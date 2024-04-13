« previous next »
Members Sales

ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
April 13, 2024, 07:23:54 pm
Quote from: MightyRed42 on April 13, 2024, 07:00:18 pm
Any ideas if credit thresholds are gonna be staying at 4+ and 13+ ?

By the end of the season Ill be on 10. Wish there was some benefit for making it to 8+

Ive been on 8+ since they introduced the 13+ and 4+ and long before

Just have to suck it up unfortunately.

Pretty sure, only time its ever benefited me over a 4+ was for the community shield game v city in 2019. The club based priority on attendance and worked there way down until sold out.

Although based on priority the club did there usual for that sale.
If the Season Ticket Holder or Member eligible to buy the ticket is not attending the game, the details of the person you are giving your ticket to MUST be provided on the online form.

No attendance needed for some if you know the right people
Logged

MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
April 13, 2024, 07:38:52 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 13, 2024, 07:23:54 pm
Ive been on 8+ since they introduced the 13+ and 4+ and long before

Just have to suck it up unfortunately.

Pretty sure, only time its ever benefited me over a 4+ was for the community shield game v city in 2019. The club based priority on attendance and worked there way down until sold out.

Although based on priority the club did there usual for that sale.
If the Season Ticket Holder or Member eligible to buy the ticket is not attending the game, the details of the person you are giving your ticket to MUST be provided on the online form.

No attendance needed for some if you know the right people


Aye, thought that would be the case. Got me lad and I to 6 credits last season playing the refresh game.

Decent 4+ ballot results this season means well likely get to 10 credits. We couldnt get to 13 due to the Anfield Road End delays making it really hard to refresh for the first few games of the season 😐

Fingers crossed for next season🤞
Logged

ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
April 13, 2024, 07:56:25 pm
Quote from: MightyRed42 on April 13, 2024, 07:38:52 pm

Aye, thought that would be the case. Got me lad and I to 6 credits last season playing the refresh game.

Decent 4+ ballot results this season means well likely get to 10 credits. We couldnt get to 13 due to the Anfield Road End delays making it really hard to refresh for the first few games of the season 😐

Fingers crossed for next season🤞

Yeah mate defo, for selfish reasons Id welcome the increase
Logged

ben9011

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:34:47 pm
Quote from: MightyRed42 on April 13, 2024, 07:38:52 pm

Aye, thought that would be the case. Got me lad and I to 6 credits last season playing the refresh game.

Decent 4+ ballot results this season means well likely get to 10 credits. We couldnt get to 13 due to the Anfield Road End delays making it really hard to refresh for the first few games of the season 😐

Fingers crossed for next season🤞

The fact it was so hard to get credit at the start of the season due to the delays is the main reason im
Hoping it doesnt go up from 13 as surely its been hard for people to progress up to 13 with that. Couldnt even get ST seats nevermind credits
Logged
