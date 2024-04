Interesting today as sat in my seat and a guy comes up and shows me his seat details which match mine. Bought mine in the 13+ sale back in December. Asked him when he got the ticket and he mumbled off a friend so I said go and see a steward as you have a fake. 5 mins later a steward trots up and asks for my name and happy to oblige. 10 mins after KO same steward comes back and says everything is ok as it was my seat (which I knew) and the guy had been ejected and supposedly can never buy tickets again.



Got in with a fake barcode though and fake seat details.



Have a feeling this might get worse as the season ends.