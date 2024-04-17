« previous next »
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39040 on: April 17, 2024, 04:13:06 pm »
Didn't they say last week the increase in price of memberships was on the agenda but is being put to the back burner until discussions are had with the supporters groups?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39041 on: April 17, 2024, 04:16:01 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-and-supporters-board-joint-statement

Membership prices were on the agenda for discussion during the meeting. LFC had proposed a small rise for next season but both parties have agreed to pause on this until more meaningful engagement can take place between LFC and the Supporters Board.

Was £37 last year for a full membership I think? so if it's going up to £46 that's over 25% increase  :lmao

Light was £27 so an increase of almost 75% if they're doing away with that option.
Online "Stuart"

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39042 on: April 17, 2024, 04:18:25 pm »
My renewal email states its £26 for a light membership for next season
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39043 on: April 17, 2024, 04:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 17, 2024, 04:16:01 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-and-supporters-board-joint-statement

Membership prices were on the agenda for discussion during the meeting. LFC had proposed a small rise for next season but both parties have agreed to pause on this until more meaningful engagement can take place between LFC and the Supporters Board.

Was £37 last year for a full membership I think? so if it's going up to £46 that's over 25% increase  :lmao
Just had my membership email mine is still £26.99 so this looks like just for international fans (for now).
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39044 on: April 17, 2024, 04:20:50 pm »
Quote from: "Stuart" on April 17, 2024, 04:18:25 pm
My renewal email states its £26 for a light membership for next season

Forgot I had an email about renewal. Mine doesn't have a price on it though. Just says to sign up for auto renewal.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39045 on: April 17, 2024, 04:24:11 pm »
Logged into my account (Light) and can renew it now for £27.
Logged into my brothers (Full) and can renew it now for £37.

So yeah, looks like international fans only affected here.
Online MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39046 on: April 17, 2024, 04:37:32 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on April 17, 2024, 04:12:06 pm
And getting rid of the Light membership... So basically that will almost double what I pay a month just to keep my loyalty...

I had my email from the club today about my membership auto-renewal. Theyre going to renew my light membership and not forcing me on to the full.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39047 on: April 17, 2024, 04:39:46 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on April 17, 2024, 04:19:15 pm
Just had my membership email mine is still £26.99 so this looks like just for international fans (for now).

But it's not the same global family as the club claim and as per his post

As the international is £9 more for the full and £19 more for the light than the UK one
Offline alx

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39048 on: April 17, 2024, 05:15:00 pm »
Isn't the price fixed for everyone?
For my Light Membership they say: Well take the following payment: GBP 32.10   :o


They send another email correcting the previous one...

« Last Edit: April 17, 2024, 06:41:40 pm by alx »
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39049 on: April 17, 2024, 06:47:59 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on April 17, 2024, 01:40:25 pm
Yeah, so he got 3 in first ballot ( Everton, Brentford and Arsenal) and 3 in the second ballot (Chelsea, Spurs and Wolves) which bought him up to 6, I've forwarded him 2 from mine (Bournemouth and Luton), giving him 8. Then 3 where from the local sales (Burnley, Sheffield and Palace), giving 11 so the remaining 4 where from late sales (2 of them being 4+, United and City so essentially guaranteed). Just had to graft for Newcastle and Brighton in the late sales. So not been to bad at all.

Thats so good, hoping for something similar next season. I live just outside the L postcode now so the locals arent an option anymore.

I got 15 local tickets the first season it was introducedhappy times
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39050 on: April 17, 2024, 06:51:59 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on April 17, 2024, 10:11:05 am
LFC v Spurs waiting list numbers confirmed

MATCH TICKET -WAITING LIST SALEWaiting List Positions 1 - 1662ON SALE SOONMon 29 Apr 2024, 11:00am
Waiting list positions 1  1662 can buy online from 11am on Monday 29 April until 10.15am on Tuesday 30 April.

Within the above waiting list positions, 2843 supporters are eligible.

There will be no further waiting list sales for this game.

Members buying during the above sale will be guaranteed a ticket and can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of FOUR tickets per game, per booking.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-tottenham-hotspur-5-may-2024-0430pm-276

This give me hope for wolves! Surely itll be 1,200+

Even if were not in a title race, I still wanna be there for jurgens final game
Offline Rob K

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39051 on: April 18, 2024, 09:25:33 am »
Am I right in assuming once the renewal process has completed in May then it’ll be open for new membership ls then? Want to get my lad a 4years+  one now he’ll be old enough.
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39052 on: April 18, 2024, 09:29:03 am »
The current ones expire on the 31st May so imagine it'll be open from 1st June as that's when the membership for 24/25 begins.
Offline NickoH

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39053 on: April 18, 2024, 10:04:15 am »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on April 17, 2024, 04:37:32 pm
I had my email from the club today about my membership auto-renewal. Theyre going to renew my light membership and not forcing me on to the full.

