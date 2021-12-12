« previous next »
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38480 on: Yesterday at 12:01:21 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:59:31 am
Loads just became available for Brighton, got 1 for a mate, with a credit too  8)

after all the moaning i got one with a credit
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38481 on: Yesterday at 12:06:15 pm »
Mustve just missed it
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38482 on: Yesterday at 12:07:35 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Yesterday at 12:01:21 pm
after all the moaning i got one with a credit
Well in!
Offline Rob K

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38483 on: Yesterday at 12:11:07 pm »
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38484 on: Yesterday at 12:14:05 pm »
I dont get this new stadium map at all.

Does the choose seat for me option still work?
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38485 on: Yesterday at 12:23:39 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 12:14:05 pm
I dont get this new stadium map at all.

Does the choose seat for me option still work?
Yes it does.
Online DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38486 on: Yesterday at 12:44:15 pm »
Was there many in that Brighton drop earlier?
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38487 on: Yesterday at 12:48:36 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 12:44:15 pm
Was there many in that Brighton drop earlier?
Around 10 blocks, probably 1 ticket in each though.
Offline Paul12

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38488 on: Yesterday at 01:11:58 pm »
Could someone help me please.  I am a member, as is my brother.  We have both registered for the members additional ballot for tickets for the game against Sheffield United.  But it now transpires that I can't go, and his work commitments don't enable him to participate in the ballot.  The website says these tickets can't be transferred, and the email sending us the link we use in the ballot says the link should not be shared.

Can he send his link to me to use to buy tickets for him as long as no one else uses that same link or is the prohibition on 'sharing' really a prohibition on transferring the link to someone else?

Thanking you in advance for any advice you can give me. 
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38489 on: Yesterday at 01:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Paul12 on Yesterday at 01:11:58 pm
Could someone help me please.  I am a member, as is my brother.  We have both registered for the members additional ballot for tickets for the game against Sheffield United.  But it now transpires that I can't go, and his work commitments don't enable him to participate in the ballot.  The website says these tickets can't be transferred, and the email sending us the link we use in the ballot says the link should not be shared.

Can he send his link to me to use to buy tickets for him as long as no one else uses that same link or is the prohibition on 'sharing' really a prohibition on transferring the link to someone else?

Thanking you in advance for any advice you can give me.

As long as he doesn't click on the link, he can forward you his email to use it.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38490 on: Yesterday at 01:25:51 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:23:39 pm
Yes it does.

Thanks for confirming, appreciated
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38491 on: Yesterday at 01:54:41 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on March 26, 2024, 09:29:35 pm
No, it has to be multiple browsers not multiple tabs.
Having multiple tabs will just give the user the same queue position on all of the tabs withing same browser.

Haha you keep thinking that
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38492 on: Yesterday at 02:01:01 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 09:59:02 am
The only thing I'd be worried about having a link attached to an account is take for example some sites are known to put 'good' accounts into better queue positions based on how long the account is open etc. Then luck plays a certain element but not all, not that I think this will happen but its a possibility that your in the top 100 cause you spend x amount on the club store   ;D ;D

Haha some proper tinfoil hat bollocks in here
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38493 on: Yesterday at 02:04:57 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 01:54:41 pm
Haha you keep thinking that

I've tried it all lad, open 2 in chrome and it'll be the same queue number
Online Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38494 on: Yesterday at 02:06:27 pm »
Anyone had unique links for Sheffield United AMS yet? I've turned into the group admin it seems!
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38495 on: Yesterday at 02:07:39 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 02:01:01 pm
Haha some proper tinfoil hat bollocks in here

Not tinfoil hat here ticketmaster already do it, I didn't say LFC would just they can its a possibility so kept your shite comments to yourself, I was joking about the store too you see those laughing faces thats what they mean
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38496 on: Yesterday at 02:29:49 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 02:04:57 pm
I've tried it all lad, open 2 in chrome and it'll be the same queue number

Hahaha
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38497 on: Yesterday at 02:35:37 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 02:07:39 pm
Not tinfoil hat here ticketmaster already do it, I didn't say LFC would just they can its a possibility so kept your shite comments to yourself, I was joking about the store too you see those laughing faces thats what they mean

I've heard that shout in here before though. I just find it funny that people think the club go to those lengths and expense just to try to maybe sell a few more Jurgen Klopp caps in the club store.

Also the fact it used to be the case that you didnt even need to login to queue up, so how wouljd they even know who you are?

It's just a case of spining the wheel to decide who will get the blame for your crap queue position, and this time it's landed on tourists.
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38498 on: Yesterday at 02:40:43 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 02:35:37 pm
I've heard that shout in here before though. I just find it funny that people think the club go to those lengths and expense just to try to maybe sell a fw more Jurgen Klopp caps in the club store.

Also the fact it used to be the case that you didnt even need to login to queue up, so how wouljd they even know who you are?

It's just a case of spining the wheel to decide who will get the blame for your crap queue position, and this time it's landed on tourists.

That tourist thing was a joke cause its said so much in here about LFC preferring tourists, are you reading the posts at all or just making up what you want it to read, also I said the unique links they are directly linked to an account nothing about previous queues or multiple tabs , 1 account has 1 unique link there is lots of info you can gather from that link just like ticketmaster do.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38499 on: Yesterday at 02:43:14 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 02:04:57 pm
I've tried it all lad, open 2 in chrome and it'll be the same queue number

There's a bit more to it than that ...
Offline pistol

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38500 on: Yesterday at 05:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Yesterday at 02:06:27 pm
Anyone had unique links for Sheffield United AMS yet? I've turned into the group admin it seems!

Only had one of my 2
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38501 on: Yesterday at 05:44:50 pm »
Have the ticket office gone back to releasing tickets in bulk?

Its far easier to pick up tickets as and when the tickets are returned by the STH, for example.
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38502 on: Yesterday at 05:52:52 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 05:44:50 pm
Have the ticket office gone back to releasing tickets in bulk?

Its far easier to pick up tickets as and when the tickets are returned by the STH, for example.

I think so you  know, Ive been on for yonks since yesterday and no sniff. Missed that bulk earlier today
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38503 on: Yesterday at 06:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 05:52:52 pm
I think so you  know, Ive been on for yonks since yesterday and no sniff. Missed that bulk earlier today

Yeah me too. The bulk drop isnt any good unless you have insider knowledge or you just happen to be checking at the time and got very lucky

Still confident Ill get one for this. It is Easter after all
Offline Annie Road 64

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38504 on: Yesterday at 08:38:09 pm »
Any help please, Since the new layout, Im having trouble downloading my ticket to my phone, I used to just click download nfc then it went straigt to my phone. Tickets showing on my membership but not on my phone any help would be appreciated.
Offline pistol

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38505 on: Yesterday at 09:11:58 pm »
Have you already got your members pass on your phone?  If so you don't need to do anything else, it will update with ticket details on it's own.

If you haven't, you need to click on 'memberships' in the drop down list under your name, then check the box and click to download pass.
Online Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38506 on: Today at 09:17:48 am »
How do you recall a ticket on the new site?

Sent to wrong person, disappeared from 'Tickets' list (where I can see recall button greyed out) and when the person tried to forward back it says they already have one (which they don't, as it was that one that they purchased).
