulk sales when announcing the sales so when it fluctuated a few years ago, it was only announced at that stage
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Schmarn

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,573
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39449 on: Yesterday at 03:02:50 pm

Where's the fella on here (sonofkenny?) who is in the know?

Had to work bloody hard to get above 4+ (got to eight) through refreshing and blinding hand-eye coordination. If the club is worried about most members not getting tickets then focus on the real issue - the touts and the ones who clearly know how to jump the ticket queue.  I remember that one game window after they closed the last loophole and before they worked out another cheat and it was an absolute piece of piss to get seats together in almost every stand. 
Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39450 on: Yesterday at 03:37:34 pm
Quote from: anfieldash on Yesterday at 12:57:26 pm
Sounds like theres a problem affecting Forest match. One of ours also has the problem with Forest being returned (as per allowable) but then not keeping credit, although other games from that batch where you could return and keep credit appear to be okay.

That must be it mate. I sold one of the 19 back the club and it was that one having checked the refund. Would not be arsed but like another poster has said, can't trust the club not to implement some new criteria so need to keep on top of it.
Offline MightyRed42

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 30
  • Were gonna win it all
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39451 on: Yesterday at 06:46:37 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:46:58 pm
i would generally agree with a points-based system as being the most 'fair', but not personally keen for that to be cross-competition. cups are ideal for younger fans / those less able to afford being a 'regular'.

Think one of the issues of a cross competition points based system for loyalty is that cup credits stay with the original owner of the ticket. Well all know of plenty who build credits for cup competition and forward their tickets on while knowing theyre sound for finals.

Imagine if those cup credits counted for league games..
Online Lisan Al Gaib

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 366
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39452 on: Yesterday at 07:18:09 pm
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 06:46:37 pm
Think one of the issues of a cross competition points based system for loyalty is that cup credits stay with the original owner of the ticket. Well all know of plenty who build credits for cup competition and forward their tickets on while knowing theyre sound for finals.

Imagine if those cup credits counted for league games..

That was previous seasons though which might not translate into next season?
Offline MightyRed42

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 30
  • Were gonna win it all
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39453 on: Yesterday at 08:28:46 pm
I dont think theyll change the credit system. The only thing thatll change is the thresholds for PL members sales - my money is that theyll stay the same for next season and go up for the 25/26 season.
Online DanK1456

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39454 on: Today at 09:04:14 am
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 08:28:46 pm
I dont think theyll change the credit system. The only thing thatll change is the thresholds for PL members sales - my money is that theyll stay the same for next season and go up for the 25/26 season.

I hope this is the case, just fearing the worst to be honest.
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,801
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39455 on: Today at 09:07:55 am
Registration W/C 24th June.
No further details other than that yet.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39456 on: Today at 09:19:27 am
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 08:28:46 pm
I dont think theyll change the credit system. The only thing thatll change is the thresholds for PL members sales - my money is that theyll stay the same for next season and go up for the 25/26 season.

Given that theyve just sent a credit email out advising that the PL credits from last season will count towards PL home games this season, and that away games and cup games will be communicated separately, I think its a fairly safe bet to assume that they wont be introducing cross competition loyalty in any format this season at least.
Online rk1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39457 on: Today at 09:21:42 am
I received an email saying that I had 15 credits out of 19. I should have 16. According to the mail, it said the West Ham game was a did not attend, but I distributed the ticket to someone in my Friends and Family. If they did not attend I'm not sure how that means that I lose a credit? Surely that doesnt make sense. I have no control over the 3rd party once its been distributed. Anyone know anything about this before I get in touch with the ticket office?
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,801
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39458 on: Today at 09:25:15 am
Quote from: rk1 on Today at 09:21:42 am
I received an email saying that I had 15 credits out of 19. I should have 16. According to the mail, it said the West Ham game was a did not attend, but I distributed the ticket to someone in my Friends and Family. If they did not attend I'm not sure how that means that I lose a credit? Surely that doesnt make sense. I have no control over the 3rd party once its been distributed. Anyone know anything about this before I get in touch with the ticket office?

