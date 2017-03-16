I took the unsuccessful bit as a typo error



surely with the waiting list numbers of 30-45k+

and with no other chance to get a ticket.



how many have not actually applied for say Wolves, Spurs, City ?





** the next 2 sales for 3 then 2 credits do not mention being unsuccessful in the ballot



No, it's a slightly different list for the disability sale, so the general admission waiting list was covered in yesterday morning's sale however my lad's waiting list number was 31The Morning sale where all non-disabled supporters covered he 4+ waiting list only cover positions 1-8 in the disabled waiting list, so my lad was 23 outside of this.The sale in the afternoon was for anybody who didn't register for the ballot but had 4+but again I couldn't actually buy for my son because he was unsuccessful in ballot rather than not registering even when I was able to basket and try to allocate