Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
It's been a long day, plus sorting UEL away travel, but trying to get my head around this.

Mate has 1183 waiting list for Brighton (H).

Now has to register to buy a ticket in additional members sale and the waiting list number is null and void?
OR
If he doesn't register he'll still be able to buy in the waiting list sale?
@rabbitrabbiton

Re: Members Sales
Yep, they'll sell on the waiting list some tickets (prob 1-1500ish) and then do this register interest to make another late sale for returns and other tickets.
They've done this allready a few times, nothing new.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: alx on March 15, 2024, 06:50:49 pm
Yep, they'll sell on the waiting list some tickets (prob 1-1500ish) and then do this register interest to make another late sale for returns and other tickets.
They've done this allready a few times, nothing new.

Looks like the registration period is before the waiting list sale though- strange.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on March 15, 2024, 07:44:24 pm
Looks like the registration period is before the waiting list sale though- strange.

Yeah the club have no idea how many theyre selling coz they keep farming them off to hospitality.

The club should really be announcing the waiting list sale concurrently with the registration period, so those on waiting list who will be able to buy dont need to do anything else
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: ScubaSteve on March 15, 2024, 08:42:16 pm
Yeah the club have no idea how many theyre selling coz they keep farming them off to hospitality.

The club should really be announcing the waiting list sale concurrently with the registration period, so those on waiting list who will be able to buy dont need to do anything else

Ding ding. But that would be common sense.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: ScubaSteve on March 15, 2024, 08:42:16 pm
Yeah the club have no idea how many theyre selling coz they keep farming them off to hospitality.

The club should really be announcing the waiting list sale concurrently with the registration period, so those on waiting list who will be able to buy dont need to do anything else

Same with the local sales. They announce them like almost during the additional sales so people can either end up multiple, or waste time refreshing them to find out, oh I got one in the locals. Haha!

The waiting list and locals should be done first.

Then the registration.

Then the additional members. But like the guy above said. Common sense :wave
Re: Members Sales
New site definitely quicker when changing member's name and age category for registration. Let's see if it holds up in an actual sale but promising.
Re: Members Sales
Any ballpark figures for how far down the ballot waiting list they got for previous home games? Was a million miles off for Burnley and Luton but possibly in with a shout for the remaining.
Re: Members Sales
I'm on the waitlist for the Brighton game. I presume there isn't any downside to registering for the Additional Members Sale anyway in case I'm outside the Waitlist number.

It won't invalidate my Waitlist or anything.
JFT 97

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: WorldChampions on March 18, 2024, 01:14:25 pm
Any ballpark figures for how far down the ballot waiting list they got for previous home games? Was a million miles off for Burnley and Luton but possibly in with a shout for the remaining.

1500-2000 i think
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on March 18, 2024, 04:14:10 pm
1500-2000 i think

Thats a healthy figure albeit therell be many more on the waiting list.

Can we expect that figure for all the remaining cat A games too?

Been checking intermittently at hospitality section and theyve seemed to knocked it on the head
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: ScubaSteve on March 18, 2024, 06:56:00 pm
Thats a healthy figure albeit therell be many more on the waiting list.

Can we expect that figure for all the remaining cat A games too?

Been checking intermittently at hospitality section and theyve seemed to knocked it on the head

About 50k on the wait list for the non Cat A games

should be 1400 ish for Cat A i think personally

The hopso will just be sold closer to each game, they were always going to be sold, the offside stuff has been in upper and lower annie road for years, the number hasnt increased they just haven't sold them all earlier in the season when the stand progress was unknown. they arent 'stealing' them from GA allocation as suggested on Twatter
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on March 18, 2024, 10:14:33 pm
About 50k on the wait list for the non Cat A games

should be 1400 ish for Cat A i think personally

The hopso will just be sold closer to each game, they were always going to be sold, the offside stuff has been in upper and lower annie road for years, the number hasnt increased they just haven't sold them all earlier in the season when the stand progress was unknown. they arent 'stealing' them from GA allocation as suggested on Twatter

Thats good to know, thanks mate
Re: Members Sales
Are the sales for Sheffield U/Brighton open to all members?

Mate of mine is trying to register for him and his son (1 Adult, 1 Junior for both games) but it's saying

 The maximum quantity has been exceeded by X.
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more "Adult,Over 65,Young Adult,Junior" tickets to event Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion (AMS Registration) 31/03/2024 14:00.
Sales of "Adult,Over 65,Young Adult,Junior" tickets to this event are limited  to 1 tickets per event per history per item owner.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Giz a Gobble on March 19, 2024, 09:09:06 am
Are the sales for Sheffield U/Brighton open to all members?