If they didn't attend, the ticket was never scanned and no credit as awarded
Online 30fiver

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,701
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39459 on: Today at 09:27:00 am
Quote from: rk1 on Today at 09:21:42 am
I received an email saying that I had 15 credits out of 19. I should have 16. According to the mail, it said the West Ham game was a did not attend, but I distributed the ticket to someone in my Friends and Family. If they did not attend I'm not sure how that means that I lose a credit? Surely that doesnt make sense. I have no control over the 3rd party once its been distributed. Anyone know anything about this before I get in touch with the ticket office?

If they dont attend you still lose the credit, as the seat is tied to your name and didnt scan in
Offline Oh Campione

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39460 on: Today at 09:27:05 am
Quote from: rk1 on Today at 09:21:42 am
I received an email saying that I had 15 credits out of 19. I should have 16. According to the mail, it said the West Ham game was a did not attend, but I distributed the ticket to someone in my Friends and Family. If they did not attend I'm not sure how that means that I lose a credit? Surely that doesnt make sense. I have no control over the 3rd party once its been distributed. Anyone know anything about this before I get in touch with the ticket office?

I had the same issue last year, distributed to a mate who then had a family emergency.  They explained that as it wasn't scanned it wasn't a credit and no need to worry as you still qualify for the 13+ sale
Online rk1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39461 on: Today at 09:27:28 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:25:15 am
If they didn't attend, the ticket was never scanned and no credit as awarded

Thanks for the reply. I hope this doesnt cost me moving forwards. I was out of the country at the time so no way I could have gone, which is why I distributed the ticket
Online Tiz Lad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,172
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39462 on: Today at 09:29:24 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 12:11:43 pm
We were away for Forest and Arsenal at home, so returned them well within the dates for retaining your credit, due to ARU issues, Fortunately I took screenshots with the time I put them up for re-sale

Mine and my Mrs is missing Forest, and mine is missinf Arsenal

Contacted live chat, and coz I had they screenshots they've raised a case to fix it.

They fixed my issue that I raised yesterday, pretty impressed at the speed
Online rk1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39463 on: Today at 09:29:28 am
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 09:27:05 am
I had the same issue last year, distributed to a mate who then had a family emergency.  They explained that as it wasn't scanned it wasn't a credit and no need to worry as you still qualify for the 13+ sale

Cheers. I'm more concerned that they will move the goalposts for the minimum threshold. I've had the full 19 for the past 10 years, so hope it stays at 13+ this year
Online 30fiver

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,701
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39464 on: Today at 09:34:02 am
If there were any changes (and I don't know if there are any or not) then those on 13 would be protected IMO, and you'd find those on 4 etc would be 'protected' in terms of being eligible for the same bigger fixtures they currently are, but would never be able to make it to the status of someone on 13.

So for example if there were any changes similar to Arsenal or Newcastle, I reckon you'd see those on 13 becoming a different tier of member, which is basically a seasie, and is a 1 off move, no one else can every become that tier going forward and everyone else is in a ballot regardless of 'credits', and if you drop below a minimum attendance in this new tier you 'd lose your status and can't ever go back. That way over time the number on 13+ as we know it now will only ever go down, not up, which is what is required for the system to be sustainable.

So in the example above, If someone gets 19 next season, they still end up in the ballots. but there'd no longer be credit hunting etc so demand and accessibility will be a lot easier and people would go to the game because they want to go, not buy because they need a credit etc

Again just to reiterate before someone argues, this is personal opinion of what could be done, not what will be done etc, I'm not aware of anything
Online rk1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39465 on: Today at 09:37:08 am
Thats interesting. Seems like they have to do something to change the outcomes and keep it stable.
Online jwilstroplfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 86
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39466 on: Today at 09:38:40 am
They will have to do something the current model is not sustainable at all so we have to expect changes either this season or in the near future seasons at least.
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,801
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39467 on: Today at 09:40:11 am
Quote from: rk1 on Today at 09:37:08 am
Thats interesting. Seems like they have to do something to change the outcomes and keep it stable.

They really do have to do something. The credit system is unsustainable due the nature of our stature and demand for tickets. Other clubs don't have this level of demand.
The credit hunting is out of control. Those that actually do attend all the games they purchase should be commended for doing so. People who don't are part of the problem and a big part of the reason why non 13+ members have such a difficult time.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #39468 on: Today at 09:44:22 am
Cup credit and away emails now out.
