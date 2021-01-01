Yeah it's the same as anything really. They can't please everyone regardless of which criteria they applied.



My opinion is as I said above, but can appreciate why others would think differently.



It should have just been all Members and ST Holders and tickets can purchase tickets through the M&S Bank Arena website with a code / specific link rather than the LFC ticketing website.Its the way of the world now, criteria being used unnecessarily for huge music artists like Taylor Swift / Olivia Rodrigo - fair enough give people who bought their albums priority but there shouldnt be a criteria / ballot based system for everyone. Just luck of the draw and take your chance, its the fairest way.