Mate of mine is trying to register for him and his son (1 Adult, 1 Junior for both games) but it's saying

 The maximum quantity has been exceeded by X.
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more "Adult,Over 65,Young Adult,Junior" tickets to event Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion (AMS Registration) 31/03/2024 14:00.
Sales of "Adult,Over 65,Young Adult,Junior" tickets to this event are limited  to 1 tickets per event per history per item owner.

That part: tickets to this event are limited  to 1 tickets per event per history per item owner. means he either has multiple applications against the same name in his basket, or he has already applied. If he was not allowed to register it would say 0 tickets

He will need membership for him and his lad, and allocate the 2nd one as a junior to his lads membership - if that's not clear
Re: Members Sales
No, nothing in his history at all - it would only be him who registered, he's shown me screenshots and it doesn't make any sense! Think he's onto the club now.
Re: Members Sales
What on earth? The registration for sheffield and brighton was open for 24 hours that is ridiculous, missed it and im on for 13 this year not anymore unless i get lucky in local ballots. Why such a short amount of time when the games so far away
Re: Members Sales
BRIGHTON -WAITING LIST SALE

The sale to supporters successful on the waiting list will take place online from 11am on Monday 25 March until 10.15am on Tuesday 26 March.

Waiting list positions will be confirmed in due course.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: seandundee123 on March 20, 2024, 10:10:10 am
BRIGHTON -WAITING LIST SALE

The sale to supporters successful on the waiting list will take place online from 11am on Monday 25 March until 10.15am on Tuesday 26 March.

Waiting list positions will be confirmed in due course.

I was 20,000+ on the waiting list for this one
Re: Members Sales
If you haven't registered interest within the 24 hour slot, is your waiting list position void, or not? It hasn't been made clear to us at all.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on March 20, 2024, 10:49:22 am
If you haven't registered interest within the 24 hour slot, is your waiting list position void, or not? It hasn't been made clear to us at all.

I think the registering interest was for the additional/late sale not the waiting list sale
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on March 20, 2024, 10:49:22 am
If you haven't registered interest within the 24 hour slot, is your waiting list position void, or not? It hasn't been made clear to us at all.

everyone who was in the original ballot is technically on the waiting list so I wouldn't think they'd be invalidating anything, there's no way to know exactly how many will be for sale in that WL sale until they tell us.
Re: Members Sales
Brighton sales:
WL Positions 1-1314

Sheffield Utd sales:
WL Positions 1-1523

2545 people successful for Sheffield Utd vs 2241 for Brighton... hmmmmmmmmmm
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:37:50 pm
Brighton sales:
WL Positions 1-1314

Sheffield Utd sales:
WL Positions 1-1523

2545 people successful for Sheffield Utd vs 2241 for Brighton... hmmmmmmmmmm

1916 for Sheffield but Ill be in with the bots and touts with zero chance of getting a pair.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Claire. on March 20, 2024, 11:42:07 am
everyone who was in the original ballot is technically on the waiting list so I wouldn't think they'd be invalidating anything, there's no way to know exactly how many will be for sale in that WL sale until they tell us.

if you're outside the waiting list number and haven't registered, i don't think you'll be getting into the late sales.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:37:50 pm
Brighton sales:
WL Positions 1-1314

Sheffield Utd sales:
WL Positions 1-1523

2545 people successful for Sheffield Utd vs 2241 for Brighton... hmmmmmmmmmm

Can see the Sheff Utd game dropping especially with it being a mid week game.

The club smashing the hospitality for the weekend fixture  ::)
Re: Members Sales
Sums LFC Help up so much ;D
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:42:23 pm


Sums LFC Help up so much ;D

Unless theyre planning to cancel his membership. Fat chance but we can hope
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:37:50 pm
Brighton sales:
WL Positions 1-1314

Sheffield Utd sales:
WL Positions 1-1523

2545 people successful for Sheffield Utd vs 2241 for Brighton... hmmmmmmmmmm

Because less on 13+ bought Sheffield with it being a mid-week....
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:37:50 pm
Brighton sales:
WL Positions 1-1314

Sheffield Utd sales:
WL Positions 1-1523

2545 people successful for Sheffield Utd vs 2241 for Brighton... hmmmmmmmmmm

Missed out by 100 for Brighton. Cannot understand why it's so low in comparison to all the other games. Couldn't be more gutted.
JFT 97

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Donnacha90 on Yesterday at 05:18:27 pm
Missed out by 100 for Brighton. Cannot understand why it's so low in comparison to all the other games. Couldn't be more gutted.
Yea I'm fucked off. Got a mate on waiting list for Brighton around 1600. Thought he would be sorted. But no