Same here mate
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39054 on: April 18, 2024, 11:24:10 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on April 17, 2024, 04:10:00 pm
Just seen on Reddit that theyre upping the membership price by £9 (25%) to £45.99 next season  :butt

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1c6bp6b/lfc_removing_membership_options/

i'm v confused what the exact benefits are to international fans paying this every year? seems a bit of a waste of money other than contributing to the club
Offline Rob K

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39055 on: April 18, 2024, 11:50:00 am »
Quote from: Claire. on April 18, 2024, 09:29:03 am
The current ones expire on the 31st May so imagine it'll be open from 1st June as that's when the membership for 24/25 begins.

Ah sound 👍
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39056 on: April 18, 2024, 12:13:58 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on April 18, 2024, 11:24:10 am
i'm v confused what the exact benefits are to international fans paying this every year? seems a bit of a waste of money other than contributing to the club

someone's posted a thread about it in the main forum, looks like they got a programme and access to the exclusive content but no match access - https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/5383__1860__2021-22memb-benefitsv5.pdf

they're saying now they'll get the same benefits as UK members so presumably access to tickets, could be the club's way to direct international members away from touts if they can actually a buy a ticket direct?
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39057 on: April 18, 2024, 01:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on April 18, 2024, 12:13:58 pm
someone's posted a thread about it in the main forum, looks like they got a programme and access to the exclusive content but no match access - https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/5383__1860__2021-22memb-benefitsv5.pdf

they're saying now they'll get the same benefits as UK members so presumably access to tickets, could be the club's way to direct international members away from touts if they can actually a buy a ticket direct?

ahh interesting. cynically it also means everyone is playing one 'increased' rate which presumably totals more £. seems existing members are frozen, i think?
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39058 on: April 19, 2024, 09:51:03 am »
I don't think it's that cynical cos there are clearly non-UK based people who have full memberships so it's smells of a cash grab. They will likely dress it as they've had feedback from international members saying they want ticket access 🤷🏻‍♀️ but not tiering it like they do for the other two is, well, shitty.

Another cynical thought I've had is cos they've stated 'UK Members' and 'same benefits as', maybe they're making it so only UK based can be on the light/full going forward? and if you're a non-domestic full member you're going to be pushed on the international?
Online Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39059 on: April 19, 2024, 11:57:27 am »
If youve got a successful wait list position am I right in thinking you cant register for the additional members sale?

Im tempted to take my chances of getting a Kop ticket for Spurs rather than a guaranteed ARU ticket but guess this isnt possible
Online stoz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39060 on: April 19, 2024, 02:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on April 19, 2024, 11:57:27 am
If youve got a successful wait list position am I right in thinking you cant register for the additional members sale?

Im tempted to take my chances of getting a Kop ticket for Spurs rather than a guaranteed ARU ticket but guess this isnt possible
I don't see why you shouldn't be able to, as you wouldn't actually have a ticket at the point of registering.

However I personally wouldn't want to jeopardise a guaranteed ticket, certainly not as things stand.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39061 on: April 19, 2024, 02:22:00 pm »
Quote from: stoz on April 19, 2024, 02:20:12 pm
I don't see why you shouldn't be able to, as you wouldn't actually have a ticket at the point of registering.

However I personally wouldn't want to jeopardise a guaranteed ticket, certainly not as things stand.


They said for the Brighton game that anyone who had a guranteed ticket wouldn't receive a link for the AMS. Whether that stops you from seeing the game is another thing. Depends if they actually remove the 'registration' from your purchase history in the background or not.

Not sure I'd risk it.
Offline si999

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39062 on: April 19, 2024, 06:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on April 19, 2024, 11:57:27 am
If youve got a successful wait list position am I right in thinking you cant register for the additional members sale?

Im tempted to take my chances of getting a Kop ticket for Spurs rather than a guaranteed ARU ticket but guess this isnt possible

I registered for the additional members sale for Brighton, I had to as the registration period closed before they announced the waiting list numbers. I then qualified and bought tickets in the waiting list sale and we still received the unique link for the AMS although I didn't have to use it.
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39063 on: April 20, 2024, 12:37:19 am »
Quote from: swoopy on April 19, 2024, 02:22:00 pm
They said for the Brighton game that anyone who had a guranteed ticket wouldn't receive a link for the AMS. Whether that stops you from seeing the game is another thing. Depends if they actually remove the 'registration' from your purchase history in the background or not.

Not sure I'd risk it.

I'm covered by the waiting list for Spurs.

However I'll be trying to get a ticket for someone else on 4 credits.
he's stuck in work during the day
*obviously he be registered in the Ballot to qualify

will I be OK or not
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39064 on: April 20, 2024, 09:05:14 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on April 20, 2024, 12:37:19 am
I'm covered by the waiting list for Spurs.

However I'll be trying to get a ticket for someone else on 4 credits.
he's stuck in work during the day
*obviously he be registered in the Ballot to qualify

will I be OK or not

You'll need to log in as him to see the game
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39065 on: Today at 10:51:11 am »
anyone trying to register for Spurs ADDITIONAL MEMBERS SALE REGISTRATION

Getting 404 error page message here
Online Fredde87

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #39066 on: Today at 10:58:06 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 10:51:11 am
anyone trying to register for Spurs ADDITIONAL MEMBERS SALE REGISTRATION

Getting 404 error page message here

I'm just getting blank page myself.
