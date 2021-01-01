« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 979 980 981 982 983 [984]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2120256 times)

Offline JHennerley

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39320 on: Yesterday at 07:07:08 pm »
What do people think the chances are of Wolves going to the +1 sale? Me and the missus have 3 on our cards from last year so not sure whether to hold out hope or not at the minute
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,212
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39321 on: Yesterday at 07:17:20 pm »
Does anyone know if they have finished processing the local sales for Wolves? Got no email to say I was successful but the Personal Details section of the site also doesn't say unsuccessful.
Logged

Offline claresy2005

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39322 on: Yesterday at 07:25:05 pm »
Ive heard two people successful in local sale . I suspect if payments not gone by now youre out of luck. They tend to update the result on your account a lot later in the day 
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,958
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39323 on: Yesterday at 10:30:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:20:23 pm
Yeah it's the same as anything really. They can't please everyone regardless of which criteria they applied.

My opinion is as I said above, but can appreciate why others would think differently.
It should have just been all Members and ST Holders and tickets can purchase tickets through the M&S Bank Arena website with a code / specific link rather than the LFC ticketing website.

Its the way of the world now, criteria being used unnecessarily for huge music artists like Taylor Swift / Olivia Rodrigo - fair enough give people who bought their albums priority but there shouldnt be a criteria / ballot based system for everyone. Just luck of the draw and take your chance, its the fairest way.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline DanK1456

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39324 on: Yesterday at 10:43:36 pm »
Quote from: JHennerley on Yesterday at 07:07:08 pm
What do people think the chances are of Wolves going to the +1 sale? Me and the missus have 3 on our cards from last year so not sure whether to hold out hope or not at the minute

Will see tomorrow whether it sells out after the 4+. If you're in 3+ you will get in before 1+, like they did for Spurs. There's about 600 seats left over from the waiting list sale today, just depends on numbers registered for tomorrow's sale.
Logged

Offline Bonzai25

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39325 on: Yesterday at 11:50:21 pm »
Does anyone know can a 16year old buy a ticket on a teen red membership or must it be purchased with an adult ticket, I have scanned through the LFC website but cant find the answer to this
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39326 on: Today at 09:21:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:02:13 pm
Definitely strange behaviour from the club and you'd have to wonder why they've done it like this.

If anything, it should've excluded ST holders and 13+ to give those that haven't had an opportunity to get to a game to go to this instead.

I say that as someone that is going to the game on Sunday and wouldn't have been going to the event even if I did have 13+.

Im going Sunday and Im in the sale for the Arena and when I see posts like above, I totally see their point.
I would bad STH's, the queue jumping bastards.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39327 on: Today at 11:06:43 am »
Doesn't look like it will drop with queue number sin this one
Logged

Online mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 405
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39328 on: Today at 11:13:15 am »
Get in! That was easier than expected.

Still orange in all the upper Anny, mainly the back rows
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 979 980 981 982 983 [984]   Go Up
« previous next »
 